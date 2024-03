i get why Draex got excited, for reasons unknown he holds a grudge from me once mentioning that a stats thread he linked on twitter had limitations - bit odd to take it so personally, but so be it.just a shame he missed that I pointed out the stats in the graph underrated Endo on the passing metricbut bless you two silly sausages for the playground cackling, bit harder to understand what contributed to you two making such a silly mistake!