In a perfect world would Mac Allister and Endo have more pace? Of course, but they don't yet Klopp wanted both of them and continues to play both of them. Nearly every player in the world has a weakness, there is never a perfect way to play which negates all of them, however the key (in my opinion) is ball rentention from our front three being better. Their goal comes from Salah cheaply giving the ball away when our team is set to attack, this means we are countered at pace and nearly any midfielder in the world would struggle to get back.

If we're looking at solutions, I do like the 433 with Szobo - Endo - Mac Allister, I don't like Gomez inverting though, I thought he caused a lot of our problems because he inverts but is more of a hinderence than an extra man in build up.



People got stick for questioning Konate playing 90mins for France but for me he is absolutely key in making sure our right side is solid, he dominates so much space, so having him back for Utd is the biggest need.



It is the combination of them both having a lack of pace as a pairing that is concerning. I think the ball retention doesn't really fit with why we conceded the goal. Salah plays a very early pass. We aren't that high up the pitch as a team and when Brighton get on the ball we have 8 players behind the ball.It wasn't so much a case of Brighton countering. They don't. The first pass goes backwards and we counter-press. The problem is what happens when they play through the press. Macca and Endo don't have the legs to get back in and they end up with a 2v1 on Quansah.I agree that Ibou is a big miss on that side. With Gomez though him playing inside allows the two sixes to play in a lopsided formation that should give us more cover on that side. With Gomez as a traditional left-back or even as a wing back then Endo's starting position would be further to the left.Macca and Endo are doing really well in possession and Endo as a six allows Macca more freedom to push up higher at times. However for me if we are going to win the League we need to find a way of improving their ability to cope with counterattacks and teams breaking into the space Bradley vacates. We absolutely dominated the game against Brighton but for me they got in down our right far often especially in the first half hour.