No debate on this one.
If caceido was 116m how much is endo worth now? 140m at least ? Absolute beast
Fuck sake..The fact he went till the end, he's a proper warrior.
I heard he wears Superman underwear to bed.
Our record with Endo starting..15 games13 wins2 draws 0 losses +32 goal difference.
The record now is:17 games 15 wins2 draws 0 losses +36 goal difference1 trophy
I'd trust him with my life right now.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Anyone who says that he was anything but our most important and most valuable player in that game, and by a country mile at that, is just wrong. Just fantastic.
Mac Allister had to go off because he was on thin ice (yellow). Endo is an absolute warrior.
I'll wait for his duel win % stats to be confirmed before I give him any credit for that performance.
