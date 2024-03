No, the embarrassing bit is linking the two.



Klopp went out on a limb to sign Endo and even called out the owners over it. If I wanted to use Endo as a stick to beat the owners with then I would be going out of my way to laud his performances.



If I was being critical of Endo then I would be being critical of Klopp and not the owners. The thing is I think Endo has done all that was expected of him and more. He has done really well and exceeded expectations.



If I was anti the owners then I would say that Macca was a poor signing. I was critical of him at times as a six but he was absolutely outstanding today. Against the best midfield on the planet he was imperious. He absolutely controlled a midfield battle involving some of the best players on the planet.



Endo was good today but Macca was simply on a another level.



Without Endo, Macca wouldnt be playing in that position, let alone be on another level. The fact that you didnt think Endo was clearly one of the 2 best midfielders on the pitch today shows you either have an agenda or you didnt watch the game. He has been absolutely brilliant every time he has been on the pitch for us in this run in and the disrespect in your post only shows that you are unhappy about a player thats been great for us because he didnt cost a 100 million quic.