« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 183715 times)

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,028
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 08:01:10 pm »
Well in, Wataru-san! What a giant of a performance
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,874
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 08:10:57 pm »
Was my motm. Everywhere, calm in possession and a pest without it. Spots a pass and times his forward runs. Goes under the radar but a classic player's player.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 08:12:20 pm »
As well as his industry he picks out the odd killer pass. What a player.
Logged
Football is a lie

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 08:12:40 pm »
What a performance. Hope it nothing serious
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,812
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 08:14:24 pm »
Anyone who says that he was anything but our most important and most valuable player in that game, and by a country mile at that,  is just wrong. Just fantastic.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,175
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 08:14:54 pm »
Unbelievably good signing. Quickly becoming a firm favorite. Hopefully the crutches are just a precaution

Has he put a foot wrong since he signed?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 08:18:24 pm »
Well that was a masterclass.

Dodged a bullet not signing Caicedo for this belter of a player. Talk about the need for a wizened head to step up and lead the young lads around him. Never seen a more professional performance.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,743
  • ....mmm
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 08:20:58 pm »
No debate on this one.
Logged
:D

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 08:21:48 pm »
What a signing! Love him.
Logged

Offline harrylfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • XABI'S MATE
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 08:21:49 pm »
A beast of a player,intelligent,forward thinking,good in the air for his size,rarely gets caught out of position what a signing..
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 08:23:04 pm »
Oooo he's nicer than myyyy wife
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,885
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 08:23:09 pm »
Immense today. Our very own Japanese warrior, and he covered every blade of grass.

Hope he's ok and back soon as we need his fight and spirit to help get us over the line in the other competitions. I couldn't care less what his critics think - he's one of those players every team needs, and makes football more enjoyable. Love the guy.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,206
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 08:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:20:58 pm
No debate on this one.

Don't count on it
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,980
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 08:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 06:53:51 pm
If caceido was 116m how much is endo worth now? 140m at least ? Absolute beast
If only Barca still had money
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline West Cork Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 08:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:14:43 pm


Fuck sake..

The fact he went till the end, he's a proper warrior.
Fuck sake, we must be running out of crutches at this stage
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,885
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 08:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on February 22, 2024, 02:35:42 pm
I heard he wears Superman underwear to bed.
I reckon he wears his gumshield too, just in case he has to fight any monsters in his dreams.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 08:34:49 pm »
Immense again.

Brilliant find by the recruitment Nerds.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 08:36:43 pm »
Absolutely brilliant again, very street wise, experienced footballer
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,725
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 09:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Draex on February 22, 2024, 06:11:21 am
Our record with Endo starting..

15 games
13 wins
2 draws
0 losses 
+32 goal difference.

The record now is:
17 games
15 wins
2 draws
0 losses
+36 goal difference
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3099 on: Today at 09:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:00:04 pm
The record now is:
17 games
15 wins
2 draws
0 losses
+36 goal difference
1 trophy

Edited for accuracy
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,462
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 09:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Robert_B on Today at 06:50:05 pm

I'd trust him with my life right now.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2wcI10CNuxU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2wcI10CNuxU</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,845
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3101 on: Today at 09:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:00:04 pm
The record now is:
17 games
15 wins
2 draws
0 losses
+36 goal difference
that's an incredible record, he rarely puts a foot wrong and on the rare occasion he does misplace the ball he always seems to be the one to win it straight back.

An incredible bargain of a signing, thanks to Chelsea for outbidding us for that no mark Caceido
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3102 on: Today at 09:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:14:24 pm
Anyone who says that he was anything but our most important and most valuable player in that game, and by a country mile at that,  is just wrong. Just fantastic.

Think Kelleher and VVD probably have pretty good shouts!
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3103 on: Today at 10:00:20 pm »
Has Al/Eeyore posted in this thread to give him any credit? Bossed those two hipster tactico faves/frauds for a trophy but no post smh.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:04:10 pm by Studgotelli »
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3104 on: Today at 10:05:37 pm »
I've seen a picture of him on X on crutches with a protection boot. :(
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3105 on: Today at 10:17:45 pm »
one of our best players this season
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,137
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3106 on: Today at 11:43:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:47:05 pm
Mac Allister had to go off because he was on thin ice (yellow). Endo is an absolute warrior.
No yellow for our Samurai?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Redshadow

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,680
  • Wir schaffen es diesmal mit Herrn Klopp
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #3107 on: Today at 11:50:29 pm »
I don't want to see him on the field against Southampton. In Icebath until Thursday, indeed.
Logged
Whatever an education is, it should make you a unique individual, not a conformist; it should furnish you with an original spirit to tackle big challenges; it should allow you to find values to road map through life; it should make you spiritually rich, a person who loves whatever you are doing, wherever you are.
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 