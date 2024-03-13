« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 213202 times)

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,235
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3480 on: March 13, 2024, 04:27:10 pm »
What a player and I can't give more praise to everyone involved in identifying and signing him. Him and Alexis have been the signings of the season for me, anywhere in Europe. £50m for the pair of them and they have come in and completely changed this team (alongside the excellent Dom and Grav)

When you think what £50m gets you nowadays it's insane. Half a Caicedo/Enzo. Slightly more than a Lavia. Mason Mount. Hell, even Sigurdsson was £50m when Everton bought him
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,041
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3481 on: March 13, 2024, 07:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 12, 2024, 08:55:09 am
I could understand a bit of scepticism when he first signed. Few had heard of him - I hadn't
I hadn't either mate. Great post.
My small concern in his first few games was that once or twice he'd commit to a press and the ball would end up behind him leaving him way out of position.
Now he's hitting his target to achieve the tackle or take it off the opposition player.
And then he's capable of a brave, offensive, forward pass, turning the opposition round to have to track back to defend.

He's great, so pleased with him and far more to come.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,443
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3482 on: March 13, 2024, 07:54:54 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 13, 2024, 07:48:59 pm
I hadn't either mate. Great post.
My small concern in his first few games was that once or twice he'd commit to a press and the ball would end up behind him leaving him way out of position.
Now he's hitting his target to achieve the tackle or take it off the opposition player.
And then he's capable of a brave, offensive, forward pass, turning the opposition round to have to track back to defend.

He's great, so pleased with him and far more to come.

His vertical passing is excellent and he shows great energy. My only concern would be sometimes against a really athletic midfield he can struggle a bit at the start of games. His stamina then comes into play and he helps us dominate teams towards the end of games.

A great addition to the squad and someone who has been vital to our season.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3483 on: March 13, 2024, 08:33:15 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 13, 2024, 07:48:59 pm
I hadn't either mate. Great post.
My small concern in his first few games was that once or twice he'd commit to a press and the ball would end up behind him leaving him way out of position.
Now he's hitting his target to achieve the tackle or take it off the opposition player.
And then he's capable of a brave, offensive, forward pass, turning the opposition round to have to track back to defend.

He's great, so pleased with him and far more to come.

You can see he has learned and adapted to move the ball along a lot quicker than what he is used to.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,556
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3484 on: March 14, 2024, 09:30:03 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on March 13, 2024, 04:27:10 pm
What a player and I can't give more praise to everyone involved in identifying and signing him. Him and Alexis have been the signings of the season for me, anywhere in Europe. £50m for the pair of them and they have come in and completely changed this team (alongside the excellent Dom and Grav)

When you think what £50m gets you nowadays it's insane. Half a Caicedo/Enzo. Slightly more than a Lavia. Mason Mount. Hell, even Sigurdsson was £50m when Everton bought him
I dont think Grav has been a big success yet but time is on his side.

when you think as you say he cost 16 and he can hold his own against a 220m midfield combo at Chelsea you see how good he is

His early games he might not have impressed but some issues worked against him

1. Bournemouth at home, he only signed the day before, doubt he had much training at all with us and was brought on after we had a man sent off. Hardly ideal, if we went in to a job in a new country and the first day you are understaffed I am sure we would all find it hard

2. Newcastle away, again he was still learning the trade here plus we had another red card early on so it was hard again

3. I believe things improved not only after training etc but he became more settled when apparently he finally found somewhere for himself and the family to live, around the time I heard that his form improved

He is practically undroppable at this stage
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,099
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3485 on: March 14, 2024, 09:45:25 am »
I have been massively impressed by Endo. Gets stuck in and can pick a forward pass as well. Even with all the injuries the midfield just seems to be gelling and getting better with every game. We have been impressive the last few games.

On another note it would be interesting to see what impact Trent has on the team when fit.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,315
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3486 on: March 14, 2024, 10:03:47 am »
Been absolutely brilliant for the team, he's become crucial in the last few months. Pretty pathetic certain posters used his early struggles as confirmation bias for their own pathetic agenda. After his first start against Newcastle certain posters were already writing him off. Hopefully Endo and the team go on to achieve greatness in the coming months. Meaning the agenda driven cheap shots and unfair criticism of Endo will be looked at in hindsight as stupid as the 'Lap top Eddie' line, a certain poster came up with
Logged

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,878
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3487 on: March 15, 2024, 04:35:35 pm »
I love the lad, that's all really.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline marmite

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3488 on: March 15, 2024, 05:31:31 pm »
never understood people who support the club who then rubbish new signings under klopp how many players have we signed that were rubbish   ..zero

endo is awesome end of..
Logged
im autistic dyslexic born deaf so spelling may be bad on some days bear with me its something i try very hard to get righy ... im not thick... supported liverpool fc from a very early age of 6 that would have been 1974  and still follow their every move today been to anfield and away games many times but now days its more online due to bad health

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,308
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3489 on: March 15, 2024, 06:30:06 pm »
Quote from: marmite on March 15, 2024, 05:31:31 pm
never understood people who support the club who then rubbish new signings under klopp how many players have we signed that were rubbish   ..zero

endo is awesome end of..

Arthur was rubbish....it was of course an emergency loan and not a signing - but we kind of knew what we were getting.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,166
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3490 on: March 15, 2024, 06:33:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March 15, 2024, 06:30:06 pm
Arthur was rubbish....it was of course an emergency loan and not a signing - but we kind of knew what we were getting.

We didn't get anything though. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,443
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3491 on: March 15, 2024, 06:46:58 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on March 14, 2024, 10:03:47 am
Been absolutely brilliant for the team, he's become crucial in the last few months. Pretty pathetic certain posters used his early struggles as confirmation bias for their own pathetic agenda. After his first start against Newcastle certain posters were already writing him off. Hopefully Endo and the team go on to achieve greatness in the coming months. Meaning the agenda driven cheap shots and unfair criticism of Endo will be looked at in hindsight as stupid as the 'Lap top Eddie' line, a certain poster came up with

Who was it who came up with the 'Laptop Eddie' moniker I wonder.

When you search one of the earliest mentions is a certain Istvan Kozma.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,676
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3492 on: March 15, 2024, 06:53:34 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March 15, 2024, 06:30:06 pm
Arthur was rubbish....it was of course an emergency loan and not a signing - but we kind of knew what we were getting.

Maybe he just got caught between the moon and New York City...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3493 on: March 15, 2024, 08:46:34 pm »
Quote from: BCCC on March 15, 2024, 04:35:35 pm
I love the lad, that's all really.

Someone wrote on one of his Instagram posts they they think they are "Endosexual" and I find that relatable.  ;D
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3494 on: March 15, 2024, 08:59:28 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 13, 2024, 07:48:59 pm
I hadn't either mate. Great post.
My small concern in his first few games was that once or twice he'd commit to a press and the ball would end up behind him leaving him way out of position.
Now he's hitting his target to achieve the tackle or take it off the opposition player.
And then he's capable of a brave, offensive, forward pass, turning the opposition round to have to track back to defend.

He's great, so pleased with him and far more to come.

Common theme in the early stages of playing in our side, many players have done the same because the triggers and positioning required for our side seem difficult to take to quickly. Most players just need some adjustment time to learn the triggers
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,201
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3495 on: Yesterday at 12:31:14 am »
Endo will be of higher value by summer. Time to scout for the next Caiceido.  :P
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3496 on: Yesterday at 01:23:10 am »
Sighing of the season for me.
Logged
Believer

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,712
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3497 on: Yesterday at 10:24:57 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on March 15, 2024, 06:53:34 pm
Maybe he just got caught between the moon and New York City...
I know its crazy, but its true.

On Endo, hes been far and away better than I thought he would be. I saw a bit of him at Stuttgart and he always seemed a decent, solid, committed player but I never once thought hed be linked to us. When he first joined, I was critical of him and felt he was taking too long to pick up the pace of the games, but that was unfair of me.

Particularly since December, hes been exceptional and a bargain. Really glad hes here, if he could keep these levels for another couple of seasons that would be fantastic. Aside from MacAllister and Van Dijk Id say hes been our best player this season.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:54 am by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3498 on: Yesterday at 03:16:53 pm »
Wataru gets a call last season from Jorg asking him if he would like to play for Liverpool. "it's £50k per week I am afraid"
Endo says "It's not too bad, I have invested my wages here in Germany well, and I have some sponsors, so I can give you £10 million for 4 years in advance if you like"
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,604
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3499 on: Yesterday at 04:16:11 pm »
Love the combination of him and Mac Allister, we seem to have a nice balance there now
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,538
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3500 on: Yesterday at 04:17:02 pm »
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3501 on: Yesterday at 05:35:53 pm »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,179
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3502 on: Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm »
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,005
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3503 on: Yesterday at 06:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm
keep it simple, and pass it to Macca  ;D

The modern day Masher! Get the ball and give it to Gerrard or Alonso!
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3504 on: Yesterday at 08:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm
keep it simple, and pass it to Macca  ;D

Beautiful. I love him even more after watching those clips. So grounded, so intelligent, so perceptive.

Hes a perfect Liverpool player.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3505 on: Yesterday at 08:10:40 pm »
Endo's the kind of guy who would make a great manager.

He plays in the middle of the park, has an eye for all the play around him, but uses his game intelligence to overcome shortcomings in his game (e.g. pace). Very grounded as you say, dignified and cool; he'd be perfect.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,382
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3506 on: Yesterday at 08:44:04 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 08:10:40 pm
Endo's the kind of guy who would make a great manager.


Aaaah Sooo, the crazy 88's a thing - We started of all nice and hello's, few pages in and its who really is he bar playing in the German league, then he's too slow, then hes a stop gap, then he's alright, then he's saved is 100 odd million, then its lets all laugh at chelsea, then hes fantastic and the best Number 6 in the league, and now, he can be a manager!

Woo Hoo, wo-wo hoo!
Woo Hoo, wo-wo hoo!


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,676
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3507 on: Yesterday at 09:26:25 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:44:04 pm
Aaaah Sooo, the crazy 88's a thing - We started of all nice and hello's, few pages in and its who really is he bar playing in the German league, then he's too slow, then hes a stop gap, then he's alright, then he's saved is 100 odd million, then its lets all laugh at chelsea, then hes fantastic and the best Number 6 in the league, and now, he can be a manager!

Woo Hoo, wo-wo hoo!
Woo Hoo, wo-wo hoo!




Endo wears a scarf to sleep at night...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,005
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3508 on: Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:26:25 pm
Endo wears a scarf to sleep at night...

And a gum shield.
Logged

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,551
  • Big in Japan
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3509 on: Yesterday at 11:44:24 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:44:04 pm
Aaaah Sooo, the crazy 88's a thing - We started of all nice and hello's, few pages in and its who really is he bar playing in the German league, then he's too slow, then hes a stop gap, then he's alright, then he's saved is 100 odd million, then its lets all laugh at chelsea, then hes fantastic and the best Number 6 in the league, and now, he can be a manager!

Woo Hoo, wo-wo hoo!
Woo Hoo, wo-wo hoo!




What's the tune for this one? I would like to sing along tomorrow.
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline itihasas

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3510 on: Today at 03:51:44 am »
DM used to be a position you could always fill on the cheap, glad to see endo returning to tradition
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3511 on: Today at 04:08:44 am »
we still havent lose a game with him in the side.

gotta keep him wrapped up in cotton wool til end of the season to keep our trophy haul hopes alive ;D
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,201
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3512 on: Today at 05:13:52 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:08:44 am
we still havent lose a game with him in the side.

gotta keep him wrapped up in cotton wool til end of the season to keep our trophy haul hopes alive ;D
Is he overplayed presently?
Didn't expect him to start vs Sparta P?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,201
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3513 on: Today at 05:18:33 am »
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 