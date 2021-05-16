« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 167771 times)

Online BobPaisley3

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2720 on: Today at 07:57:29 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:48:14 am
Linked up well with Mac Allister, made some good interceptions and forward runs. Was right to stop the counter for his booking. Won the headers to start off the moves for the first 2 goals. Welcome back Wataru.
Absolutely loved him stopping the counter. There have been times over the last couple of years where that attack goes another 50 yards up the pitch. It was a great foul.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2721 on: Today at 09:23:42 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:57:29 am
Absolutely loved him stopping the counter. There have been times over the last couple of years where that attack goes another 50 yards up the pitch. It was a great foul.

Why is it a great foul?

They had pretty much everyone behind the ball on the edge of their own area. We had Virgil, Ibou and Bradley behind the ball and Gravenberch and Macca converging on the Brentford player.

Endo is too passive and too deep initially and then sells himself and is beaten easily because he is too far away from the player. It is why he gives so many free kicks away and gets too many bookings.

The second one where he could easily have been sent off was almost a mirror image. Again he is too far away charges straight at the Brentford player and is very fortunate that the Brentford player stands on him.

His lack of recovery pace, his poor positioning and his inability to jockey and slow a player down and then make a challenge means he is always playing on the edge. Fans love players making last-ditch tackles but the top players don't need to do that.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Draex

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2722 on: Today at 09:46:08 am »
Offline zero zero

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2723 on: Today at 09:50:52 am »
All very well, but when are we going to get a proper 6?

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:50:19 pm
you lose my sympathy here.
Online Eeyore

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2724 on: Today at 10:45:18 am »
It is almost as if someone has cherrypicked those stats.

For instance, Endo dribbled past 1.53 per game which is in the 8th percentile, Rice 0.74 per game which is in the 47th percentile.

Endo fouls committed 2.86 per game which is in the 99th percentile, Rice 0.83 per game which is in the 36th percentile.

Endo yellow cards 0.72 per game which is in the 99th percentile, Rice 0.13 cards per game which is in the 34th percentile.

Endo card every 126 minutes, Rice card every 715 minutes.

Endo 1 goal, 0 assists so 0.1 goals per game and 0 assists per game. Rice 4 goals and 4 assists so goal every 0.17 games and an assist every 0.17 games.

So if you ignore things like fouls, cards, getting dribbled past, scoring goals, assisting goals and the percentage of ground duels they win then they are both the same.

The thing is comparing them is unfair because Rice is one of the best players in his position on the planet whereas Endo is a useful squad player.
