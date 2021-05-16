Absolutely loved him stopping the counter. There have been times over the last couple of years where that attack goes another 50 yards up the pitch. It was a great foul.



Why is it a great foul?They had pretty much everyone behind the ball on the edge of their own area. We had Virgil, Ibou and Bradley behind the ball and Gravenberch and Macca converging on the Brentford player.Endo is too passive and too deep initially and then sells himself and is beaten easily because he is too far away from the player. It is why he gives so many free kicks away and gets too many bookings.The second one where he could easily have been sent off was almost a mirror image. Again he is too far away charges straight at the Brentford player and is very fortunate that the Brentford player stands on him.His lack of recovery pace, his poor positioning and his inability to jockey and slow a player down and then make a challenge means he is always playing on the edge. Fans love players making last-ditch tackles but the top players don't need to do that.