I could understand a bit of scepticism when he first signed. Few had heard of him - I hadn't - and he looked like a poor consolation prize after failing to land Caicedo or the other bloke. In his first few games he showed flashes of competence but clearly struggled with the pace of the league. There's far less time in England to make decisions than there is Germany. But what was also evident, to those prepared to look, was his courage - both physical and moral. I winced a couple of times when he went hard into challenges that didn't seem to favour him, and was encouraged by his desire to get on the ball in tricky situations. You could see at least in those early games why Klopp wanted him. By the time he had to leave us to play in the Asian Nations cup he really looked to have acclimatised.



But since he's been back he's been a revelation. Anyone sticking doggedly to their original narrative that Endo is inferior, or merely "ok", is surely more bothered about the fragility of their own ego than any objective appraisal of the player. Against Man City at the weekend he was sensational. I don't know if he was Man of the Match, but it's certainly not stupid or ignorant to think he was a prime candidate. I've never seen de Bruyne so demoralised and it's a long time since I've seen Man City looking so harried and broken into fragments. Endo was obviously a huge factor in that.



But creatively he was excellent too. The efficiency with which he moves on the ball is marvellous. He finds passing channels and does so quickly. He has good awareness of when he's about to be pressed and when, despite the close attention of opponents, he actually has time to turn and get on the front foot. He also possesses that precious ability to change his mind when on the ball (like Lucas, unlike Henderson).



He's better than I expected him to be, and better than I decided he was when he first arrived. And the great thing is he knows he's good. You need a surfeit of self-belief to do what a number 6 does. Caicedo doesn't seem to have much. Endo's got bottles of the stuff.



