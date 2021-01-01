« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 175012 times)

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 12:39:53 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:17:04 am
I think you are missing the point.

No Al, you are missing the point. I actually agree that CC's post was reasonable, in isolation. It's the fact that you have the same posters in here after every game performing a micro analysis of Endo's performance that isn't being replicated by the same posters in regards to other players. Therefore it looks like an agenda. That's all.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,901
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 12:52:26 am »
Looks like he is getting back into the groove he was in before the Asia Cup. Reminds me of Lucas, a brilliant player to have in your side.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,456
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 12:55:40 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:27:24 am
Seens to be getting more involved driving forward.   Might just be a key player on Sunday.
Endo v Caicedo eh, who would have thought it
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,800
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 12:57:27 am »
well he was fun to watch again today. The general effectiveness tinged with that slight fear of a sudden overreach just heightens the sensitivity's for the grand and more tragic moments alike.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,100
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 01:03:22 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:39:53 am
No Al, you are missing the point. I actually agree that CC's post was reasonable, in isolation. It's the fact that you have the same posters in here after every game performing a micro analysis of Endo's performance that isn't being replicated by the same posters in regards to other players. Therefore it looks like an agenda. That's all.

Is it micro analysing or just stating the bleeding obvious?

If you look at the season as a whole then some things are crystal clear. Endo loses more ground duels than he wins, he gets dribbled past far too often, and he gives away too many fouls and as a result, picks up far too many bookings.

That is not microanalysis.

That is the bread and butter of the single 6 role.

Endo is a mixed bag pretty poor at what you expect from a single 6 defensively, whilst way better in terms of distribution and key passes once he is turned.

For me, the most divisive players in the team are Darwin, Trent and Endo. The reason for that is that they don't deliver what is traditionally expected from players in their positions and roles.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,901
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 01:13:43 am »
Al will never give up the ghost. Endo is a fine player. He's not world class but is more than a squad player. The comparisons to Nat Philips show the level of thought put into it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 