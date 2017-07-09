« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 171553 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,060
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 10:42:01 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:28:06 am
Don't even know why people are debating if his effective etc.

Go look him winning the headers on two of the goals against Brentford.

16m vs 115 Mosies?

How is it not a money ball signing?

I think the headers one is a bit of a stretch.

The first one he actually flicks it on into a dangerous area and Virg wins a 50/50 with a Brentford attacker. Virg then punts it 70 yards.

The second is a free header in the middle of the park. The goal is then created by Grav and especially Salah.

If I was going to talk about a header that lead to a goal I would plumb for the Gakpo flick on for Salah.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 11:21:58 am »
Embarrassed for some of you.
Logged

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,471
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 11:42:09 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:28:06 am
Don't even know why people are debating if his effective etc.

Go look him winning the headers on two of the goals against Brentford.

16m vs 115 Mosies?

How is it not a money ball signing?
Whatever you think of Endo, he is definitely not an example of a moneyball signing.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 11:45:30 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:42:09 am
Whatever you think of Endo, he is definitely not an example of a moneyball signing.

How is it not, the term money ball came from assembling a team on a small budget did it not?

It terms of todays value despite his age I'd argue for 16m it was worth the gamble and seems like his worth more than that despite his age sell on value etc.

Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 11:47:53 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:42:01 am
I think the headers one is a bit of a stretch.

The first one he actually flicks it on into a dangerous area and Virg wins a 50/50 with a Brentford attacker. Virg then punts it 70 yards.

The second is a free header in the middle of the park. The goal is then created by Grav and especially Salah.

If I was going to talk about a header that lead to a goal I would plumb for the Gakpo flick on for Salah.

First one maybe, the one where he drops infront of Toney I believe was important.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,755
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 11:49:47 am »
MoTM for me today.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,038
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 11:59:29 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:33:28 am
He is better than the ghost of Fabinho from last season.

A substantial upgrade on last season's Fabinho.

A substantial downgrade on 2019/20 Fabinho.

A solid 7 on 10 performance on Saturday.

But I agree with those who said the yellow card tackle wasn't a good tactical foul, he had team mates close at hand and the Brentford player was unlikely to go far.

A good value signing who has helped keep the season together as players dropped like flies.

彼は私が今まで見た中で最高のサッカー選手だ。彼は私が今まで見た中で最悪のサッカー選手でもある。

Let's hold hands and sing kumbaya.
Logged

Offline TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 12:01:10 pm »
An oxymoron yes, but he is a pivotal carthorse now.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,060
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 12:10:32 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:45:30 am
How is it not, the term money ball came from assembling a team on a small budget did it not?

It terms of todays value despite his age I'd argue for 16m it was worth the gamble and seems like his worth more than that despite his age sell on value etc.



Moneyball is about using data-driven analytics to identify players who are undervalued in the market. Endo wasn't identified by the recruitment team through data. He was identified by Schmadtke and Klopp as a player who could come in and do the kind of job Milner did for us in his latter years.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 12:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:10:32 pm
Moneyball is about using data-driven analytics to identify players who are undervalued in the market. Endo wasn't identified by the recruitment team through data. He was identified by Schmadtke and Klopp as a player who could come in and do the kind of job Milner did for us in his latter years.

Splitting hairs in my opinion, wasn't there data used in terms of his injury record, duels etc shown on here before he signed/as he signed?

How do we know?

I might be wrong.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 12:37:14 pm »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,761
  • The first five yards........
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 12:46:18 pm »
Against Brentford he got better as the game wore on. His best minutes were his last fifteen minutes. Up till then he had a pretty mixed game I thought.

He's played more than I thought he would - a lot more given the horrible wodge of Asian Cup that he had to endure. This may be because of injuries, but it must have something to do with the fact that he's fulfilling a need that no else can. As Andy has just said he's better than "the ghost of Fabinho from last season" - although he's in a more smoothly functioning team too. More to the point he looks to be a superior player to the bloke we nearly hosed a hundred million pounds on. I still rub my eyes at that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 12:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:10:32 pm
Moneyball is about using data-driven analytics to identify players who are undervalued in the market. Endo wasn't identified by the recruitment team through data. He was identified by Schmadtke and Klopp as a player who could come in and do the kind of job Milner did for us in his latter years.

Thats a mighty stretch I think. There were plenty shouting out his stats for the last few seasons in Germany as impressive, I very much doubt we just completely abandoned the way we look at players and just let the gaffer pick someone who he thought was decent.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,636
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 01:05:15 pm »
Motm for me tomorrow...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,608
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2814 on: Today at 01:06:22 pm »
He must be a dead cert for player of the season, I can imagine it's between him and Rodri.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,150
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2815 on: Today at 02:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:10:32 pm
Moneyball is about using data-driven analytics to identify players who are undervalued in the market. Endo wasn't identified by the recruitment team through data. He was identified by Schmadtke and Klopp as a player who could come in and do the kind of job Milner did for us in his latter years.

Begs the question why so much time is spent on debating him and his flaws and/or good points then - hasn't he been at least as good as Milner in his latter years?  or am I opening another door for more rubbish here?

Debate's great but let's be honest, there ain't 4 pages since Saturday worth of debate worth having on Endo - squad player who gives his all every game and usually floats about 6-7/10 when he plays.  There's not much more to it than that IMO, but I think people feel the need to fight his corner because of the bizarre negativity that's followed him since the poor c*nt signed for us.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:37:30 pm by JP! »
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,060
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2816 on: Today at 04:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:50:09 pm
Thats a mighty stretch I think. There were plenty shouting out his stats for the last few seasons in Germany as impressive, I very much doubt we just completely abandoned the way we look at players and just let the gaffer pick someone who he thought was decent.

Klopp even came out and said it was a departure from the what the owners want, which is data driven signings.

Klopp said: You know it is not traditionally like that [signing a player of Endos age]. The last player in that age group was James Milner. [It was a 30-year-old Ragnar Klavan in 2016.] It is always a discussion we have. The owners really want 200 games at 20 years old. That is pretty difficult.

I didnt need any kind of convincing. I know that the best time for a football player is from 27 to 33 in a normal career. It depends on injuries, of course. That is why I did not need to change anything and he was on my list from the beginning.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2817 on: Today at 04:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:45:00 pm
Klopp even came out and said it was a departure from the what the owners want, which is data driven signings.

He didn't, he said:

Quote
Klopp said: You know it is not traditionally like that [signing a player of Endos age]. The last player in that age group was James Milner. [It was a 30-year-old Ragnar Klavan in 2016.] It is always a discussion we have. The owners really want 200 games at 20 years old. That is pretty difficult.

I didnt need any kind of convincing. I know that the best time for a football player is from 27 to 33 in a normal career. It depends on injuries, of course. That is why I did not need to change anything and he was on my list from the beginning.

Thats just saying we signed someone a bit older than normal, nothing to do with not using data.

Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,060
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2818 on: Today at 05:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:49:28 pm
He didn't, he said:

That's just saying we signed someone a bit older than normal, nothing to do with not using data.



Our model is to use data-driven analytics to identify players on the cusp of breaking out or who have just had a breakout season but are still undervalued.

What Klopp is saying for me is that the owners want two things. Players who have played enough games to provide the data and secondly players who are in their early 20's and highly likely to get better.

Henry made his money as a trend follower. https://www.trendfollowing.com/john_w_henry/

Also, as the owner of the Boston Red Sox, Henry applies the basic tenets of trend followingsimple heuristics for decision-making, mathematics, statistics, and application of a systemto the world of sports.

For me, that is the basis of our recruitment policy. We look for young players who are on an upward trend and try and sign them just before they become top-class and the price rockets.

That is the exact opposite of signing Endo. Who almost certainly will be in decline over the length of his contract. Endo was signed to plug a short-term problem and not as a long-term signing who is likely to increase in value. If you look at trends then Endo's is almost certainly going to be a downward one.

Henry made that clear right from the start.

Henry wrote on Twitter: "Speculation on players shouldn't include those of a certain age. We are not going to be successful by merely filling short-term needs at LFC."
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 05:28:07 pm »
Endo and Macca are the teams fulcrum and thankfully are fit and well
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,060
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2820 on: Today at 05:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 05:28:07 pm
Endo and Macca are the teams fulcrum and thankfully are fit and well

If you can get legs around them.

Neither are the quickest but both have great stamina. As a pairing, I think they will be able to finish games well but may struggle at the start of games against high-intensity teams.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2821 on: Today at 05:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:17:01 pm
Our model is to use data-driven analytics to identify players on the cusp of breaking out or who have just had a breakout season but are still undervalued.

What Klopp is saying for me is that the owners want two things. Players who have played enough games to provide the data and secondly players who are in their early 20's and highly likely to get better.

Henry made his money as a trend follower. https://www.trendfollowing.com/john_w_henry/

Also, as the owner of the Boston Red Sox, Henry applies the basic tenets of trend followingsimple heuristics for decision-making, mathematics, statistics, and application of a systemto the world of sports.

For me, that is the basis of our recruitment policy. We look for young players who are on an upward trend and try and sign them just before they become top-class and the price rockets.

That is the exact opposite of signing Endo. Who almost certainly will be in decline over the length of his contract. Endo was signed to plug a short-term problem and not as a long-term signing who is likely to increase in value. If you look at trends then Endo's is almost certainly going to be a downward one.

Henry made that clear right from the start.

Henry wrote on Twitter: "Speculation on players shouldn't include those of a certain age. We are not going to be successful by merely filling short-term needs at LFC."

Youre literally just talking about age, nothing to do with data (unless the data isage). Or unless you want to be completely literal, in which case pretty much every signing we make deviates from the 20 years old with 200 games data driven approach we go for
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,060
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2822 on: Today at 06:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 05:49:53 pm
Youre literally just talking about age, nothing to do with data (unless the data isage). Or unless you want to be completely literal, in which case pretty much every signing we make deviates from the 20 years old with 200 games data driven approach we go for

The whole point is using data to identify players on an upward curve. It is about buying players whose data is going to improve. That is where the value is. The chances of a player having a massive upward spike in their 30s is pretty much nil.

There would have been literally dozens of midfield players with a better data curve than Endo.

I think is evident that there was a disconnect between Klopp and the owners because Klopp wanted an experienced head who could come in and do a job in the here and now.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:10:26 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2823 on: Today at 06:17:05 pm »
Got a good feeling Endo is going to snap Bernardo Silva in half at Anfield.
Logged

Online Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2824 on: Today at 06:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:08:50 pm
The whole point is using data to identify players on an upward curve. It is about buying players whose data is going to improve. That is where the value is. The chances of a player having a massive upward spike in their 30s is pretty much nil.

There would have been literally dozens of midfield players with a better data curve than Endo.

I think is evident that there was a disconnect between Klopp and the owners because Klopp wanted an experienced head who could come in and do a job in the here and now.

Is Endo more valuable now than when we purchased him
Yes, he fits the model
No, he doesn't
I reckon if sold this summer we'd profit therefore it's a yes
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,972
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2825 on: Today at 06:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 06:17:05 pm
Got a good feeling Endo is going to snap Bernardo Silva in half at Anfield.

In this thread after:

"Nice one Endo!  About time someone took him out."

"His xSnapUnlikeablePlayerinHalf stat was not high in the Bundesliga and is a deviation from our traditional data-driven approach."
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,060
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2826 on: Today at 06:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 06:18:14 pm
Is Endo more valuable now than when we purchased him
Yes, he fits the model
No, he doesn't
I reckon if sold this summer we'd profit therefore it's a yes

One of the key aspects of Moneyball is mitigating risk. Signing young players on an upward curve means even if they don't work out then you get to recoup a sizeable chunk of your money.

Signing a 30-year-old on a four-year deal is pretty much the opposite of that.

Even though Endo has done well I would imagine we would have pretty much no chance of making a profit on Endo.

That isn't the point of signing him. It was to add depth and to give Klopp the option of a natural 6.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 