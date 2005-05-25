« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 184649 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 08:01:10 pm »
Well in, Wataru-san! What a giant of a performance
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3081 on: Yesterday at 08:10:57 pm »
Was my motm. Everywhere, calm in possession and a pest without it. Spots a pass and times his forward runs. Goes under the radar but a classic player's player.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3082 on: Yesterday at 08:12:20 pm »
As well as his industry he picks out the odd killer pass. What a player.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3083 on: Yesterday at 08:12:40 pm »
What a performance. Hope it nothing serious
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3084 on: Yesterday at 08:14:24 pm »
Anyone who says that he was anything but our most important and most valuable player in that game, and by a country mile at that,  is just wrong. Just fantastic.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3085 on: Yesterday at 08:14:54 pm »
Unbelievably good signing. Quickly becoming a firm favorite. Hopefully the crutches are just a precaution

Has he put a foot wrong since he signed?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3086 on: Yesterday at 08:18:24 pm »
Well that was a masterclass.

Dodged a bullet not signing Caicedo for this belter of a player. Talk about the need for a wizened head to step up and lead the young lads around him. Never seen a more professional performance.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3087 on: Yesterday at 08:20:58 pm »
No debate on this one.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3088 on: Yesterday at 08:21:48 pm »
What a signing! Love him.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3089 on: Yesterday at 08:21:49 pm »
A beast of a player,intelligent,forward thinking,good in the air for his size,rarely gets caught out of position what a signing..
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3090 on: Yesterday at 08:23:04 pm »
Oooo he's nicer than myyyy wife
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3091 on: Yesterday at 08:23:09 pm »
Immense today. Our very own Japanese warrior, and he covered every blade of grass.

Hope he's ok and back soon as we need his fight and spirit to help get us over the line in the other competitions. I couldn't care less what his critics think - he's one of those players every team needs, and makes football more enjoyable. Love the guy.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3092 on: Yesterday at 08:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 08:20:58 pm
No debate on this one.

Don't count on it
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3093 on: Yesterday at 08:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 06:53:51 pm
If caceido was 116m how much is endo worth now? 140m at least ? Absolute beast
If only Barca still had money
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3094 on: Yesterday at 08:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:14:43 pm


Fuck sake..

The fact he went till the end, he's a proper warrior.
Fuck sake, we must be running out of crutches at this stage
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3095 on: Yesterday at 08:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on February 22, 2024, 02:35:42 pm
I heard he wears Superman underwear to bed.
I reckon he wears his gumshield too, just in case he has to fight any monsters in his dreams.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3096 on: Yesterday at 08:34:49 pm »
Immense again.

Brilliant find by the recruitment Nerds.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3097 on: Yesterday at 08:36:43 pm »
Absolutely brilliant again, very street wise, experienced footballer
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3098 on: Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on February 22, 2024, 06:11:21 am
Our record with Endo starting..

15 games
13 wins
2 draws
0 losses 
+32 goal difference.

The record now is:
17 games
15 wins
2 draws
0 losses
+36 goal difference
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3099 on: Yesterday at 09:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm
The record now is:
17 games
15 wins
2 draws
0 losses
+36 goal difference
1 trophy

Edited for accuracy
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3100 on: Yesterday at 09:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Robert_B on Yesterday at 06:50:05 pm

I'd trust him with my life right now.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2wcI10CNuxU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2wcI10CNuxU</a>
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3101 on: Yesterday at 09:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm
The record now is:
17 games
15 wins
2 draws
0 losses
+36 goal difference
that's an incredible record, he rarely puts a foot wrong and on the rare occasion he does misplace the ball he always seems to be the one to win it straight back.

An incredible bargain of a signing, thanks to Chelsea for outbidding us for that no mark Caceido
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3102 on: Yesterday at 09:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:14:24 pm
Anyone who says that he was anything but our most important and most valuable player in that game, and by a country mile at that,  is just wrong. Just fantastic.

Think Kelleher and VVD probably have pretty good shouts!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3103 on: Yesterday at 10:00:20 pm »
Has Al/Eeyore posted in this thread to give him any credit? Bossed those two hipster tactico faves/frauds for a trophy but no post smh.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3104 on: Yesterday at 10:05:37 pm »
I've seen a picture of him on X on crutches with a protection boot. :(
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3105 on: Yesterday at 10:17:45 pm »
one of our best players this season
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3106 on: Yesterday at 11:43:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:47:05 pm
Mac Allister had to go off because he was on thin ice (yellow). Endo is an absolute warrior.
No yellow for our Samurai?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3107 on: Yesterday at 11:50:29 pm »
I don't want to see him on the field against Southampton. In Icebath until Thursday, indeed.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3108 on: Yesterday at 11:51:51 pm »
I'll wait for his duel win % stats to be confirmed before I give him any credit for that performance.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3109 on: Today at 12:10:29 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:51:51 pm
I'll wait for his duel win % stats to be confirmed before I give him any credit for that performance.

😁 Oddly quiet aren't they.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3110 on: Today at 12:31:43 am »
Hes a championship player alright.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3111 on: Today at 12:48:48 am »
What a performance. Again.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3112 on: Today at 01:02:54 am »
Chips or Dad?
Endo or Caicedo?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3113 on: Today at 01:16:23 am »
He was decent but Nat philips would have done the same job.

How in the name of Jesus Christ was Philips compared to him on any level.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3114 on: Today at 01:24:03 am »
for what he cost us , he was unreal. he ran threw brick walls
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3115 on: Today at 01:29:23 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:14:54 pm
Unbelievably good signing. Quickly becoming a firm favorite. Hopefully the crutches are just a precaution

Has he put a foot wrong since he signed?

Is he? :P

some here might disagree.

thats a toyota hilux of a performance. never breaks down for anything.

Imagine how he must be feeling right now. coming to a club like us, wins a trophy and still in the chase for another 3 more. he could bloody retire as a legend here in 2-3 seasons or how ever long his contract is with us.

Players like him are what we are about.



Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3116 on: Today at 02:58:27 am »
you can stick enzo fernandez up yer arse!!

you can stick moses caceido up yer arse!!

https://talksport.com/football/1763671/

Jurgen Klopp gushes over bargain Wataru Endo as stats show how he outperformed Chelseas £220m midfield pair
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3117 on: Today at 03:13:24 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:58:27 am
you can stick enzo fernandez up yer arse!!

you can stick moses caceido up yer arse!!

https://talksport.com/football/1763671/

Jurgen Klopp gushes over bargain Wataru Endo as stats show how he outperformed Chelseas £220m midfield pair

Enzo is a great player but that Caicedo lad is a fraud. Decision making is terrible, technique is poor. He can injure players, that's about it. A Maguire in midfield.

I love the French Hendo.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3118 on: Today at 04:18:13 am »
Quote from: MNAA on August 18, 2023, 04:52:51 pm
Welcome to the club Endo-san! Wishing you the greatest of success here. Continue to do what you have always done for Japan, Urawa and Stuggart - and you are going to be just fine and youre going to surprise many
Quote from: MNAA on August 19, 2023, 03:34:23 am
Wataru Endo. Leader. Warrior. Machine. Up the Reds!
Quote from: MNAA on August 20, 2023, 01:24:51 am
Go ahead Endo-san. I am willing you to prove some of these ****ers here that theyre completely wrong

Lessons for fans
1. Very good football players who can contribute to our football club can be found if we look hard enough for them and are not necessarily star names with expensive price tags
2. Be fair to them. Do not write them off without giving them a fair chance to show what they can do. They may surprised you
3. Talent alone most of the time is not enough. The right attitude, willingness to graft, spirited effort and plenty of courage are success factors that are more appreciated at this football club

With a player like Endo on our side, we will always have chance
