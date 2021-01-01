No Al, you are missing the point. I actually agree that CC's post was reasonable, in isolation. It's the fact that you have the same posters in here after every game performing a micro analysis of Endo's performance that isn't being replicated by the same posters in regards to other players. Therefore it looks like an agenda. That's all.



Is it micro analysing or just stating the bleeding obvious?If you look at the season as a whole then some things are crystal clear. Endo loses more ground duels than he wins, he gets dribbled past far too often, and he gives away too many fouls and as a result, picks up far too many bookings.That is not microanalysis.That is the bread and butter of the single 6 role.Endo is a mixed bag pretty poor at what you expect from a single 6 defensively, whilst way better in terms of distribution and key passes once he is turned.For me, the most divisive players in the team are Darwin, Trent and Endo. The reason for that is that they don't deliver what is traditionally expected from players in their positions and roles.