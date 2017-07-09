He didn't, he said:
That's just saying we signed someone a bit older than normal, nothing to do with not using data.
Our model is to use data-driven analytics to identify players on the cusp of breaking out or who have just had a breakout season but are still undervalued.
What Klopp is saying for me is that the owners want two things. Players who have played enough games to provide the data and secondly players who are in their early 20's and highly likely to get better.
Henry made his money as a trend follower. https://www.trendfollowing.com/john_w_henry/Also, as the owner of the Boston Red Sox, Henry applies the basic tenets of trend followingsimple heuristics for decision-making, mathematics, statistics, and application of a systemto the world of sports.
For me, that is the basis of our recruitment policy. We look for young players who are on an upward trend and try and sign them just before they become top-class and the price rockets.
That is the exact opposite of signing Endo. Who almost certainly will be in decline over the length of his contract. Endo was signed to plug a short-term problem and not as a long-term signing who is likely to increase in value. If you look at trends then Endo's is almost certainly going to be a downward one.
Henry made that clear right from the start.
Henry wrote on Twitter: "Speculation on players shouldn't include those of a certain age. We are not going to be successful by merely filling short-term needs at LFC."