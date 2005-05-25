Welcome to the club Endo-san! Wishing you the greatest of success here. Continue to do what you have always done for Japan, Urawa and Stuggart - and you are going to be just fine and youre going to surprise many



Wataru Endo. Leader. Warrior. Machine. Up the Reds!



Go ahead Endo-san. I am willing you to prove some of these ****ers here that theyre completely wrong



Lessons for fans1. Very good football players who can contribute to our football club can be found if we look hard enough for them and are not necessarily star names with expensive price tags2. Be fair to them. Do not write them off without giving them a fair chance to show what they can do. They may surprised you3. Talent alone most of the time is not enough. The right attitude, willingness to graft, spirited effort and plenty of courage are success factors that are more appreciated at this football clubWith a player like Endo on our side, we will always have chance