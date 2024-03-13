What a player and I can't give more praise to everyone involved in identifying and signing him. Him and Alexis have been the signings of the season for me, anywhere in Europe. £50m for the pair of them and they have come in and completely changed this team (alongside the excellent Dom and Grav)



When you think what £50m gets you nowadays it's insane. Half a Caicedo/Enzo. Slightly more than a Lavia. Mason Mount. Hell, even Sigurdsson was £50m when Everton bought him



I dont think Grav has been a big success yet but time is on his side.when you think as you say he cost 16 and he can hold his own against a 220m midfield combo at Chelsea you see how good he isHis early games he might not have impressed but some issues worked against him1. Bournemouth at home, he only signed the day before, doubt he had much training at all with us and was brought on after we had a man sent off. Hardly ideal, if we went in to a job in a new country and the first day you are understaffed I am sure we would all find it hard2. Newcastle away, again he was still learning the trade here plus we had another red card early on so it was hard again3. I believe things improved not only after training etc but he became more settled when apparently he finally found somewhere for himself and the family to live, around the time I heard that his form improvedHe is practically undroppable at this stage