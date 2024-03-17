Neat and tidy in possession but just not quick enough against counterattacks. Just ends up with players running off him. Doing a good job but we need a six with more pace against the counter.
Al you've got such a vendetta against Endo that you've created this thing in your mind whereby every chance we concede is because of him. No 6 in the history of football can cover the whole pitch and stop all midfield runners, especially against Brighton, and especially when part of his role is to actually at times press high up the pitch.
Now of course Endo would be a better player if he was faster. But he's doing a fucking great job regardless, and that great job extends much, much further than him being "neat and tidy in possession".