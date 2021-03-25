« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 178258 times)

Offline Silverbird

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 01:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:43:04 pm
I hope I won't accused of being in an Endo Cult if I criticise this interpretation of Luton's goal. It was a nicely worked goal but if we have to finger culprits there are probably three you could choose before blaming Endo. The first is Quansah who is completely out of line with Van Dijk. Sure, it was a Luton throw in and he had a right to be a little deeper, but he isn't strong enough (or wise enough yet) to push forward and join Van Dijk on the horizontal when the throw in is passed back to the thrower. Luton use our ragged line well.

One might also point the finger at Kelleher for offering too much of a gap at the near post.

And then there's Connor Bradley. Quite what he was doing at the throw-in is anyone's guess. He's in a sort of No-Man's Land. You say he was drawn in by Endo - "he has taken Bradley with him" are the words you use. That's an odd one! You recognise that Bradley is out of position but you decide...... to blame Endo!

Then you say Endo hasn't the pace to get back and make a recovery tackle, when the only person vaguely in position to make a recovery tackle is Bradley. Does he lack the pace too?

Overall, as I say, it was a well engineered goal. Three little mistakes from Liverpool, sure, but none of them involved Endo.

I wouldn't bother engaging him. I was going to, but once he picked on the Luton goal as Endo's mistake, it was clear to me he has an agenda and there's no point engaging such people.

It's true that Endo is slow - that doesn't automatically make him non-elite. Alonso was slow af, but nobody questions that he was world-class. Clearly, speed is not determinative of overall quality. As far as I am concerned, Endo is elite within our setup, and that has always been how Klopp builds teams and why I love him. The sum is greater than its parts. Emre Can, Gini, Coutinho, Mane, were all world beaters in Klopp's teams, but performed at much lower levels once they left. They didn't become bad players overnight - Coutinho and Can both left before their physical peaks. But Klopp sets up his teams so that players bring different strengths and compensate for each other's weaknesses. Endo's slowness is addressed by the speed of those behind him, and his tight marking and positional discipline allows Mac to attack more freely. In this team, in this setup, Endo is performing as well as can be asked, even ignoring his transfer fee. I don't know what else people expect of Endo - that he should have Nunez's speed, Messi's dribbling, Trent's passing range, Bale's left foot, Ronaldo's right foot? Salah has been brilliant and a real legend for us, but I am doubtful he would ever or will ever find similar success outside of a Klopp team. Klopp brings out the best in all his players, and that's why he's the best in the business.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2961 on: Yesterday at 01:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:44:37 pm
No there was a period around late winter early spring 2021 when it became heresy to point out any flaws in Phillips game. People like throwbacks and that for me is why posters go massively overboard on players like Endo and Phillips. They become cult heroes.

All logic goes out of the window.
I was one of the Phillips defenders you're talking about. It wasn't an issue with people pointing out flaws, it was an issue with those flaws being massively exaggerated and used as a stick to beat him with. He was a solid defender who did a decent job, but every time we conceded some people were going out of their way to devise a reason why the goal was his fault even when it wasn't.

I feel the same about Endo - no one's ever suggested he should be an automatic first choice, but certain people go out of their way to point out flaws and exaggerate them to prove whatever opinions they held beforehand. In fact, you see that with a few players. It's all right to acknowledge flaws as long as you don't ignore what those same players bring to the team, and vice versa. Then, we can talk about which outweighs the other.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,109
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2962 on: Yesterday at 01:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:03:24 pm
Early Spring 2021 you say? Well this is me on Nat Phillips.

This would have made me a classic "heretic" in your books. But, honestly, I never felt that way. There were plenty of people on RAWK who felt the same way. In fact the only person criticising me for this post was.....YOU!

That was the Kabak thread and I didn't criticise you.

We disagreed with Kabak's tendency to drop on his own. You did what you have just done for the Endo mistake in the lead up to the Luton goal. Tried to blame others for him not doing his job.

Endo's job is to get tight to Chong and put pressure on him when he tries to play the ball back to the player who takes the throw-in. His job then is to mark Chong and stop him running off the back of him. He doesn't do that he charges to the ball like a moth to a light bulb and takes himself out of the game.

That isn't saying others haven't made mistakes but that doesn't clear Endo for a really poor passage of play.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,791
  • The first five yards........
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 01:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:24:20 pm
That was the Kabak thread and I didn't criticise you.

It may have been, but we were talking about PHILLIPS! (Can you even admit that?)

Anyway, you can see from my criticism of Nat Phillips at the time that I have authority when I now say "it was not heresy to criticise Phillips". I should know. I would have been a "heretic"!

I do remember you criticising Phillips for a superb piece of play against AC Milan. A piece of play that any defender in the world would have been immensely proud of. But maybe that's the problem Al. Once you get on a schtick about a particular player you lose your sense of proportion. Everything they do - even the truly good stuff - becomes rubbish.

I think you're in danger now of doing the same thing with Endo.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,466
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 01:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:08:27 pm
I was one of the Phillips defenders you're talking about. It wasn't an issue with people pointing out flaws, it was an issue with those flaws being massively exaggerated and used as a stick to beat him with. He was a solid defender who did a decent job, but every time we conceded some people were going out of their way to devise a reason why the goal was his fault even when it wasn't.

I feel the same about Endo - no one's ever suggested he should be an automatic first choice, but certain people go out of their way to point out flaws and exaggerate them to prove whatever opinions they held beforehand. In fact, you see that with a few players. It's all right to acknowledge flaws as long as you don't ignore what those same players bring to the team, and vice versa. Then, we can talk about which outweighs the other.


Yes, he was our 5th choice centre back and because of his performances (despite his limitations) we qualified for the CL. He was immense in terms of his performances but people just wanted to point out his weaknesses instead. Klopp knew he was not one for the future but some people just want to get on certain players backs if they are not world class. This is Liverpool, we support our players and a bit of criticism is OK but for one or two players it becomes a habit (as does jumping to their defence automatically as well, but at least that is supporting the lads).


Endo is our back up DM in a team where we do not really have one, he does a good job without being world class but then I regard him as learning about the PL still, Macalister has had 5 years, I bet few people remember him until a couple of years ago when he started playing regularly.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:34:15 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,109
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2965 on: Yesterday at 02:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:31:17 pm
It may have been, but we were talking about PHILLIPS! (Can you even admit that?)

Anyway, you can see from my criticism of Nat Phillips at the time that I have authority when I now say "it was not heresy to criticise Phillips". I should know. I would have been a "heretic"!

I do remember you criticising Phillips for a superb piece of play against AC Milan. A piece of play that any defender in the world would have been immensely proud of. But maybe that's the problem Al. Once you get on a schtick about a particular player you lose your sense of proportion. Everything they do - even the truly good stuff - becomes rubbish.

I think you're in danger now of doing the same thing with Endo.


No we weren't Yorky it was the Kabak thread and you decided to parachute Phillips in from nowhere.

In the same way you have brought in Kelleher, Bradley and Quansah into the Endo thread to avoid discussing whether Endo made a mistake.

Here are my posts from the KABAK thread with no mention of Phillips.

Quote from: Eeyore on March 25, 2021, 10:28:43 am
Just to clarify something it isn't just £18m for Kabak.

According to LFC History it is.

Liverpool paid £1m for Kabak with a potential £500,000 bonus linked to appearances. The option to buy in the summer is £18m plus £8.5m add-ons.

Personally I think the jury is still out. He has some good attributes and some weaknesses. The big issue for me is he is suspect positionally. That often improves with experience but sometimes doesn't.

I think he will have to show a bit more before we consider making his deal permanent.


Quote from: Eeyore on March 25, 2021, 06:12:02 pm
Personally Yorky I think you have oversimplified things. I think the system and defensive strategy are equally important. Our defensive strategy is based on triggers. We keep a high line and routinely attempt to play teams offside. Far too often Kabak ignores our system, our strategy and our triggers and drops on his own.

Last night he made some really strange decisions. For the first goal, he ends up tracking a run towards the corner flag when two of his team-mates were already there. For the second he ducks under the ball. For the penalty he gets the wrong side.

I think it would be really harsh to blame him too much because he is a kid trying to make his way in the game. Above all this season he has been asked to play in three different systems and is understandably not in sync with his fellow defenders. What he needs to do between now and the end of the season is to show he is adapting.

We will disagree on whether Hendo was rash the issue is that Kabak doesn't read the situation. He has two options he has to push out and try to play offside or he has to come around on the cover. He has been thrown in at the deep end, in a new country with different centre back partners so I agree it is too early to judge him.

At the moment he should be given the benefit of the doubt but as I said earlier he has to shown signs of adapting if we are to make the deal permanent in the summer. He is doing incredibly well to be playing at such a high level at his age. However, there is a reason that not many centre backs play at such a high standard at his age. They are usually full of mistakes that get ironed out as they mature. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,802
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 02:35:42 pm »
I heard he wears Superman underwear to bed.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,791
  • The first five yards........
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2967 on: Yesterday at 02:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:09:55 pm

Al, you're such a drag. A smoke and mirrors bloke. Always have been.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2968 on: Yesterday at 02:55:41 pm »
75 pages already. Wow!
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,185
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2969 on: Yesterday at 03:01:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:55:41 pm
75 pages already. Wow!

75 pages to discuss someone who's basically 6-8/10 in pretty much every game he plays cos a few posters don't like him or the fact he was signed. Baffling.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,809
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2970 on: Yesterday at 03:09:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:55:41 pm
75 pages already. Wow!
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 03:01:37 pm
75 pages to discuss someone who's basically 6-8/10 in pretty much every game he plays cos a few posters don't like him or the fact he was signed. Baffling.
It'll be more than the MacAllister & Gravenberch threads combined soon at this rate ;D
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,466
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2971 on: Yesterday at 03:11:54 pm »
I hope sunday helps, a lot of people were dismayed when we failed to spend £110m on Caicedo (or an equivalent) last summer and disappointed when a 30 year old Japanese player was signed instead. We get to see the two of them at Wembley on Sunday and it could go either way couldn't it. Either this thread moves quickly to 100 pages or stops at 78 (i'd say 100+ myself).
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2972 on: Yesterday at 03:33:19 pm »
My favourite player this season. Proper skilful warrior and gives his all every game. Every team needs an Endo.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,589
  • Meh sd f
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2973 on: Yesterday at 04:57:30 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 03:01:37 pm
75 pages to discuss someone who's basically 6-8/10 in pretty much every game he plays cos a few posters don't like him or the fact he was signed. Baffling.
Yeah, insane.
Darwin already has more pages than VVD, which is also mad. But Nunez certainly has a way of becoming the discussion point
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,109
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2974 on: Yesterday at 05:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:43:46 pm
Al, you're such a drag. A smoke and mirrors bloke. Always have been.

Wouldn't it have been much easier to admit that it was a Kabak thread and that we weren't talking about Phillips.  ;D ;D

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,791
  • The first five yards........
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2975 on: Yesterday at 05:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:32:27 pm
Wouldn't it have been much easier to admit that it was a Kabak thread and that we weren't talking about Phillips.  ;D ;D

It was the Kabak thread. But I was talking about Phillips. The clue is in the fact that I was talking about Phillips. To make it easier for you I bolded the bit about Phillips. And just in case you somehow missed that I repeated that the post was about Phillips.

But still you insist I was talking about Kabak.  ;D

And you will continue to do so.

Why?

Because you're Al.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,185
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2976 on: Yesterday at 05:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:37:35 pm
Because you're Al.



Your bodyguard and long lost pal
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,109
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2977 on: Yesterday at 05:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:37:35 pm
It was the Kabak thread. But I was talking about Phillips. The clue is in the fact that I was talking about Phillips. To make it easier for you I bolded the bit about Phillips. And just in case you somehow missed that I repeated that the post was about Phillips.

No, let's be clear here I posted about Kabak you replied bringing Phillips into it to defend Kabak. I then replied about Kabak. You were the only one bringing up Phillips during our interaction. Which is clear from what has been quoted.

Yet you demand that I admit that we were talking about Phillips when clearly it was just you.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:31:17 pm
It may have been, but we were talking about PHILLIPS! (Can you even admit that?)

You also accused me of being the only person criticising you regarding your post about Phillips.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:03:24 pm

This would have made me a classic "heretic" in your books. But, honestly, I never felt that way. There were plenty of people on RAWK who felt the same way. In fact the only person criticising me for this post was.....YOU!

The thing is I didn't criticise you and I certainly didn't bring up Phillips. Maybe you just had a monologue that went wrong :D :D



 


Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online legs11

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2978 on: Yesterday at 05:56:33 pm »
Hello all.

Long time lurker. First time poster.

And this thread, with it's endless arguments about arguments, is so amazing that it's where I have chosen it to make my debut.

So my post is this: I love Endo.  Shrewd but of business.

That's it.

Cheers.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:58:52 pm by legs11 »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,148
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2979 on: Yesterday at 05:58:08 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 01:27:24 am
The play and ball over the top to Diaz was pretty good

Yeah that was good. He did something similar in the second half when he set up Gakpo.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,798
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2980 on: Yesterday at 06:10:01 pm »
We've won more than 3/4s of the PL matches in which he has played. We've conceded more than one goal only thrice (Tottenham, Newcastle, and Fulham--and he was a sub in two of them). That's all I care about really. He might very well be the difference between winning and losing the title. He picks up a lot of yellows, but I don't mind as long as we concede a goal or less per match. He is certainly earning his money.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2981 on: Yesterday at 06:30:59 pm »
Quote from: legs11 on Yesterday at 05:56:33 pm
Hello all.

Long time lurker. First time poster.

And this thread, with it's endless arguments about arguments, is so amazing that it's where I have chosen it to make my debut.

So my post is this: I love Endo.  Shrewd but of business.

That's it.

Cheers.

Welcome to the cult. Here's your gumshield...
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2982 on: Yesterday at 08:12:35 pm »
And where did you want the tattoo?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:16:12 pm by Avens »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,466
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2983 on: Today at 01:11:44 am »
Quote from: legs11 on Yesterday at 05:56:33 pm
Hello all.

Long time lurker. First time poster.

And this thread, with it's endless arguments about arguments, is so amazing that it's where I have chosen it to make my debut.

So my post is this: I love Endo.  Shrewd but of business.

That's it.

Cheers.
That's a brave first post, taking sides in a debate that will rage on long after Endo is back in Japan on his allottment
You do realise you have to stick to that view regardless of events otherwise you'll upset the tone
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2984 on: Today at 01:37:37 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:55:41 pm
75 pages already. Wow!

The Al effect :D
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,132
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2985 on: Today at 02:12:52 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 06:10:01 pm
We've won more than 3/4s of the PL matches in which he has played. We've conceded more than one goal only thrice (Tottenham, Newcastle, and Fulham--and he was a sub in two of them). That's all I care about really. He might very well be the difference between winning and losing the title. He picks up a lot of yellows, but I don't mind as long as we concede a goal or less per match. He is certainly earning his money.
Well said.
It could be Mickey mouse playing at No.6. But hey if he brings us the trophy.
Endo to me is a replacement of Milly. No nonsense and he whacks you if you go past him. Good enough for me.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online legs11

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2986 on: Today at 09:06:34 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:11:44 am
That's a brave first post, taking sides in a debate that will rage on long after Endo is back in Japan on his allottment
You do realise you have to stick to that view regardless of events otherwise you'll upset the tone

The man who never alters his opinion is like standing water, and breeds reptiles of the mind.

― William Blake, The Marriage of Heaven and Hell
Logged

Online redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,265
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2987 on: Today at 09:16:26 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:37:37 am
The Al effect :D

Do you mean the Artificial Intelligence effect? 🤔
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 