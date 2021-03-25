I hope I won't accused of being in an Endo Cult if I criticise this interpretation of Luton's goal. It was a nicely worked goal but if we have to finger culprits there are probably three you could choose before blaming Endo. The first is Quansah who is completely out of line with Van Dijk. Sure, it was a Luton throw in and he had a right to be a little deeper, but he isn't strong enough (or wise enough yet) to push forward and join Van Dijk on the horizontal when the throw in is passed back to the thrower. Luton use our ragged line well.



One might also point the finger at Kelleher for offering too much of a gap at the near post.



And then there's Connor Bradley. Quite what he was doing at the throw-in is anyone's guess. He's in a sort of No-Man's Land. You say he was drawn in by Endo - "he has taken Bradley with him" are the words you use. That's an odd one! You recognise that Bradley is out of position but you decide...... to blame Endo!



Then you say Endo hasn't the pace to get back and make a recovery tackle, when the only person vaguely in position to make a recovery tackle is Bradley. Does he lack the pace too?



Overall, as I say, it was a well engineered goal. Three little mistakes from Liverpool, sure, but none of them involved Endo.



I wouldn't bother engaging him. I was going to, but once he picked on the Luton goal as Endo's mistake, it was clear to me he has an agenda and there's no point engaging such people.It's true that Endo is slow - that doesn't automatically make him non-elite. Alonso was slow af, but nobody questions that he was world-class. Clearly, speed is not determinative of overall quality. As far as I am concerned, Endo is elite within our setup, and that has always been how Klopp builds teams and why I love him. The sum is greater than its parts. Emre Can, Gini, Coutinho, Mane, were all world beaters in Klopp's teams, but performed at much lower levels once they left. They didn't become bad players overnight - Coutinho and Can both left before their physical peaks. But Klopp sets up his teams so that players bring different strengths and compensate for each other's weaknesses. Endo's slowness is addressed by the speed of those behind him, and his tight marking and positional discipline allows Mac to attack more freely. In this team, in this setup, Endo is performing as well as can be asked, even ignoring his transfer fee. I don't know what else people expect of Endo - that he should have Nunez's speed, Messi's dribbling, Trent's passing range, Bale's left foot, Ronaldo's right foot? Salah has been brilliant and a real legend for us, but I am doubtful he would ever or will ever find similar success outside of a Klopp team. Klopp brings out the best in all his players, and that's why he's the best in the business.