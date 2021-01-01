"Endo was cheap because of his age and some glaring deficiencies in his game"

"He is awful in those situations though."

"pretty huge deficiencies in his game."

"If you look at our current 11 as a top manager he is the player you would look to target."

"His lack of recovery pace, his poor positioning and his inability to jockey and slow a player down"

Balanced eh, he's literally starting for one of the best football teams in the world, who are currently top of a league made up of financial dopers and cheats, whilst part of the 3 other cups we could be in.



None of the above is balanced, nor true, you really think Klopp (who pushed for his signing) would be playing him if he was so bad. What it is is someone who said he wasn't good enough when we signed him as an attack on FSG and now won't concede they were wrong.



If he was in his early 20's, was winning an enormous amount of ground duels, and had recovery pace then we would have had to pay far more than we did.He is though, if he is asked to operate in big spaces then he is really poor. The challenge for the booking and the challenge for what probably should have been a second booking. Illustrated that perfectly. If we are compact and we can get him close to most players then he can use his aggression and is useful at winning the ball back.Ask him to cover ground and he just isn't quick enough.He is a holding midfield player who lets players go, gets ahead of the ball, doesn't have the pace to make recovery runs and loses more ground duels than he wins.He could well start against Chelsea and City. I think it is fair to say that they will try to isolate him 1v1.I really don't think it is unfair to state any of those things. He is never getting back if someone goes past him, he does switch off and gets ahead of the ball, he also drops too deep at times like he did for his booking against Brentford. He needs players around him. As for being able to slow players down he can't. The top DM's even the ones who aren't quick look to gradually close the gap and then get a tackle in.Endo doesn't he is a one-trick pony, he just goes steaming in and looks to take man and ball.The balanced bit is describing his quality on the ball, especially his vertical passing. His ability to counter press when we are compact in midfield, his great attitude and work ethic and above all his value as a squad player.No one is saying he is bad. He has obvious qualities but stuff like him starting games for us is pushing it way too far. He is starting games because we are down to the barebones. For me he doesn't get close to starting the big games if we have anywhere near a fit squad.He was brought in to do the Milner role and is doing it really well. He has added depth and been a really useful addition to the squad. But like Milner at the tail end of his career we shouldn't be relying on him to start week in week out because quite simply he isn't good enough to do that.