All the decent German journalists said he would be great.



A few of our fans lost their head when he started slowly.



Unfortunately this often happens when someone starts slowly to be honestFabinho vs Arsenal is a huge exampleEndo is great, no ones claiming he's the best DM ever or even our best ever DM so I dont really get the clamour to play down his ability or performances but it's great to see someone so many were doubting play so well AND get so much praise from the one who knows more than every single one of us combined... Klopp.I'm delighted to see he's settled in given time and made our midfield robust along with our other midfielders. Along with MacAllister the centre of the park looks solid again and with Jones in there too we have so much more versatility and pressing than last year.