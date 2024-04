I cannot believe there are still idiots who have a go at Endo.



He's been brilliant, it makes me wonder if some people even know what they are watching.



If they even understand football or have even kicked a ball in their lives.



He's a warrior, who has been a huge part of us being top with 9 games to go.



Sort your heads out and stop following the social media narrative that we should have spent 100 mill on a DM and only 16 mill means he's shit.



Endo is brilliant. The proof is on the pitch.