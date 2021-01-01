No, the odd thing is posters massively overrating good squad players like Endo, Nat Phillips and Minamino and trying to pretend they are world-beaters.



Anyone who doesn't go along with the notion that they are fantastic players is accused of hating them.



It is nuts.



They're 3 different cases but this point is basically fair its impossible to discuss the level of a player or strengths and weaknesses ... its all immediately binaryEndo is a weird case on here and in the general LFC fandom this year in that the expectation appears to have been rock bottom at the start of the season (presumably because he isn't the expensive 6 people wanted) so now he gets over praised constantly and there seems to be no objectivity with himHe wasn't good defensively at the weekend, he was very good in the air - no question, but he got run off and was out of position / slow to the ball a lot especially in the first half and barely won the ball all game .. this was part of the reason (not all) that we didn't have a good defensive outing as a team - I don't think that's an especially controversial assessment based on the gameThere's a general perception he's excellent defensively - I'm guessing because he 'likes a tackle' - but its not really backed up by what he produces... the perception thing is quite the phenomena.. to the extent that someone on the Wrap this week said words to the effect of 'he's great defensively even if you can't see exactly what he's done' and 'he gets in the way a lot' (I'm not joking it was pretty close to that exact lines)Overall he's an upgrade on Fabinho as people have said which helps the positive perception of him but he's a significant down grade on Macallister playing there defensivelyI do think he's a bit better than we first thought but 'useful squad player' remains a fair characterisation who will always give you everything when picked .. so he was a good buy... but that doesn't that means he's in or close to our best XI or that you could contemplate starting him as a solo 6 vs City for example