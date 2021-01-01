I remember there was a comp knocking around last season of our old midfield, it mightve actually been posted by the official UEFA/Champions league social media accounts. It was essentially Hendo, Gini and Fab at their most electric best, winning the ball back, fast passes, switches etc when you see it all cut up into a compilation its kinda frightening how easy they made it look and matched it with consistency. Whenever I watch Endo he wouldnt have looked out of place with those players. He might not have terrific running speed but he can play at a very good match speed if that makes sense, when the game goes quick he doesnt wobble, if anything he seems to thrive, especially in possession.
He has all of the hallmarks of some of Klopps greatest midfielders: unfancied; defensively solid; confident on the ball; great passing range; good in the air and competes for everything his body allows him to. For me it highlights why Klopps a bit of a one off, that ability to turn reliability into gold is almost unmatched. Ive heard fans and pundits say 7 Hag cant play his brand of football because he couldnt sign F De Jong. Seeing what Jurgen can do with solid players with the right attitude flies in the face of any of that bullshit.