Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 185777 times)

Offline jckliew

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 05:07:54 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 03:13:24 am
Enzo is a great player but that Caicedo lad is a fraud. Decision making is terrible, technique is poor. He can injure players, that's about it. A Maguire in midfield.

I love the French Hendo.
How the heck did we offer 110million for the fraud? Bewildering!

Waturu Endo! Oh my God! Klopp said. He walked through the ceremony with the stiffest legs Ive ever seen.
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 05:12:05 am by jckliew »
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline OkieRedman

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 05:13:37 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 05:07:54 am
How the heck did we offer 110million for the fraud? Bewildering!

Was all a put on. A farce to bankrupt the blues. like the space race with the Soviets.  ;D
Offline alonsoisared

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 05:22:04 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 05:07:54 am
How the heck did we offer 110million for the fraud? Bewildering!

Waturu Endo! Oh my God! Klopp said. He walked through the ceremony with the stiffest legs Ive ever seen.
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
cracked me up the way Klopp said that. Perfect. An astonishingly good performance, his legs never ran out until the moment the final whistle blew. I really hope he's alright because he's got a big part to play in the run in.
Online Magix

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 05:22:48 am »
His xH (expected heart) was over 9000 today. Some figures you just can't quantify in sports, and Endo has those in spades. Oh, and he's a pretty tidy footballer too!
Offline Egyptian36

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3124 on: Today at 05:25:29 am »

His busoshoku Haki is on another level
Offline LiverBirdKop

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 05:26:16 am »
What a player he has been so far. I see a bright future ahead for him  ;)
Offline AmanShah21

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3126 on: Today at 05:31:57 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:25:29 am
His busoshoku Haki is on another level

Nah! It's his kenbunshoku haki that's elite.
Offline GreatEx

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 05:50:41 am »
On the highlights, all the commentators raved about the Kelleher point-blank save from Jackson, but they didn't mention the otherwordly Endo block on the follow-up shot. Hopefully he got his deserved plaudits soon after the highlight clip, it was brilliant.
Offline rolla

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 06:24:55 am »
Played brilliantly.

I hope a gif appears of him treating Caicedo like a turnstile!

Offline Knight

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 06:47:43 am »
Quote from: rolla on Today at 06:24:55 am
Played brilliantly.

I hope a gif appears of him treating Caicedo like a turnstile!

We really need a GIF of that. It was absolutely glorious.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 08:04:40 am »
One of the best players on pitch yesterday. :wellin
Offline Redley

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 08:06:20 am »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 03:13:24 am
Enzo is a great player but that Caicedo lad is a fraud. Decision making is terrible, technique is poor. He can injure players, that's about it. A Maguire in midfield.

I love the French Hendo.

Enzo isnt a great player at all, hes sometimes decent but youd expect a shit tonne more for a £100 million + WC winner
Offline End Product

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 08:13:32 am »
When he goes the buffet he eats defense.
Offline SamLad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 08:15:26 am »
glad to see nobody's popped in to lecture us about him hiding behind his teammates yesterday.

(btw the guardian gave him motm, along with Kell.)
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 08:32:08 am »
Always thought he was going to be a folk hero for LFC. Watching Caicedo getting bounced trying to barge him was just poetic justice.
Online Nick110581

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 08:35:12 am »
All the decent German journalists said he would be great.

A few of our fans lost their head when he started slowly.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 08:42:36 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 05:07:54 am
How the heck did we offer 110million for the fraud? Bewildering!

Waturu Endo! Oh my God! Klopp said. He walked through the ceremony with the stiffest legs Ive ever seen.
 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Too be honest I wanted caicedo. Can't understand why now. He actually looks shite
Online RyanBabel19

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 08:48:27 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:35:12 am
All the decent German journalists said he would be great.

A few of our fans lost their head when he started slowly.

Unfortunately this often happens when someone starts slowly to be honest

Fabinho vs Arsenal is a huge example

Endo is great, no ones claiming he's the best DM ever or even our best ever DM so I dont really get the clamour to play down his ability or performances but it's great to see someone so many were doubting play so well AND get so much praise from the one who knows more than every single one of us combined... Klopp.

I'm delighted to see he's settled in given time and made our midfield robust along with our other midfielders. Along with MacAllister the centre of the park looks solid again and with Jones in there too we have so much more versatility and pressing than last year.
Online Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 08:53:15 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:48:27 am
Unfortunately this often happens when someone starts slowly to be honest

Fabinho vs Arsenal is a huge example

Endo is great, no ones claiming he's the best DM ever or even our best ever DM so I dont really get the clamour to play down his ability or performances but it's great to see someone so many were doubting play so well AND get so much praise from the one who knows more than every single one of us combined... Klopp.

I'm delighted to see he's settled in given time and made our midfield robust along with our other midfielders. Along with MacAllister the centre of the park looks solid again and with Jones in there too we have so much more versatility and pressing than last year.

He's easily one of the best no.6's in the league though and he allows the rest of the midfield to shine. No he's not Rodri or Rice but he's really not that far away.
Online Garlic Red

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 08:57:25 am »
Ive always wondered if the people that micro analyse a player like Endo can just put it to one side for the day and enjoy that yesterday? Or are they that caught up in not getting sucked in that they only see that they deem the flaws and double down on the negatives?
