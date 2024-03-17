Al you've got such a vendetta against Endo that you've created this thing in your mind whereby every chance we concede is because of him. No 6 in the history of football can cover the whole pitch and stop all midfield runners, especially against Brighton, and especially when part of his role is to actually at times press high up the pitch.



Now of course Endo would be a better player if he was faster. But he's doing a fucking great job regardless, and that great job extends much, much further than him being "neat and tidy in possession".



It isn't about covering the whole pitch. It is about his man running off the back of him because he isn't quick enough. It happens multiple times in each game. Their goal would be an example he is running back but as soon as the Brighton player sprints Endo can't match him. The same thing happened in the 2nd half when Wellbeck ran away from him and got his shot off.It happened in the United game. It is a weakness in his game. You can ignore it if you want but it is there. Endo has done a great job for us and has been vital in us being top of the League.