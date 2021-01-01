« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 169738 times)

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,386
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 03:23:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:19:32 pm
that's ok mate :) just feel bad for you guys who complain about people chatting football sometimes
You're chatting something certainly. Not football.  :)
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,557
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 03:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:47:26 am
No, the odd thing is posters massively overrating good squad players like Endo, Nat Phillips and Minamino and trying to pretend they are world-beaters.

Anyone who doesn't go along with the notion that they are fantastic players is accused of hating them.

It is nuts.

They're 3 different cases but this point is basically fair its impossible to discuss the level of a player or strengths and weaknesses ... its all immediately binary

Endo is a weird case on here and in the general LFC fandom this year in that the expectation appears to have been rock bottom at the start of the season (presumably because he isn't the expensive 6 people wanted) so now he gets over praised constantly and there seems to be no objectivity with him

He wasn't good defensively at the weekend, he was very good in the air - no question, but he got run off and was out of position / slow to the ball a lot especially in the first half and barely won the ball all game .. this was part of the reason (not all) that we didn't have a good defensive outing as a team - I don't think that's an especially controversial assessment based on the game

There's a general perception he's excellent defensively - I'm guessing because he 'likes a tackle' - but its not really backed up by what he produces... the perception thing is quite the phenomena.. to the extent that someone on the Wrap this week said words to the effect of 'he's great defensively even if you can't see exactly what he's done' and 'he gets in the way a lot' (I'm not joking it was pretty close to that exact lines)

Overall he's an upgrade on Fabinho as people have said which helps the positive perception of him but he's a significant down grade on Macallister playing there defensively
I do think he's a bit better than we first thought but 'useful squad player' remains a fair characterisation who will always give you everything when picked .. so he was a good buy... but that doesn't that means he's in or close to our best XI or that you could contemplate starting him as a solo 6 vs City for example
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,596
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 03:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:00:31 pm
No, those quotes you've chosen to emphasise your point aren't balanced.

Yes words like "glaring deficiencies" and "awful" from the same poster who has previously claimed Endo hides during games are a perfect example of a proper balanced perspective..

Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,626
  • Follow the gourd
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 03:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:31:56 pm
Yes words like "glaring deficiencies" and "awful" from the same poster who has previously claimed Endo hides during games are a perfect example of a proper balanced perspective..
Again, you're spot-on, those carefully selected words you've chosen to emphasise your point don't show any balance.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,048
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 05:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:46:01 pm
"Endo was cheap because of his age and some glaring deficiencies in his game"

If he was in his early 20's, was winning an enormous amount of ground duels, and had recovery pace then we would have had to pay far more than we did.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:46:01 pm
"He is awful in those situations though."

He is though, if he is asked to operate in big spaces then he is really poor. The challenge for the booking and the challenge for what probably should have been a second booking. Illustrated that perfectly. If we are compact and we can get him close to most players then he can use his aggression and is useful at winning the ball back.

Ask him to cover ground and he just isn't quick enough.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:46:01 pm
"pretty huge deficiencies in his game."

He is a holding midfield player who lets players go, gets ahead of the ball, doesn't have the pace to make recovery runs and loses more ground duels than he wins.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:46:01 pm
"If you look at our current 11 as a top manager he is the player you would look to target."

He could well start against Chelsea and City. I think it is fair to say that they will try to isolate him 1v1.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:46:01 pm
"His lack of recovery pace, his poor positioning and his inability to jockey and slow a player down"

I really don't think it is unfair to state any of those things. He is never getting back if someone goes past him, he does switch off and gets ahead of the ball, he also drops too deep at times like he did for his booking against Brentford. He needs players around him. As for being able to slow players down he can't. The top DM's even the ones who aren't quick look to gradually close the gap and then get a tackle in.

Endo doesn't he is a one-trick pony, he just goes steaming in and looks to take man and ball. 

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:46:01 pm
Balanced eh, he's literally starting for one of the best football teams in the world, who are currently top of a league made up of financial dopers and cheats, whilst part of the 3 other cups we could be in.

None of the above is balanced, nor true, you really think Klopp (who pushed for his signing) would be playing him if he was so bad. What it is is someone who said he wasn't good enough when we signed him as an attack on FSG and now won't concede they were wrong.

The balanced bit is describing his quality on the ball, especially his vertical passing. His ability to counter press when we are compact in midfield, his great attitude and work ethic and above all his value as a squad player.

No one is saying he is bad. He has obvious qualities but stuff like him starting games for us is pushing it way too far. He is starting games because we are down to the barebones. For me he doesn't get close to starting the big games if we have anywhere near a fit squad.

He was brought in to do the Milner role and is doing it really well. He has added depth and been a really useful addition to the squad. But like Milner at the tail end of his career we shouldn't be relying on him to start week in week out because quite simply he isn't good enough to do that.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,048
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 05:36:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:24:03 pm
They're 3 different cases but this point is basically fair its impossible to discuss the level of a player or strengths and weaknesses ... its all immediately binary

Endo is a weird case on here and in the general LFC fandom this year in that the expectation appears to have been rock bottom at the start of the season (presumably because he isn't the expensive 6 people wanted) so now he gets over praised constantly and there seems to be no objectivity with him

He wasn't good defensively at the weekend, he was very good in the air - no question, but he got run off and was out of position / slow to the ball a lot especially in the first half and barely won the ball all game .. this was part of the reason (not all) that we didn't have a good defensive outing as a team - I don't think that's an especially controversial assessment based on the game

There's a general perception he's excellent defensively - I'm guessing because he 'likes a tackle' - but its not really backed up by what he produces... the perception thing is quite the phenomena.. to the extent that someone on the Wrap this week said words to the effect of 'he's great defensively even if you can't see exactly what he's done' and 'he gets in the way a lot' (I'm not joking it was pretty close to that exact lines)

Overall he's an upgrade on Fabinho as people have said which helps the positive perception of him but he's a significant down grade on Macallister playing there defensively
I do think he's a bit better than we first thought but 'useful squad player' remains a fair characterisation who will always give you everything when picked .. so he was a good buy... but that doesn't that means he's in or close to our best XI or that you could contemplate starting him as a solo 6 vs City for example

I agree with all of that.

I just think Endo is a weird player. He is supposed to be a small aggressive ball winner. Strangely for me, he is far better in possession than out of it and wins far more aerial duels than ground duels. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,784
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 05:44:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:35:11 pm
would you prefer the thread to be left to the likes of you, zero and dim glas and your shitty one liner 'jokes' and upset digs - in lieu of anything to contribute to the football discussion - in an apparent effort to stop the conversations about endo's performance in the endo thread?what a weird almost culty perspective - he wasn't signed by joseph smith after hearing a calling!
Nah what I'd really like is to see what sofascore or some other such site say on the matter. Alternatively maybe I'll do what you do and try to act clever, confuse yourself and then pretend the conversation never happened.

Offering an alternative viewpoint constantly in your smarmy twattish way is tedious. :wave
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 05:55:56 pm »
How good he is at passing forward, when not pressed, is a lovely surprise for me.

In other news the tone police are out in full force in this thread again.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:07:24 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,122
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 06:07:54 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:44:32 pm
Nah what I'd really like is to see what sofascore or some other such site say on the matter. Alternatively maybe I'll do what you do and try to act clever, confuse yourself and then pretend the conversation never happened.

Offering an alternative viewpoint constantly in your smarmy twattish way is tedious. :wave
you get worked up over some odd shite mate!

you're a man in your 40s and you're making up things that haven't happened on the internet because you don't like a poster but have nothing to argue with. honestly ;D
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 06:12:17 pm »
What a train wreck because someone said he was their MOTM  ;D
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,122
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 06:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 06:12:17 pm
What a train wreck because someone said he was their MOTM  ;D
minor correction, but it's because some people couldn't handle a suggestion that he wasn't some motm for some people.

noone who continued that line of discussion flew off the handle when some said he was motm, merely disagreed.

there's been plenty of good posts in spite of the usual brats - who aren't seeing their exact point of view mirrored - lowering the standards as they sling shit.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,784
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 06:19:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:07:54 pm
you get worked up over some odd shite mate!

you're a man in your 40s and you're making up things that haven't happened on the internet because you don't like a poster but have nothing to argue with. honestly ;D
:lmao I'm not worked up. Especially over you ;D

I have no reason to continue this conversation with you. :wave
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:20:59 pm by The G in Gerrard »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,784
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 06:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 06:12:17 pm
What a train wreck because someone said he was their MOTM  ;D
Exactly.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,826
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 06:23:23 pm »
This thread would be a lot easier to read and follow if, just like its subject title, all posts were written in Japanese.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 09:49:04 pm »
He's been way better than most expected and has been a key part of quite a few winning performances. Not sure the Brentford game was his best, but he's been unbelievable value so far this season and definitely doesn't deserve the micro analysis of his flaws that takes over this thread after every game.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 10:45:05 pm »
ブレントフォード戦での彼のプレーは素晴らしかった。
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,019
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 11:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:55:56 pm
How good he is at passing forward, when not pressed, is a lovely surprise for me.

In other news the tone police are out in full force in this thread again.

Like Reggaeton(e)?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,122
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 11:32:32 pm »
彼はマン・オブ・ザ・マッチのトップ10候補だった
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,038
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 11:34:40 pm »
Did you just say" My sexbot is malfunctioning"?
Logged

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,997
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 11:41:10 pm »
Nani?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 12:16:36 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:49:04 pm
He's been way better than most expected and has been a key part of quite a few winning performances. Not sure the Brentford game was his best, but he's been unbelievable value so far this season and definitely doesn't deserve the micro analysis of his flaws that takes over this thread after every game.

He's certainly won me over.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,447
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 01:37:23 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:16:36 am
He's certainly won me over.

Just you, or your sexbot as well?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 