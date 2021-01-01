« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 08:18:09 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:13:33 pm
You need pace when youre in the wrong place. Being in the right place is much better.

Its the same with sliding tackles. Its a sign of weakness, not strength, when you have to go to ground. But fans sure love a sprint and a desperate slide.

VVD is fast, but he hardly ever needs it. And he very seldom goes for a sliding tackle.

The issue though is that for a six he ends up ahead of the ball too often and then can't recover. It happened in the United game over and over again.
Nick110581

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3561 on: Yesterday at 08:37:19 pm »
Isnt Endo now two bookings away from missing two matches  ?

Think it resets after Palace.
Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 08:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:37:19 pm
Isnt Endo now two bookings away from missing two matches  ?

Think it resets after Palace.

Yeah resets after the 32nd game of the season which is home to Palace.
BCCC

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 09:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:36:53 pm
In possession yes. However, as the first goal showed both Macca and Endo lack recovery pace.

Their goal was purely down to a shite Salah pass. Not many players can recover when the ball is lost when we're on our way up the park. Especially against a side as slick as Brighton.
newterp

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 09:20:42 pm
Their goal was purely down to a shite Salah pass. Not many players can recover when the ball is lost when we're on our way up the park. Especially against a side as slick as Brighton.

yes - but this is the Endo thread and we'd like to blame Endo for something if you don't mind? the nerve of some people.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 09:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:31:51 pm
You are tying yourself up in knots there mate. I haven't blamed Endo for the goal. I am blaming him for letting Gross go and leaving Quansah 2v1 against Adingra and Gross. At first you said Endo passed him on to Quansah. How can you pass a player on to someone who has to go to the ball?

As a defensive midfield player you can't let your man go and hope the pass doesn't come and hope that the attacker ends up offside. As I said it isn't an isolated incident Wellbeck ran away from him in the second half. It is a weakness in his game and is exacerbated by Macca not being the quickest either. They complement each other in possession but create issues during transitions.

Oh yes I'm the one tying myself in knots.
Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 09:51:15 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 09:20:42 pm
Their goal was purely down to a shite Salah pass. Not many players can recover when the ball is lost when we're on our way up the park. Especially against a side as slick as Brighton.

Salah's pass was cut out 10 yards outside their area and we had 8 players behind the ball.

newterp

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3567 on: Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:51:15 pm
Salah's pass was cut out 10 yards outside their area and we had 8 players behind the ball.

It wasn't cut out. It was a rifle pass for no reason which then rebounded back out to their player and they were on the break immediately whether we had eight players "behind" the ball doesn't matter.
BCCC

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3568 on: Yesterday at 10:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:51:15 pm
Salah's pass was cut out 10 yards outside their area and we had 8 players behind the ball.

It's about forward momentum then a swift reversal. This isn't park football it's almost a science.
Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3569 on: Yesterday at 10:23:43 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm
It wasn't cut out. It was a rifle pass for no reason which then rebounded back out to their player and they were on the break immediately whether we had eight players "behind" the ball doesn't matter.

Of course it was cut out otherwise it goes through to Nunez. They were not on the break immediately. We tried to counter-press and they played through the press. That was when Macca and Endo ended up ahead of the ball. That is when you need recovery pace from your 6's.

JP!

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3570 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm »
Al's not just going down with the ship he's sticking around til all the fucking water dries up as well.

Give it a rest man. Please.
RedG13

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3571 on: Yesterday at 10:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:31:51 pm
You are tying yourself up in knots there mate. I haven't blamed Endo for the goal. I am blaming him for letting Gross go and leaving Quansah 2v1 against Adingra and Gross. At first you said Endo passed him on to Quansah. How can you pass a player on to someone who has to go to the ball?

As a defensive midfield player you can't let your man go and hope the pass doesn't come and hope that the attacker ends up offside. As I said it isn't an isolated incident Wellbeck ran away from him in the second half. It is a weakness in his game and is exacerbated by Macca not being the quickest either. They complement each other in possession but create issues during transitions.
No it correct to pass off the CB. His job to cover zone 14 there.
Honestly that was like goal like 95% of the time that not a goal. That was just great finish, could do better to help prevent sure. Virgil clearance wasnt great either but like giving away a shot top of the box is fine. Opta has the XG of it at .05
Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3572 on: Yesterday at 10:44:18 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:39:29 pm
No it correct to pass off the CB. His job to cover zone 14 there.
Honestly that was like goal like 95% of the time that not a goal. That was just great finish, could do better to help prevent sure. Virgil clearance wasnt great either but like giving away a shot top of the box is fine. Opta has the XG of it at .05

Passing on Gross means Quansah faces a 2v1. It doesn't matter what zone it is, you don't stop running and allow an overload. Endo either has to come across and face up Adingra or track Gross. He does neither.
jckliew

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3573 on: Yesterday at 11:10:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm
yes - but this is the Endo thread and we'd like to blame Endo for something if you don't mind? the nerve of some people.
:lmao  Endo "punchbag" Watahu.
ljycb

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 03:39:56 am »
I am so happy with him.
rhysd

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 03:59:00 am »
I cannot believe there are still idiots who have a go at Endo.

He's been brilliant, it makes me wonder if some people even know what they are watching.

If they even understand football or have even kicked a ball in their lives.

He's a warrior, who has been a huge part of us being top with 9 games to go.

Sort your heads out and stop following the social media narrative that we should have spent 100 mill on a DM and only 16 mill means he's shit.

Endo is brilliant. The proof is on the pitch.
kesey

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3576 on: Today at 04:35:34 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:39:29 pm
. His job to cover zone 14 there.
Honestly that was like goal like 95% of the time that not a  Opta has the XG of it at .05

Eh ?
kesey

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3577 on: Today at 04:36:33 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 03:59:00 am
I cannot believe there are still idiots who have a go at Endo.

He's been brilliant, it makes me wonder if some people even know what they are watching.

If they even understand football or have even kicked a ball in their lives.

He's a warrior, who has been a huge part of us being top with 9 games to go.

Sort your heads out and stop following the social media narrative that we should have spent 100 mill on a DM and only 16 mill means he's shit.

Endo is brilliant. The proof is on the pitch.

A banner in the making here.

Endo is Boss.
asif_00013

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3578 on: Today at 04:57:47 am »
Hopefully he shows Bajcetic and McCornell all his tricks and techniques before they eventually takeover from him one day
vblfc

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3579 on: Today at 09:11:03 am »
It is never a concern for me to see Endo named on the team. In fact if Jones, Baj, Thiago are fit and available, still wouldnt surprise or concern me to see Endo picked first. Solid and reliable and frees up others to create, which is part of his role.
The G in Gerrard

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3580 on: Today at 09:46:27 am »
Zone 14 is sequel to District 13?
SerbianScouser

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3581 on: Today at 10:47:33 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 03:59:00 am
it makes me wonder if some people even know what they are watching.
It's not about that it's about proving your initial statements to be right.

You can not afford to be wrong on the internet, your reputation will be ruined...it is the end of the world in a sense. Whatever you do don't ever admit you were wrong.
Bobinhood

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3582 on: Today at 11:49:08 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:18:09 pm
The issue though is that for a six he ends up ahead of the ball too often and then can't recover. It happened in the United game over and over again.

fs Klopp makes him join the press up high. He spent the first half of the season learning it.
Elblanco twatto

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3583 on: Today at 11:56:24 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 03:59:00 am
I cannot believe there are still idiots who have a go at Endo.

He's a warrior, who has been a huge part of us being top with 9 games to go.

Endo is brilliant. The proof is on the pitch.

Yep, pretty much sums it up.
afc tukrish

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3584 on: Today at 11:58:45 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:47:33 am
It's not about that it's about proving your initial statements to be right.

You can not afford to be wrong on the internet, your reputation will be ruined...it is the end of the world in a sense. Whatever you do don't ever admit you were wrong.

"I can call you Betty, and Betty when you call me, you can call me Al..."
kesey

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3585 on: Today at 12:02:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:46:27 am
Zone 14 is sequel to District 13?

  ;D

BCCC

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3586 on: Today at 12:50:41 pm »
Already got my Endo banner idea sorted if we make it to Dublin.
newterp

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3587 on: Today at 02:43:47 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 04:36:33 am
A banner in the making here.

Endo is Boss and he hates AL666
Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3588 on: Today at 03:
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:49:08 am
fs Klopp makes him join the press up high. He spent the first half of the season learning it.

That isn't the point though. Wijnaldum and especially Henderson joined the press and pressed high up the pitch. In their pomp they both had the athleticism to be able to press and then make recovery runs when the opposition played through the press.

Macca and Endo for all their obvious qualities really struggle to get back if they get caught ahead of the ball. I don't see how that is controversial. The problem gets exacerbated when we end up with them both on the right. That happened quite a lot yesterday with a good example being the first goal.

I think it was evident yesterday that a tactic in possession was to have Macca on the right so he could feed Salah with straight balls over the top. Defensively though it left us pretty open because Mo doesn't really track back and we had Bradley and Quansah as an inexperienced pairing on that side. We look much better defensively when Szobo was covering that side defensively.

For me it is important because next weekend we face United on a big pitch in a game in which United will look to exploit our right hand side with the likes of Garnacho and Rashford. The way they did in the FA Cup game.

This was the first goal.

[img width= height= alt=u" border="0]https://i.ibb.co/LCF6Yt0/u.png[/img]

Again it is a runner not being tracked and a lack of communication between the right side of our defence and the DM. I think Endo is really good when asked to press in situations in which he can get on the front foot and has small distances to close. However he has a couple of issues, he doesn't really sense danger and when he does react he hasn't got the pace to recover.

I think if it was Henderson from three or four years ago then we don't concede either the first goal versus United or the first goal yesterday. He would have been far more vocal and would have been able to get back in there and effect play.

Endo has come in and done really well and played a big role in us being top of the League. That doesn't mean people should be attacked for pointing out legitimate concerns regarding his weaknesses.

 
Offline BCCC

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3589 on: Today at 03:35:28 pm »
Bollocks that, when did you ever see Henderson goal side of a tackle?
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3590 on: Today at 03:47:43 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 03:35:28 pm
Bollocks that, when did you ever see Henderson goal side of a tackle?

Oh come on. You know full well that if peak Henderson was playing instead of Endo we would have conceded 0 of the 27 goals we've conceded in the PL this season. The opposition never scored back then. And even when they did, it was Endo's fault for being out of position. I mean he wasn't even in the right country FFS.
Online Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3591 on: Today at 03:53:07 pm »
One of the worst parts of the Hendo, Gini, Fab midfield was that they didnt track runners enough. To even say they did to slight Endo is just utter untrue shite.
Online Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3592 on: Today at 04:01:01 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 03:35:28 pm
Bollocks that, when did you ever see Henderson goal side of a tackle?

Tracking runners isn't about being goalside. It is about getting into a position to make a challenge. Did you miss how many times Henderson used to drop in and cover our right side when Trent pushed on. Our whole system was about both full backs pushing on and the wide midfield players covering runners and dropping in.

For their goal yesterday Bradley is almost on the edge of their box. That means one of Macca or Endo has to drop into the space Bradley has vacated when they play through the press. Unfortunately, neither of them has the kind of athleticism required to do that. As I say they both have great qualities, especially Macca but as a pairing we are always going to be susceptible on that side when Bradley pushes on.

I think for now it might be worth playing more of a 1-2 midfield with Szobo on the right.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3593 on: Today at 04:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:01:01 pm
Tracking runners isn't about being goalside. It is about getting into a position to make a challenge. Did you miss how many times Henderson used to drop in and cover our right side when Trent pushed on. Our whole system was about both full backs pushing on and the wide midfield players covering runners and dropping in.

For their goal yesterday Bradley is almost on the edge of their box. That means one of Macca or Endo has to drop into the space Bradley has vacated when they play through the press. Unfortunately, neither of them has the kind of athleticism required to do that. As I say they both have great qualities, especially Macca but as a pairing we are always going to be susceptible on that side when Bradley pushes on.

I think for now it might be worth playing more of a 1-2 midfield with Szobo on the right.

It was Mac Allister playing the Henderson role yesterday, so in this scenario that's all on him, isn't it? So why aren't you spouting off in his thread rather than this one? Endo isn't a wide midfielder.
Offline BCCC

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3594 on: Today at 04:06:43 pm »
Nowhere to be seen behind Trent when Vini jnr walked onto a diagonal ball to win the CL

Your points are not valid, it's about how the phase of play develops. The fact that Klopp loves Endo tells you all you need to know. We play high risk football, players will get caught out on the turnover.
Online Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3595 on: Today at 04:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:53:07 pm
One of the worst parts of the Hendo, Gini, Fab midfield was that they didnt track runners enough. To even say they did to slight Endo is just utter untrue shite.

They were renowned for their defensive contribution. In 18-19 we pushed both full-backs really high up the pitch and conceded just 22 goals. A massive part of that was the wide midfield players dropping in and tracking runners.

Trent even gave an interview about it stating that if he pushed on then the right mid dropped in.
Online Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3596 on: Today at 04:16:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:03:50 pm
It was Mac Allister playing the Henderson role yesterday, so in this scenario that's all on him, isn't it? So why aren't you spouting off in his thread rather than this one? Endo isn't a wide midfielder.


In the setup with Henderson in the midfield against the counter attack then Fabinho dropped in between the centrebacks and we ended up with three at the back. Yesterday we played with a double pivot of two sixes. The issue is that neither of them as a combination have the athleticism to cover Bradley when he pushes on or when the opposition plays through the press.

Over and over again I have stated that it is the combination of Macca and Endo who are a problem against a counter attack.

As for the Macca thread.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:40:08 pm
Absolutely fantastic in possession. Having Him and Endo as a pairing does leave us a bit vulnerable against the counter-attack though. Makes me laugh when the crowd shout man on, he plays as if he has wing mirrors on.
Online Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3597 on: Today at 04:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:08:31 pm
They were renowned for their defensive contribution. In 18-19 we pushed both full-backs really high up the pitch and conceded just 22 goals. A massive part of that was the wide midfield players dropping in and tracking runners.

Trent even gave an interview about it stating that if he pushed on then the right mid dropped in.

And who is playing right midfielder currently? I'll help you, it's not Endo.
Online Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3598 on: Today at 04:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:18:32 pm
And who is playing right midfielder currently? I'll help you, it's not Endo.

I will help you we aren't playing with a right midfielder. We played with a double pivot and Szob in front a 2-1 midfield with no right midfielder. If you don't believe me then listen to Kloppos post-match interviews.
