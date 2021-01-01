« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 172187 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,062
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 10:57:14 pm »
Spending too much time with your sexbot CC.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,135
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 11:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:57:14 pm
Spending too much time with your sexbot CC.
you'd hear less from me if it'd arrived!
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 11:10:31 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:55:36 pm
;D haha genuine apologies - i've mixed you up, but you live there even if not from there?

Yes, that's true. I get a lot of Ange news these days.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 11:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:47:34 pm
The point is was Endo a signing brought in on the recommendation of the recruitment team because he had exceptional numbers and fitted within the usual framework that the recruitment team operate within.

Or was it a player that Schmadtke and Klopp knew could do a job because of their knowledge of the German market.

For me it is the latter and a similar signing to Klavan.
Klopp recommended him. The Data backed him up, Klopp got the owners on board. He really good fit to play a role within the squad considering the Ages of the younger 6 types in the squad in Bajcetic and seems like McConnell more likely to end up there then 8 role
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 