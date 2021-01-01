He was fantastic yesterday worked his backside off all game. He seems a shy lad but it was great to see him smiling so much afterwards and looking proud with his medal. You've earned that Endo.



You think so? I had a different impression in terms of being shy. He's no over the top personality, but going from what I know about Japan (which is not a lot), he seems very uninhibited (if that's the right word). On the pitch he seems to want to get involved whenever some kerfuffle happens and he seems to try and get involved with the guys in the behind the scenes videos. Not in the Robbo or Virg kind of way, but he's certainly around. If you compare him to Minamino, so far the difference is like night and day. Minamino didn't even really celebrate when we won the League Cup two seasons ago and he basically single-handedly got us there with his goals. He looked more like he was sorry that he was there disrupting the party. He even looked hesitant when he got given the trophy to celebrate a bit. Endo seems much more involved. Have to say though, in all the footage after the final whistle yesterday he looked absolutely shattered. So, didn't really see a lot of him in the celebrations.