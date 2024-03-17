« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 218872 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3520 on: March 17, 2024, 10:25:03 am »
Quote from: mattD on March 16, 2024, 08:10:40 pm
Endo's the kind of guy who would make a great manager.

But has he been through any adversity?

If he has, then sod Alonso - get Wataru in as player-manager next season.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3521 on: March 17, 2024, 06:22:13 pm »
Had a very good game again IMO. Our best player together with VVD
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3522 on: March 17, 2024, 07:30:26 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March 17, 2024, 10:24:51 am
Only lyrics that needs are Endo, Eh-Endo/our-endo
No - only needs:

Endo, Wataru
Endo, Wataru


In Japan, people often use their surname first.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3523 on: March 17, 2024, 08:08:20 pm »
Feel he could have taken a yellow to stop the counter but then on reflection the counter was too quick
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3524 on: March 19, 2024, 07:07:46 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on March 17, 2024, 08:08:20 pm
Feel he could have taken a yellow to stop the counter but then on reflection the counter was too quick

Elliott should have rugby tackled the ball carrier to stop the counter. You even take a red in that instance because it's doubtful he was one of the penalty takers.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3525 on: March 21, 2024, 12:22:41 pm »
can we remember to pronounce his name right if we're going with that song ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3526 on: March 29, 2024, 01:03:56 am »
Waturu Endo wears a mouthguard.

Damn it we need some football soon. 
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3527 on: Yesterday at 03:41:58 pm »
He has two books out in Japan - sadly Japanese language only, so I'd have to Google Translate them page by page.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3528 on: Today at 04:01:38 pm »
Another good game from him. Stopped lots of attacks
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3529 on: Today at 04:03:14 pm »
What a player. Alexis excels with him in support.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3530 on: Today at 04:03:44 pm »
Wow!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3531 on: Today at 04:04:25 pm »
He never seems takes the ball off the CBS and moves up the pitch with the ball. Makes him very reliable - hes never going to get his pocket picked. But it also means we make harder work of progressing the ball than we perhaps might.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3532 on: Today at 04:04:35 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:03:14 pm
What a player. Alexis excels with him in support.
Yup. No coincidence Alexis goes up a level since Endo got back from his tournament.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 04:05:03 pm »
I can't believe Klopp had to answer a while back whether Endo and Macca can play together... Boss player.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 04:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:04:25 pm
He never seems takes the ball off the CBS and moves up the pitch with the ball. Makes him very reliable - hes never going to get his pocket picked. But it also means we make harder work of progressing the ball than we perhaps might.

Crazy to criticise him after that :D Youve done it in a few threads, boom straight in there. Fair play.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3535 on: Today at 04:28:24 pm »
Whether we win anything else or not its pretty clear the mingebags on here were flat wrong about Endo
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3536 on: Today at 04:29:42 pm »
Love him.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3537 on: Today at 04:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:04:25 pm
He never seems takes the ball off the CBS and moves up the pitch with the ball. Makes him very reliable - hes never going to get his pocket picked. But it also means we make harder work of progressing the ball than we perhaps might.

I actually feel like he gets his pocket picked quite frequently for being a 6. Happened more earlier in the season, so maybe he just needed to adjust to the pace of the game.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3538 on: Today at 04:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:04:25 pm
He never seems takes the ball off the CBS and moves up the pitch with the ball. Makes him very reliable - hes never going to get his pocket picked. But it also means we make harder work of progressing the ball than we perhaps might.
But he also draws a marker to make space for the CBs to find Macca. I think bypassing Endo is part of our set up. Klopp wants the CBs to find Macca as much as possible. They are always looking for him.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3539 on: Today at 04:36:33 pm »
Neat and tidy in possession but just not quick enough against counterattacks. Just ends up with players running off him. Doing a good job but we need a six with more pace against the counter.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
Important in the last quarter of the game.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 05:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:11:55 pm
Crazy to criticise him after that :D Youve done it in a few threads, boom straight in there. Fair play.

2. And Ive been very positive about players 2 others. And my comment on Endo was more of a discussion point than criticism. There are clearly benefits to not getting your pocket picked. Good to see your keeping track mind. Ironically you criticised most of our players in the process of picking up on one of my other posts.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 05:29:59 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:01:38 pm
Another good game from him. Stopped lots of attacks
he was excellent, as usual.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 05:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:36:33 pm
Neat and tidy in possession but just not quick enough against counterattacks. Just ends up with players running off him. Doing a good job but we need a six with more pace against the counter.

Al you've got such a vendetta against Endo that you've created this thing in your mind whereby every chance we concede is because of him. No 6 in the history of football can cover the whole pitch and stop all midfield runners, especially against Brighton, and especially when part of his role is to actually at times press high up the pitch.

Now of course Endo would be a better player if he was faster. But he's doing a fucking great job regardless, and that great job extends much, much further than him being "neat and tidy in possession".
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 06:05:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:52:53 pm
Al you've got such a vendetta against Endo that you've created this thing in your mind whereby every chance we concede is because of him. No 6 in the history of football can cover the whole pitch and stop all midfield runners, especially against Brighton, and especially when part of his role is to actually at times press high up the pitch.

Now of course Endo would be a better player if he was faster. But he's doing a fucking great job regardless, and that great job extends much, much further than him being "neat and tidy in possession".

It isn't about covering the whole pitch. It is about his man running off the back of him because he isn't quick enough. It happens multiple times in each game. Their goal would be an example he is running back but as soon as the Brighton player sprints Endo can't match him. The same thing happened in the 2nd half when Wellbeck ran away from him and got his shot off.

It happened in the United game. It is a weakness in his game. You can ignore it if you want but it is there. Endo has done a great job for us and has been vital in us being top of the League.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 06:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:05:29 pm
Their goal would be an example he is running back but as soon as the Brighton player sprints Endo can't match him.


Thank you for proving my point. For their goal, Endo is tracking Pascal Gross stride for stride until he reaches our back line, at which point he passes him on / let's him get himself into an offside position. At no point is Gross involved in their build-up or goal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW3VY7DccqM

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 06:19:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:10:52 pm
Thank you for proving my point. For their goal, Endo is tracking Pascal Gross stride for stride until he reaches our back line, at which point he passes him on / let's him get himself into an offside position. At no point is Gross involved in their build-up or goal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW3VY7DccqM



Passing him on to who?

Macca isn't getting back and Quansah goes to the ball and Gross ends up in 5 yards of space.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3547 on: Today at 06:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:19:05 pm
Passing him on to who?

Macca isn't getting back and Quansah goes to the ball and Gross ends up in 5 yards of space offside.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3548 on: Today at 06:27:00 pm »
He looked knackered today but was still a presence and played well.

Positionally he wasnt his usual self but I chalk that up to Brighton being quite clever with how they positioned the midfield during counter attacks, coupled with our bad decision making on the edge of their area in the second half.

Played well.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3549 on: Today at 06:31:06 pm »
I understand the criticism, but the team works much better with Macca with Endo than Macca without Endo.  No one else can fill this role well enough to take him out of the side.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3550 on: Today at 06:34:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:21:27 pm


Van Dijk is playing him on because Quansah has had to come out and face up Adingra.

endo" border="0

Endo hasn't done anything. He hasn't come across to face up Adingra and he has let Gross go. Quansah ends up 2v1 against both Adingra and Gross. Just because the pass doesn't come it doesn't mean it wasn't poor play by Endo.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3551 on: Today at 06:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Lemieux on Today at 06:31:06 pm
I understand the criticism, but the team works much better with Macca with Endo than Macca without Endo.  No one else can fill this role well enough to take him out of the side.

In possession yes. However, as the first goal showed both Macca and Endo lack recovery pace.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3552 on: Today at 07:09:40 pm »
Boss player. Brilliant!
