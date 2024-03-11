« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 208568 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3440 on: March 11, 2024, 01:00:25 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on March 11, 2024, 08:53:40 am
I'd argue Jones over Szobo for the moment.

Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister.

It's any of those 3 and there's no drop off. But Endo is the best no.6.

Gravenberch, Elliott and hopefully soon Bajcetic waiting in reserve too.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3441 on: March 11, 2024, 01:58:42 pm »
He reminds me a bit of Lucas during his period of incredibly form in that deep position. He took a while to get used to City's movement yesterday, but then City were struggling to get that third pass into a player in space due to Endo's positioning in the second half
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3442 on: March 11, 2024, 02:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on March 11, 2024, 10:43:13 am
Our first choice is largely decided by fitness, so it's great having a group of 5-7 midfielders who are largely quite interchangeable without a drop in quality with the schedule we have.
Exactly. Debating over things like that is pretty much a waste of time.

Like the crazy stat of the CL winning team Vs Spurs, prob our strongest 11 under Klopp, what you'd think was our go to team, only started together once ever in that game
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3443 on: March 11, 2024, 03:38:53 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on March 11, 2024, 02:07:41 pm
Exactly. Debating over things like that is pretty much a waste of time.

Like the crazy stat of the CL winning team Vs Spurs, prob our strongest 11 under Klopp, what you'd think was our go to team, only started together once ever in that game


I had a brief think about that the other day and was bamboozled by it, how was that possible? Was it mainly because Matip spent a long time out injured?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3444 on: March 11, 2024, 03:52:23 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on March 11, 2024, 03:38:53 pm

I had a brief think about that the other day and was bamboozled by it, how was that possible? Was it mainly because Matip spent a long time out injured?
Yeah, a quirky one for sure.  The majority of that team were near ever-presents with Alisson, Trent, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino and Salah all playing 40+ games.  Even Matip played in 31 games (starting in 26 of them).

I think it was more that Klopp rotated constantly with Milner, Naby, Gomez, Lovren and Shaqiri all getting plenty of matches.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3445 on: March 11, 2024, 05:59:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on March 11, 2024, 01:00:25 pm
Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister.

It's any of those 3 and there's no drop off. But Endo is the best no.6.

Gravenberch, Elliott and hopefully soon Bajcetic waiting in reserve too.

MacAllister is the best midfielder for every one of the midfield roles. Endo is a super option mind. Just as Sozoboslai, Jones and Elliot are for the other roles.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 05:34:43 am »
endo highlights from the game.

funnily enough, not a single clip shows him hiding .... weird, eh?

https://www.facebook.com/reel/2750613968467405?fs=e&s=TIeQ9V
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 07:06:03 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on March 11, 2024, 01:04:34 am
If everyone is fit would anyone not go with a Macca, Jones , Szob midfield?

That isn't dissing Endo. He wasn't bought to be our starting 6. Clearly Klopp chose Macca as the 6 ahead of Endo. There is no shame in that.

How is it clear? Having someone who has played in the league startin while the guy coming from a different league settles in gave you the pecking order?? It's truly bizarre how people love jumping to conclusions. If anything, Endo was straight into the team as soon as he got back from the Asia Cup. The midfield in the game before that, at Arsenal, was Jones, Gravenberch and Macca as a 6. That was the very first time we got to see Macca as an 8 and there has been no turning back since.
All most everyone here seems to know is that Endo is a proper starting XI, and for many, including myself, should be starting every game that he is cleared by the fitness staff for. He makes everyone play better by his positioning and tactical understanding. Yes, he takes 10 minutes to get a read on the game, but usually beyond that, he performs flawlessly. I dont even think that's a weakness because the trade off is immense. He is always there where he is needed doing what we need him to do week in week out. He deserves a lot more respect than he is being given.
I genuinely think the way he plays, where he doesnt rely on pace he doesnt have, he is one player that could have genuine longevity here, beyond his current deal because he can do this for a few years easily if he can stay fit.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 07:11:49 am »
These weak starts is a feature of the team, not of Endo in particular.
A big reason for this is that we have to start with a new team every game due to these injuries.
Endo has played in a ton of different midfield combos already.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3449 on: Yesterday at 07:14:04 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:11:49 am
These weak starts is a feature of the team, not of Endo in particular.
A big reason for this is that we have to start with a new team every game due to these injuries.
Endo has played in a ton of different midfield combos already.

Agreed -- Endo is a gem. He was key in shutting down De Bruyne at the weekend.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

« Reply #3450 on: Yesterday at 07:49:05 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 07:14:04 am
Agreed -- Endo is a gem. He was key in shutting down De Bruyne at the weekend.

And Rodri, he dominated him, won the ball directly off him multiple times. Its widely accepted Rodri is one of the best 6s in the world.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3451 on: Yesterday at 08:05:37 am »
Didn't give Rodri a second on the ball. Why bother marking KDB when you can stop the supply from getting to him?
« Reply #3452 on: Yesterday at 08:30:22 am »
All game he was just win the ball, move it on, win the ball, move it on. There was one bit where he lost the ball and went in like a Terrier and within seconds had won it back, loved to see that.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3453 on: Yesterday at 08:55:09 am »
I could understand a bit of scepticism when he first signed. Few had heard of him - I hadn't - and he looked like a poor consolation prize after failing to land Caicedo or the other bloke. In his first few games he showed flashes of competence but clearly struggled with the pace of the league. There's far less time in England to make decisions than there is Germany. But what was also evident, to those prepared to look, was his courage - both physical and moral. I winced a couple of times when he went hard into challenges that didn't seem to favour him, and was encouraged by his desire to get on the ball in tricky situations. You could see at least in those early games why Klopp wanted him. By the time he had to leave us to play in the Asian Nations cup he really looked to have acclimatised.

But since he's been back he's been a revelation. Anyone sticking doggedly to their original narrative that Endo is inferior, or merely "ok", is surely more bothered about the fragility of their own ego than any objective appraisal of the player. Against Man City at the weekend he was sensational. I don't know if he was Man of the Match, but it's certainly not stupid or ignorant to think he was a prime candidate. I've never seen de Bruyne so demoralised and it's a long time since I've seen Man City looking so harried and broken into fragments. Endo was obviously a huge factor in that.

But creatively he was excellent too. The efficiency with which he moves on the ball is marvellous. He finds passing channels and does so quickly. He has good awareness of when he's about to be pressed and when, despite the close attention of opponents, he actually has time to turn and get on the front foot. He also possesses that precious ability to change his mind when on the ball (like Lucas, unlike Henderson).

He's better than I expected him to be, and better than I decided he was when he first arrived. And the great thing is he knows he's good. You need a surfeit of self-belief to do what a number 6 does. Caicedo doesn't seem to have much. Endo's got bottles of the stuff.

 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3454 on: Yesterday at 09:00:53 am »
Just came here to pay obeisance to Wataru san. A samurai of a performance.
I have to say that was probably as good or better defensive mid performances I have ever seen for Liverpool.
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3455 on: Yesterday at 09:41:23 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:11:49 am
These weak starts is a feature of the team, not of Endo in particular.
A big reason for this is that we have to start with a new team every game due to these injuries.
Endo has played in a ton of different midfield combos already.

He's such a versatile player, and yet he excels everywhere on the pitch.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3456 on: Yesterday at 10:24:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:55:09 am
I could understand a bit of scepticism when he first signed. Few had heard of him - I hadn't - and he looked like a poor consolation prize after failing to land Caicedo or the other bloke.

It's almost as if the manager and people in charge of transfers know what they're doing while we're all just idiots on the internet stabbing in the dark.  ;D

None of us know exactly what role Klopp had in mind for Endo when he first arrived and anyone who claims they do is just guessing.

He clearly took a while to settle in, that should have been no surprise to anyone but some were quick to write him off because he didn't hit the ground running. That's just normal fan behaviour.

He has gone on to exceed what pretty much all of us expected of him - except perhaps the few among us who've closely followed his career in Germany. Did the manager expect him to hit these levels? Probably. But he has probably also improved since he's been with us too, through being under Klopp's tutelage and playing alongside world-class team mates.

The one thing we can say for sure is that he has become a key player for us this season - partly because he has needed to, through the number of injuries we've had, but also because he's just a flipping great player. Bloody love him.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3457 on: Yesterday at 10:34:15 am »
he's just a shit Charlie Adam
a shit Charlie Adam
hes way too cheap , we wont have him
hes just a shit Charlie Adam

overheard on the tube outside Stamford Bridge

"kinhell, that caciedos gash inne. wish 'd get stuck in, like. fuckin wandering about all day"

Also overheard on the tube outside Stamford Bridge
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3458 on: Yesterday at 10:41:30 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:24:32 am
It's almost as if the manager and people in charge of transfers know what they're doing while we're all just idiots on the internet stabbing in the dark.  ;D

None of us know exactly what role Klopp had in mind for Endo when he first arrived and anyone who claims they do is just guessing.

He clearly took a while to settle in, that should have been no surprise to anyone but some were quick to write him off because he didn't hit the ground running. That's just normal fan behaviour.

He has gone on to exceed what pretty much all of us expected of him - except perhaps the few among us who've closely followed his career in Germany. Did the manager expect him to hit these levels? Probably. But he has probably also improved since he's been with us too, through being under Klopp's tutelage and playing alongside world-class team mates.

The one thing we can say for sure is that he has become a key player for us this season - partly because he has needed to, through the number of injuries we've had, but also because he's just a flipping great player. Bloody love him.


Thinking back to the video of his first day, Klopp saying we need your legs, heart, brain. He knew how good he was and I agree Klopp expected him to be as good as he is
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3459 on: Yesterday at 10:44:59 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:24:32 am
It's almost as if the manager and people in charge of transfers know what they're doing while we're all just idiots on the internet stabbing in the dark.  ;D

None of us know exactly what role Klopp had in mind for Endo when he first arrived and anyone who claims they do is just guessing.

He clearly took a while to settle in, that should have been no surprise to anyone but some were quick to write him off because he didn't hit the ground running. That's just normal fan behaviour.

He has gone on to exceed what pretty much all of us expected of him - except perhaps the few among us who've closely followed his career in Germany. Did the manager expect him to hit these levels? Probably. But he has probably also improved since he's been with us too, through being under Klopp's tutelage and playing alongside world-class team mates.

The one thing we can say for sure is that he has become a key player for us this season - partly because he has needed to, through the number of injuries we've had, but also because he's just a flipping great player. Bloody love him.


Yes! It did make me sit up a bit when Endo first arrived and Jurgen greeted him with that "We neeeeeeed you" comment. With hindsight there was a bit of a clue there!

EDIT: Rob beat me to it!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3460 on: Yesterday at 11:54:32 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 11, 2024, 09:04:39 am
Me

I'd play Jones ahead of Szoboszlai at the moment and keep Endo in

Agreed.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3461 on: Yesterday at 12:14:33 pm »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3462 on: Yesterday at 12:18:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:41:30 am
Thinking back to the video of his first day, Klopp saying we need your legs, heart, brain. He knew how good he was and I agree Klopp expected him to be as good as he is

I'd forgotten that! Yes, clearly he did know the qualities of the player he was getting.

I'd never heard of Fabinho either until the day we signed him. He's another who took a while to settle in.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3463 on: Yesterday at 12:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:55:09 am
I could understand a bit of scepticism when he first signed. Few had heard of him - I hadn't - and he looked like a poor consolation prize after failing to land Caicedo or the other bloke. In his first few games he showed flashes of competence but clearly struggled with the pace of the league. There's far less time in England to make decisions than there is Germany. But what was also evident, to those prepared to look, was his courage - both physical and moral. I winced a couple of times when he went hard into challenges that didn't seem to favour him, and was encouraged by his desire to get on the ball in tricky situations. You could see at least in those early games why Klopp wanted him. By the time he had to leave us to play in the Asian Nations cup he really looked to have acclimatised.

But since he's been back he's been a revelation. Anyone sticking doggedly to their original narrative that Endo is inferior, or merely "ok", is surely more bothered about the fragility of their own ego than any objective appraisal of the player. Against Man City at the weekend he was sensational. I don't know if he was Man of the Match, but it's certainly not stupid or ignorant to think he was a prime candidate. I've never seen de Bruyne so demoralised and it's a long time since I've seen Man City looking so harried and broken into fragments. Endo was obviously a huge factor in that.

But creatively he was excellent too. The efficiency with which he moves on the ball is marvellous. He finds passing channels and does so quickly. He has good awareness of when he's about to be pressed and when, despite the close attention of opponents, he actually has time to turn and get on the front foot. He also possesses that precious ability to change his mind when on the ball (like Lucas, unlike Henderson).

He's better than I expected him to be, and better than I decided he was when he first arrived. And the great thing is he knows he's good. You need a surfeit of self-belief to do what a number 6 does. Caicedo doesn't seem to have much. Endo's got bottles of the stuff.
Great post. Wholeheartedly agreed.
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3464 on: Yesterday at 12:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:55:09 am
I could understand a bit of scepticism when he first signed. Few had heard of him - I hadn't - and he looked like a poor consolation prize after failing to land Caicedo or the other bloke. In his first few games he showed flashes of competence but clearly struggled with the pace of the league. There's far less time in England to make decisions than there is Germany. But what was also evident, to those prepared to look, was his courage - both physical and moral. I winced a couple of times when he went hard into challenges that didn't seem to favour him, and was encouraged by his desire to get on the ball in tricky situations. You could see at least in those early games why Klopp wanted him. By the time he had to leave us to play in the Asian Nations cup he really looked to have acclimatised.

But since he's been back he's been a revelation. Anyone sticking doggedly to their original narrative that Endo is inferior, or merely "ok", is surely more bothered about the fragility of their own ego than any objective appraisal of the player. Against Man City at the weekend he was sensational. I don't know if he was Man of the Match, but it's certainly not stupid or ignorant to think he was a prime candidate. I've never seen de Bruyne so demoralised and it's a long time since I've seen Man City looking so harried and broken into fragments. Endo was obviously a huge factor in that.

But creatively he was excellent too. The efficiency with which he moves on the ball is marvellous. He finds passing channels and does so quickly. He has good awareness of when he's about to be pressed and when, despite the close attention of opponents, he actually has time to turn and get on the front foot. He also possesses that precious ability to change his mind when on the ball (like Lucas, unlike Henderson).

He's better than I expected him to be, and better than I decided he was when he first arrived. And the great thing is he knows he's good. You need a surfeit of self-belief to do what a number 6 does. Caicedo doesn't seem to have much. Endo's got bottles of the stuff.

 :wellin :wellin :wellin

well said mate.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3465 on: Yesterday at 03:03:07 pm »
There's something truly, truly special brewing in that Endo - Mac partnership.

What they've done vs City was unprecedented in how we dominated and passed through them. Can't wait to watch them again.
« Reply #3466 on: Yesterday at 03:06:39 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 03:03:07 pm
There's something truly, truly special brewing in that Endo - Mac partnership.

What they've done vs City was unprecedented in how we dominated and passed through them. Can't wait to watch them again.

all we heard about pre-game was how Rodri was the best midfielder in the world, I thought our midfield was on top for most of the game, hugely encouraging for the games we have left, hopefully both lads can stay fit
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3467 on: Yesterday at 03:12:52 pm »
Yeah, my favourite midfield performance hitherto in the Klopp-Guardiola era was Gini Wijnaldum's second-half display at their place in the second leg of the Champions League. We'd been throughly outplayed in the first '45 and were fortunate to be losing by just one, on the night. We so desperately needed a player with courage and technique in midfield to get on the ball, not panic, turn into them and make things happen. Wijnaldum took the responsibility.

I reckon Endo was on that level on Sunday (and Macca too). It was de Bruyne who was lashing the ball forward aimlessly in the second half. And Foden - arguably the best player in the league - began to look out of his depth. Never seen that before.

It's so encouraging for us, even though we only got the one point.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3468 on: Yesterday at 03:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:12:52 pm
Yeah, my favourite midfield performance hitherto in the Klopp-Guardiola era was Gini Wijnaldum's second-half display at their place in the second leg of the Champions League. We'd been throughly outplayed in the first '45 and were fortunate to be losing by just one, on the night. We so desperately needed a player with courage and technique in midfield to get on the ball, not panic, turn into them and make things happen. Wijnaldum took the responsibility.

I reckon Endo was on that level on Sunday (and Macca too). It was de Bruyne who was lashing the ball forward aimlessly in the second half. And Foden - arguably the best player in the league - began to look out of his depth. Never seen that before.

It's so encouraging for us, even though we only got the one point.

great post, astute observations. endo macca and harvey were fantastic.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3469 on: Yesterday at 04:10:16 pm »
Things I learnt today..



Japanese can't wins physically against strong European people.
"Can the Japanese who can't speak German as captain? "
"It is better to make transition to overseas young as you."

The Japanese national soccer representative Endo, covering this common sense one after another. Record the first Duel victories (1 on 1) in 2 years with the German Vendesliga, the world's most physical abilities. It was a surprise. In Stuttgart as captain, he became a captain called "LEGENDO" (synonymous with legends and pea), but the transition was late to 25 years old in the soccer world.

Why Endoh was able to realize what ever thought it was impossible?
The philosophy that has been searching for the "perfect one" without making the right response, and naked knowledge that the Endo has chosen and decisioned.

Deep depth of soccer and the steps needed to grow

The story and how to view soccer, aiming to be known for the 8 best in the Katar World Cup, which continues to be said "impossible"
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3470 on: Yesterday at 08:18:38 pm »
Quote
"Endo might just be the signing of the season"

Via Harry Redknapp
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3471 on: Yesterday at 09:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:18:38 pm
Via Harry Redknapp

Nice to see that, though there's zero chance he ends up on any pundit's Signing of the Season list at the end of the year. But who gives a shit? We've all grown to love him and that's all that matters.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3472 on: Yesterday at 09:16:57 pm »
Only Klopp could pick out a 30 year old who hasn't played at a higher level than the relegation battle in the Bundesliga and make him look at home in a title chasing side in the most competitive league in the world. Klopp is an absolute genius and Endo a gem of a signing.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3473 on: Yesterday at 09:35:50 pm »
I haven't bought a jersey with a name on the back since the Gerrard days. But I'm considering getting an Endo one. Love this guy. Absolutely love his determination and attitude, but I also love his skill. Such an intelligent player.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3474 on: Yesterday at 09:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:55:09 am
I could understand a bit of scepticism when he first signed. Few had heard of him - I hadn't - and he looked like a poor consolation prize after failing to land Caicedo or the other bloke. In his first few games he showed flashes of competence but clearly struggled with the pace of the league. There's far less time in England to make decisions than there is Germany. But what was also evident, to those prepared to look, was his courage - both physical and moral. I winced a couple of times when he went hard into challenges that didn't seem to favour him, and was encouraged by his desire to get on the ball in tricky situations. You could see at least in those early games why Klopp wanted him. By the time he had to leave us to play in the Asian Nations cup he really looked to have acclimatised.

But since he's been back he's been a revelation. Anyone sticking doggedly to their original narrative that Endo is inferior, or merely "ok", is surely more bothered about the fragility of their own ego than any objective appraisal of the player. Against Man City at the weekend he was sensational. I don't know if he was Man of the Match, but it's certainly not stupid or ignorant to think he was a prime candidate. I've never seen de Bruyne so demoralised and it's a long time since I've seen Man City looking so harried and broken into fragments. Endo was obviously a huge factor in that.

But creatively he was excellent too. The efficiency with which he moves on the ball is marvellous. He finds passing channels and does so quickly. He has good awareness of when he's about to be pressed and when, despite the close attention of opponents, he actually has time to turn and get on the front foot. He also possesses that precious ability to change his mind when on the ball (like Lucas, unlike Henderson).

He's better than I expected him to be, and better than I decided he was when he first arrived. And the great thing is he knows he's good. You need a surfeit of self-belief to do what a number 6 does. Caicedo doesn't seem to have much. Endo's got bottles of the stuff.

 

Great post mate
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3475 on: Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm »
He has been superb since coming back from the Asian Cup.

He does not hide and always makes himself available for a pass and I love the way he drops between the centre backs and looks to progress the ball quickly.
Quote from: macca888 link=topic=276522
Came to this thread a bit late, but from what I've read, the real relationship trouble is not between you and your girl, but between you and a small box of Tampax. You obviously need something more substantial in your life like a huge Costco sized box of jam rags, seeing as you're such a massive fucking quim

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3476 on: Today at 04:12:17 am »
Quote from: BeingJohnMarkovic on Yesterday at 09:35:50 pm
I haven't bought a jersey with a name on the back since the Gerrard days. But I'm considering getting an Endo one. Love this guy. Absolutely love his determination and attitude, but I also love his skill. Such an intelligent player.

I have one already in the white. Incidentally, once upon a time I also had a Lazar Markovic jersey. Not sure where that went now...
