Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 222073 times)

Online SamLad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3600 on: Yesterday at 04:54:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:47:43 pm
Oh come on. You know full well that if peak Henderson was playing instead of Endo we would have conceded 0 of the 27 goals we've conceded in the PL this season. The opposition never scored back then. And even when they did, it was Endo's fault for being out of position. I mean he wasn't even in the right country FFS.
if that's not criminally negligent, nothing is!
Online SamLad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3601 on: Yesterday at 04:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:39:12 pm
So let me get this straight, you are using an incorrect example of Hendo always "tracking" his runner from the right midfield spot when we played 433 to post negative things about Endo playing in a double pivot of a 4231, where Mac Allister was on the right hand side.. Please someone help it make sense.
Al is a 100% windup merchant. 
just put him on Ignore.  his nonstop nonsense does nothing to improve RAWK, or anything else, imo.
Online newterp

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3602 on: Yesterday at 05:36:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:57:19 pm
Al is a 100% windup merchant. 
just put him on Ignore.  his nonstop nonsense does nothing to improve RAWK, or anything else, imo.
Not totally true - he does great work on certain threads and generally analyzes things well.

However, he can't ever admit that he's wrong if someone challenges him on a proposition/statement. Never. You'll end up with 15 more pages of debate, such that the original point will be long gone, and he'll have "won" an argument on a tangential/wholly new point and/or worn you out so that you stop responding.
Offline Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3603 on: Yesterday at 05:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:39:12 pm
So let me get this straight, you are using an incorrect example of Hendo always "tracking" his runner from the right midfield spot when we played 433 to post negative things about Endo playing in a double pivot of a 4231, where Mac Allister was on the right-hand side.. Please someone help it make sense.

The point I made was that for the first goal yesterday both of the sixes got dragged out to the right but neither of them had the recovery speed or athleticism to drop in and cover the space Bradley had vacated, once Brighton beat the counter press. Henderson had that kind of athleticism in spade loads.

The point I am making is that in possession Endo and Macca is a really good combination. However, as a pairing against a counter-attack their lack of pace is an issue. Are you really disagreeing with that?

I also came up with a solution, which would be to play Endo as more of a single pivot. To play Szobozslai as a right side 8 because he is more athletic and to play Macca as a hybrid 6/8 on the left. That would work because Gomez is hugely athletic and Virgil is basically Virgil. Given our next big game is United away. A game in which they are likely to target the right side of our defence. I think it is a sensible discussion point.

However, that kind of reasoned debate isn't allowed because pointing out a weakness in Endo's game simply isn't allowed.
Offline BigCDump

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 05:48:46 pm »
Endo winning headers like a boss again yesterday, against a supposedly big team. It almost feels like his heading bravery is rubbing off on some of the others. Salah and Elliot mainly.
Offline BCCC

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 05:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:46:32 pm
The point I made was that for the first goal yesterday both of the sixes got dragged out to the right but neither of them had the recovery speed or athleticism to drop in and cover the space Bradley had vacated, once Brighton beat the counter press. Henderson had that kind of athleticism in spade loads.

The point I am making is that in possession Endo and Macca is a really good combination. However, as a pairing against a counter-attack their lack of pace is an issue. Are you really disagreeing with that?

I also came up with a solution, which would be to play Endo as more of a single pivot. To play Szobozslai as a right side 8 because he is more athletic and to play Macca as a hybrid 6/8 on the left. That would work because Gomez is hugely athletic and Virgil is basically Virgil. Given our next big game is United away. A game in which they are likely to target the right side of our defence. I think it is a sensible discussion point.

However, that kind of reasoned debate isn't allowed because pointing out a weakness in Endo's game simply isn't allowed.

Have you applied for the manager's job yet?
Online vblfc

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3606 on: Yesterday at 05:55:26 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 05:48:46 pm
Endo winning headers like a boss again yesterday, against a supposedly big team. It almost feels like his heading bravery is rubbing off on some of the others. Salah and Elliot mainly.
agree - He wins a lot of headers. If we go for Amorim next season could see Endo dropping back as a 3rd CB
Online SamLad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3607 on: Yesterday at 06:09:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:36:03 pm
Not totally true - he does great work on certain threads and generally analyzes things well.

However, he can't ever admit that he's wrong if someone challenges him on a proposition/statement. Never. You'll end up with 15 more pages of debate, such that the original point will be long gone, and he'll have "won" an argument on a tangential/wholly new point and/or worn you out so that you stop responding.
maybe so, but damned if I'm gonna sift through dozens and dozens  of repetitive posts to dig it out something that I *might* not be aware of.
Offline BCCC

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3608 on: Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm »
Whilst we're on the Henderson comparison, he wants the ball wherever he is regardless of the space around him. I've never seen him shake his head to refuse possession from the keeper or point to another player.

At the moment it's him and Mac Allister +1 other in midfield.
Online SamLad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3609 on: Yesterday at 06:19:11 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 06:14:09 pm
Whilst we're on the Henderson comparison, he wants the ball wherever he is regardless of the space around him. I've never seen him shake his head to refuse possession from the keeper or point to another player.

At the moment it's him and Mac Allister +1 other in midfield.
definitely.  as someone said earlier, hopefully Baj will be 100% healthy and match fit soon and we'll have great options for the 6.
Offline Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3610 on: Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 05:51:51 pm
Have you applied for the manager's job yet?

Is that really the best comeback you can think of?

No wonder we have lost so many knowledgeable posters like PoP.
Offline Knight

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3611 on: Yesterday at 06:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm
Is that really the best comeback you can think of?

No wonder we have lost so many knowledgeable posters like PoP.

Whilst I think youre far too harsh on Endo AL and you dont always debate in good faith this is true. There is on occasion a really unhelpful allergy to robust and reasoned out discussion on the positives and negatives of our players and tactics on this forum.
Offline BCCC

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3612 on: Yesterday at 06:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm
Is that really the best comeback you can think of?

No wonder we have lost so many knowledgeable posters like PoP.

It wasn't a comeback, it was a question.

I've given you my reasons as to why I think you're talking bollocks I just don't need a half page monologue of inaccurate comparisons to get my point across.

Why don't you try looking at the positives in his game and what he has clearly brought to the side rather than nit picking detail that basically he's not even 80% responsible for.
Offline Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3613 on: Yesterday at 06:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:46:32 pm
The point I made was that for the first goal yesterday both of the sixes got dragged out to the right but neither of them had the recovery speed or athleticism to drop in and cover the space Bradley had vacated, once Brighton beat the counter press. Henderson had that kind of athleticism in spade loads.

The point I am making is that in possession Endo and Macca is a really good combination. However, as a pairing against a counter-attack their lack of pace is an issue. Are you really disagreeing with that?

I also came up with a solution, which would be to play Endo as more of a single pivot. To play Szobozslai as a right side 8 because he is more athletic and to play Macca as a hybrid 6/8 on the left. That would work because Gomez is hugely athletic and Virgil is basically Virgil. Given our next big game is United away. A game in which they are likely to target the right side of our defence. I think it is a sensible discussion point.

However, that kind of reasoned debate isn't allowed because pointing out a weakness in Endo's game simply isn't allowed.

In a perfect world would Mac Allister and Endo have more pace? Of course, but they don't yet Klopp wanted both of them and continues to play both of them. Nearly every player in the world has a weakness, there is never a perfect way to play which negates all of them, however the key (in my opinion) is ball rentention from our front three being better. Their goal comes from Salah cheaply giving the ball away when our team is set to attack, this means we are countered at pace and nearly any midfielder in the world would struggle to get back.

If we're looking at solutions, I do like the 433 with Szobo - Endo - Mac Allister, I don't like Gomez inverting though, I thought he caused a lot of our problems because he inverts but is more of a hinderence than an extra man in build up.

People got stick for questioning Konate playing 90mins for France but for me he is absolutely key in making sure our right side is solid, he dominates so much space, so having him back for Utd is the biggest need.
Online SamLad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3614 on: Yesterday at 06:43:08 pm »
looks like Al has selected a passage of play (their goal) to beat Endo up, again, ad fucking nauseum.

how about another passage of play?  on 30-31 mins Endo anticipated and tracked Welbeck as he moved into scoring position to receive a pass on the left side (Kell's left) of our box, and put a hammer shot into the side netting.

the comms I listened to were full of praise for Endo's smarts and positioning, forcing Welbeck wide.  what Endo did was very similar to Virgil vs Spurs at Anfield a few years ago when he was one-on-one with some Spurs player who ended up blasting well wide, and the comms then swooned over it.

I'm pretty sure Al has me on Ignore so he won't see this, not that I care mind you.  :)
Offline ScottScott

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3615 on: Yesterday at 07:24:05 pm »
Why people still engage with Al is beyond me. He's the biggest fucking WUM on here. Either with players he hates or with the owners. He moves goalposts constantly and frankly doesn't have a fucking clue what he's talking about

I'd say he is one of the biggest reasons we have lost great posters over the years, turning threads into cesspits
Offline Samie

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3616 on: Yesterday at 07:26:50 pm »
Al is like a box of chocolate. You don;t know what you're going to get.
Offline Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3617 on: Yesterday at 08:25:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:43:08 pm
looks like Al has selected a passage of play (their goal) to beat Endo up, again, ad fucking nauseum.

how about another passage of play?  on 30-31 mins Endo anticipated and tracked Welbeck as he moved into scoring position to receive a pass on the left side (Kell's left) of our box, and put a hammer shot into the side netting.

the comms I listened to were full of praise for Endo's smarts and positioning, forcing Welbeck wide.  what Endo did was very similar to Virgil vs Spurs at Anfield a few years ago when he was one-on-one with some Spurs player who ended up blasting well wide, and the comms then swooned over it.

I'm pretty sure Al has me on Ignore so he won't see this, not that I care mind you.  :)


Firstly Van Dijk was facing a 2v1 and actively blocked the pass to Son which forced Sissoko to shoot. It is a poor comparison.

Secondly, Endo doesn't force him wide. It is a good covering run by Endo but he doesn't have the pace to force Welbeck wide or get in a block. You brought it up so I will show you why.

Wellbeck picks the ball up in line with the 18 yard box.



Wellbeck isn't pushed wide he actually comes inside by about 10 yards. As can be seen here.



Endo has done well to read the situation and to stop Wellbeck cutting in even more but ultimately he hasn't forced him wide and he hasn't got a block in.

The build up to the chance was similar to their goal. Bradley ends up pressing really high up the pitch. Mo stays high and Macca has to try and drop in but Wellbeck just runs away from him. That forces Endo to come across so we end up with both our sixes on that side. In defence of Macca he had done about 30 seconds of solid pressing before Wellbeck ran away from him.

We end up with our right-sided centre-back Quansah facing up their left winger and our left-sided 6 dragged across. It is common theme and isn't an attack on either Endo or Macca more an observation that they as a combination they are an issue against counter attacks. Something that is magnified by how we are setting up.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3618 on: Yesterday at 08:30:58 pm »
Parodeyore...
Offline Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3619 on: Yesterday at 08:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:33:36 pm
In a perfect world would Mac Allister and Endo have more pace? Of course, but they don't yet Klopp wanted both of them and continues to play both of them. Nearly every player in the world has a weakness, there is never a perfect way to play which negates all of them, however the key (in my opinion) is ball rentention from our front three being better. Their goal comes from Salah cheaply giving the ball away when our team is set to attack, this means we are countered at pace and nearly any midfielder in the world would struggle to get back.

It is the combination of them both having a lack of pace as a pairing that is concerning. I think the ball retention doesn't really fit with why we conceded the goal. Salah plays a very early pass. We aren't that high up the pitch as a team and when Brighton get on the ball we have 8 players behind the ball.

It wasn't so much a case of Brighton countering. They don't. The first pass goes backwards and we counter-press. The problem is what happens when they play through the press. Macca and Endo don't have the legs to get back in and they end up with a 2v1 on Quansah. 
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:33:36 pm
If we're looking at solutions, I do like the 433 with Szobo - Endo - Mac Allister, I don't like Gomez inverting though, I thought he caused a lot of our problems because he inverts but is more of a hinderence than an extra man in build up.

People got stick for questioning Konate playing 90mins for France but for me he is absolutely key in making sure our right side is solid, he dominates so much space, so having him back for Utd is the biggest need.

I agree that Ibou is a big miss on that side. With Gomez though him playing inside allows the two sixes to play in a lopsided formation that should give us more cover on that side. With Gomez as a traditional left-back or even as a wing back then Endo's starting position would be further to the left.

Macca and Endo are doing really well in possession and Endo as a six allows Macca more freedom to push up higher at times. However for me if we are going to win the League we need to find a way of improving their ability to cope with counterattacks and teams breaking into the space Bradley vacates. We absolutely dominated the game against Brighton but for me they got in down our right far often especially in the first half hour.
Offline jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3620 on: Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm »
Endo pushing up is part of our high press, and obviously its something Endo has been instructed to do. Its a calculated risk by Klopp, and so far it has paid off. You can dislike it, but its not Endos decision
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3621 on: Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm »
I generally like Als input but Endo is a huge huge blind spot. What I don't understand is why he's adamant he's right and you know...Klopp isn't. It's bonkers 😂
Offline Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3622 on: Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm
Endo pushing up is part of our high press, and obviously its something Endo has been instructed to do. Its a calculated risk by Klopp, and so far it has paid off. You can dislike it, but its not Endos decision

I agree completely. Going back to the first goal yesterday. Macca and Endo have done the right thing by counter-pressing and attempting to win the ball back high up the pitch. The issue is what happens when the counter press is beaten.

For me, it is a cumulative effect. Bradley pushing up, Mo being allowed to cheat and Quansah at right centre back combined with Endo and Macca not being the quickest means it is a gamble. My concern is playing against United next weekend on a big pitch and them looking to use Garnacho and Rashford in behind the right-hand side of our defence.
Offline Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3623 on: Yesterday at 11:09:12 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:00:05 pm
I generally like Als input but Endo is a huge huge blind spot. What I don't understand is why he's adamant he's right and you know...Klopp isn't. It's bonkers 😂

I am not saying that Klopp is wrong. We only have one natural 6 in Endo. A natural 6 who is better playing in a double pivot. In most games what Endo and Macca give us in possession is going to outweigh their weakness against a counterattack.

It is all about compromises. It is a bit like Salah being allowed the freedom not to track back. What he gives us staying high up the pitch outweighs him not having drop in and double up defensively.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3624 on: Yesterday at 11:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:02:54 pm
I agree completely. Going back to the first goal yesterday. Macca and Endo have done the right thing by counter-pressing and attempting to win the ball back high up the pitch. The issue is what happens when the counter press is beaten.

For me, it is a cumulative effect. Bradley pushing up, Mo being allowed to cheat and Quansah at right centre back combined with Endo and Macca not being the quickest means it is a gamble. My concern is playing against United next weekend on a big pitch and them looking to use Garnacho and Rashford in behind the right-hand side of our defence.

I take the point but its a very hard ask for them both to press high up the pitch to get the ball back but then also to have the recovery pace to track back and win it back when the opposition counter. Im not saying that there arent players who can do that but in a Klopp side youd have to be an exceptionally physical player to do it, and keep running for 90 minutes. Maybe thats what we thought wed be buying when we were offering £110m for Caicedo as its the kind of player who could hugely elevate a Klopp system.
Offline Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3625 on: Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:12:22 pm
I take the point but its a very hard ask for them both to press high up the pitch to get the ball back but then also to have the recovery pace to track back and win it back when the opposition counter. Im not saying that there arent players who can do that but in a Klopp side youd have to be an exceptionally physical player to do it, and keep running for 90 minutes. Maybe thats what we thought wed be buying when we were offering £110m for Caicedo as its the kind of player who could hugely elevate a Klopp system.

I agree but then look at the profile of player we were being linked with.

Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Bellingham. Then Caicedo, Thuram and Lavia. I think we were definitely looking for physical monsters. Szobozslai has that kind of running power and energy. I really like Endo and think he has done exceptionally well and has played a full part in our success this season.

The issue though is that like a one-day cricket side you can only hide so many fielders who lack athleticism. Macca has been absolutely sensational this year. Players like Endo and Elliott and have been unsung heroes this season. My point is about how many midfield players you can play together who lack athleticism.

A midfield of Endo, Macca and Elliott is always going to be a problem. For the majority of games we can get away with Endo and Macca but for some games I think we need to make adjustments. Personally next Sunday I would like to see us swap Macca and Szobo over to protect our right hand side against the counter.
Online ademuzzy

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3626 on: Today at 12:04:08 am »
I miss PoP. Probably my favourite poster on these boards, in terms of analysis. Will he come back? Thats the question.
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3627 on: Today at 12:09:26 am »
Quote from: ademuzzy on Today at 12:04:08 am
I miss PoP. Probably my favourite poster on these boards, in terms of analysis. Will he come back? Thats the question.

He may PoP in.
