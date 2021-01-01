The point is was Endo a signing brought in on the recommendation of the recruitment team because he had exceptional numbers and fitted within the usual framework that the recruitment team operate within.



Or was it a player that Schmadtke and Klopp knew could do a job because of their knowledge of the German market.



For me it is the latter and a similar signing to Klavan.



Klopp recommended him. The Data backed him up, Klopp got the owners on board. He really good fit to play a role within the squad considering the Ages of the younger 6 types in the squad in Bajcetic and seems like McConnell more likely to end up there then 8 role