looks like Al has selected a passage of play (their goal) to beat Endo up, again, ad fucking nauseum.
how about another passage of play? on 30-31 mins Endo anticipated and tracked Welbeck as he moved into scoring position to receive a pass on the left side (Kell's left) of our box, and put a hammer shot into the side netting.
the comms I listened to were full of praise for Endo's smarts and positioning, forcing Welbeck wide. what Endo did was very similar to Virgil vs Spurs at Anfield a few years ago when he was one-on-one with some Spurs player who ended up blasting well wide, and the comms then swooned over it.
I'm pretty sure Al has me on Ignore so he won't see this, not that I care mind you.
Firstly Van Dijk was facing a 2v1 and actively blocked the pass to Son which forced Sissoko to shoot. It is a poor comparison.
Secondly, Endo doesn't force him wide. It is a good covering run by Endo but he doesn't have the pace to force Welbeck wide or get in a block. You brought it up so I will show you why.
Wellbeck picks the ball up in line with the 18 yard box.
Wellbeck isn't pushed wide he actually comes inside by about 10 yards. As can be seen here.
Endo has done well to read the situation and to stop Wellbeck cutting in even more but ultimately he hasn't forced him wide and he hasn't got a block in.
The build up to the chance was similar to their goal. Bradley ends up pressing really high up the pitch. Mo stays high and Macca has to try and drop in but Wellbeck just runs away from him. That forces Endo to come across so we end up with both our sixes on that side. In defence of Macca he had done about 30 seconds of solid pressing before Wellbeck ran away from him.
We end up with our right-sided centre-back Quansah facing up their left winger and our left-sided 6 dragged across. It is common theme and isn't an attack on either Endo or Macca more an observation that they as a combination they are an issue against counter attacks. Something that is magnified by how we are setting up.