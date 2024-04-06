He wasnt great, gave the ball away for their 2nd really poorly and was generally a bit Warwick in possession. But he wasnt terrible. The thing I dont get though is why hes even playing games like this.



The issue isn't giving the ball away. Any player can do that. The issue is that he has no recovery pace. When he is the wrong side of the ball he just loiters with no intent. For the second goal he tries to get back in but is slow to two or three challenges and simply doesn't affect the play.It was the same in the Cup game. The second goal he is the wrong side of Anthony tries to get back in but quite simply doesn't affect the play at all. Anthony is allowed to turn and get his shot off. Loitering with no intent.Very decent squad player but shouldn't be anywhere the starting 11 for the big games.