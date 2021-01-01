« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 189924 times)

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,978
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 02:12:06 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:10:07 pm
Well never know what would have happened if hed have come to LFC. His stats at Brighton were truly exemplary so I dont think you can see hes awful. Hes very raw, looks clumsy in the challenge and he wasnt great on the ball yesterday. But its very hard to judge anyone in that mess of a Chelsea side. Im glad we signed Endo instead but Id be very hesitant to writer Caicedo off based on his time at Chelsea.

Also Endo is fucking boss. He and Kelleher were my MOTMs yesterday and Id absolutely love to see an every touch video of his performance.

https://x.com/Fs_Laputa/status/1761856180102840340?s=20
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3201 on: Yesterday at 02:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:04:33 am
I'll be honest too. I didn't know much about him (having seen so little football last season). So I checked out the YouTube highlights (as you do) and thought "nah". He looked pretty good, but these were the highlights and so you always have to turn your own dial down from 11 to 7.

Then we got in a bidding war and my enthusiasm for him began to grow. I read the comments on RAWK, even those from posters I know to be hyperventilating idiots  :D, and thought...Yes! This bloke's good. And then the club started opening up its wallet.

80 mill? OK, maybe he's actually very good.

90 mill? I like this guy! I want him!

100 mill? We must have him! He's one of the greatest midfielders who's ever lived and will ever live. GETTTT HIMMMMM!!!!

Isn't this how all speculative bubbles work? A piece of shit can become the most coveted object in the world. And then the market calms down and you end up scraping the same piece of shit off the sole of your shoe. Meanwhile you're a 100 million pounds worse for wear.

Endo meanwhile. What a gem. A diamond indeed. On the sole of our shoes.

Summed it well. I wanted the expensive hotshot toy. Not a little Japanese nobody. Glad I'm not in charge  :o
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,515
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3202 on: Yesterday at 02:36:27 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,745
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3203 on: Yesterday at 03:02:19 pm »
Endo was magnificent yesterday, no surprise really as he's quietly grown into that role over the last couple of months.

Really showed up that Ecuadorian clogger too, as a bonus.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,101
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3204 on: Yesterday at 03:31:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:25:51 pm
Always good to interact with a fan

He was good yesterday and gave us everything ... and I happily admit I was way too harsh on him earlier in the season.

Not sure why you've posted the Enzo quote?  He was good yesterday and, as usual, their best player




I don't agree with this at all - 1) Gallagher was so much more influential, and 2) Enzo should have been running the show - he didn't (don't really want to know about stats this time).
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3205 on: Yesterday at 03:38:59 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:31:31 pm
I don't agree with this at all - 1) Gallagher was so much more influential, and 2) Enzo should have been running the show - he didn't (don't really want to know about stats this time).

Enzo was getting bossed by McConnell, he was shite and is overrated. These tactico hipsters always get duped by fancy names and stats
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3206 on: Yesterday at 04:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:15:32 pm
And you'll be there to let me know ❤️

Hehe touché.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,408
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3207 on: Yesterday at 05:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 02:12:06 pm
https://x.com/Fs_Laputa/status/1761856180102840340?s=20


Thank you!

Would love to be able to get an LFC shirt with his name printed in Kanji characters. Would look boss.
Logged

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3208 on: Yesterday at 05:19:18 pm »
Imagine! We could have spent ten times more for that hatchet man that plays for chelsea
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,048
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3209 on: Yesterday at 06:40:31 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:01:14 pm
Both Moises and other fella, Lavia was it, must have been looking over at the Liverpool mayhem and regretting their  life choices.
You'd like to think so but I'm not sure they will be. If you choose to go to a Chelsea that were already a circus instead of choosing to play for Klopp, I believe that says everything about you and your desire for the game. Having the chance to play for Klopp and not taking it is mental.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,101
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3210 on: Yesterday at 06:43:53 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 06:40:31 pm
You'd like to think so but I'm not sure they will be. If you choose to go to a Chelsea that were already a circus instead of choosing to play for Klopp, I believe that says everything about you and your desire for the game. Having the chance to play for Klopp and not taking it is mental.

Lavia - maybe. He claims he only decided to go to Chelsea because we didn't seem interested in getting the deal done.

Caicedo - he wanted Cheslki because of his hero Kante.

And the 8 year mega money contracts didn't hurt.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3211 on: Yesterday at 07:14:02 pm »
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3212 on: Yesterday at 09:29:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:43:53 pm
Lavia - maybe. He claims he only decided to go to Chelsea because we didn't seem interested in getting the deal done.

Caicedo - he wanted Cheslki because of his hero Kante.

And the 8 year mega money contracts didn't hurt.

Both players were woefully advised, seemingly by people without the interests of their development at heart. Lavias camp can pedal all the bullshit they like, it was reported Chelsea were quietly confident all along, why would they have been without some sort of hint from the players camp?

The reality is, when Klopp comes knocking it shouldnt even be a decision to make. You can accept Bellingham or Tchouameni going to Real Madrid, its a different country, lifestyle and Madrids record speaks for itself. Going to anywhere else over playing for Klopp shows they arent serious about maximising their talent. Shame for them, a bullet dodged for us. They may go on to have fine careers and be content with their decisions, but theyll never play under an all-time manager like Klopp.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,745
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3213 on: Yesterday at 09:42:52 pm »
Do you think we could possibly celebrate Endo in this thread and stop even mentioning the money-motivated Ecuadorian shithouse and crocked Southampton lad now?


Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3214 on: Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm »
A nice read.

Quote
Wataru Endos Wembley masterclass completes rapid redemption arc at Liverpool
The Japanese midfielder had a tough start after signing in summer but has been a crucial player for Jurgen Klopp recently.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/wataru-endo-liverpool-midfield-jurgen-klopp-b2502254.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,583
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3215 on: Yesterday at 10:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 03:38:59 pm
These tactico hipsters always get duped by fancy names and stats

This gave me a chuckle on a dull Monday evening - the random quotes around stats is gold
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:05:55 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3216 on: Yesterday at 11:03:05 pm »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,139
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3217 on: Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:57:02 pm
This gave me a chuckle on a dull Monday evening - the random quotes around stats is gold

The best bit is the username of someone who complains about fancy names.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,291
  • Seis Veces
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3218 on: Yesterday at 11:49:36 pm »
Bell Stuttgart and tell them they're getting that extra hundred million we wanted to drop on Caicedo
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,932
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3219 on: Yesterday at 11:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:25:31 pm
The best bit is the username of someone who complains about fancy names.
No thoughts on Endo?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,139
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 12:06:01 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:51:33 pm
No thoughts on Endo?

Already posted my thoughts on Endo.


Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:46:09 am
Thought he was excellent yesterday and made a fantastic block that kept us level.

I think it really suits him playing with Macca who loves to drop in and we end up with almost a double pivot.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,281
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 12:07:39 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:50:43 am
He was fantastic yesterday worked his backside off all game. He seems a shy lad but it was great to see him smiling so much afterwards and looking proud with his medal. You've earned that Endo.

You think so? I had a different impression in terms of being shy. He's no over the top personality, but going from what I know about Japan (which is not a lot), he seems very uninhibited (if that's the right word). On the pitch he seems to want to get involved whenever some kerfuffle happens and he seems to try and get involved with the guys in the behind the scenes videos. Not in the Robbo or Virg kind of way, but he's certainly around. If you compare him to Minamino, so far the difference is like night and day. Minamino didn't even really celebrate when we won the League Cup two seasons ago and he basically single-handedly got us there with his goals. He looked more like he was sorry that he was there disrupting the party. He even looked hesitant when he got given the trophy to celebrate a bit. Endo seems much more involved. Have to say though, in all the footage after the final whistle yesterday he looked absolutely shattered. So, didn't really see a lot of him in the celebrations.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:14 am by stoa »
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,932
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 12:26:12 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:06:01 am
Already posted my thoughts on Endo.


my mistake.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 01:16:58 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 11:03:05 pm


but but but he only wins 35.328 of his challenges.

and its only 30 matches. too small of a sample size.

pretty sure christian poulsen have much higher win challenges ;D
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,515
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3224 on: Today at 01:40:17 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:07:39 am
On the pitch he seems to want to get involved whenever some kerfuffle happens...

Fucking love that about him, love it!

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 