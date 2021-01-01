fs Klopp makes him join the press up high. He spent the first half of the season learning it.



That isn't the point though. Wijnaldum and especially Henderson joined the press and pressed high up the pitch. In their pomp they both had the athleticism to be able to press and then make recovery runs when the opposition played through the press.Macca and Endo for all their obvious qualities really struggle to get back if they get caught ahead of the ball. I don't see how that is controversial. The problem gets exacerbated when we end up with them both on the right. That happened quite a lot yesterday with a good example being the first goal.I think it was evident yesterday that a tactic in possession was to have Macca on the right so he could feed Salah with straight balls over the top. Defensively though it left us pretty open because Mo doesn't really track back and we had Bradley and Quansah as an inexperienced pairing on that side. We look much better defensively when Szobo was covering that side defensively.For me it is important because next weekend we face United on a big pitch in a game in which United will look to exploit our right hand side with the likes of Garnacho and Rashford. The way they did in the FA Cup game.This was the first goal.Again it is a runner not being tracked and a lack of communication between the right side of our defence and the DM. I think Endo is really good when asked to press in situations in which he can get on the front foot and has small distances to close. However he has a couple of issues, he doesn't really sense danger and when he does react he hasn't got the pace to recover.I think if it was Henderson from three or four years ago then we don't concede either the first goal versus United or the first goal yesterday. He would have been far more vocal and would have been able to get back in there and effect play.Endo has come in and done really well and played a big role in us being top of the League. That doesn't mean people should be attacked for pointing out legitimate concerns regarding his weaknesses.