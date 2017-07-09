Against Brentford he got better as the game wore on. His best minutes were his last fifteen minutes. Up till then he had a pretty mixed game I thought.



He's played more than I thought he would - a lot more given the horrible wodge of Asian Cup that he had to endure. This may be because of injuries, but it must have something to do with the fact that he's fulfilling a need that no else can. As Andy has just said he's better than "the ghost of Fabinho from last season" - although he's in a more smoothly functioning team too. More to the point he looks to be a superior player to the bloke we nearly hosed a hundred million pounds on. I still rub my eyes at that.