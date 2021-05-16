It is almost as if someone has cherrypicked those stats.
For instance, Endo dribbled past 1.53 per game which is in the 8th percentile, Rice 0.74 per game which is in the 47th percentile.
Endo fouls committed 2.86 per game which is in the 99th percentile, Rice 0.83 per game which is in the 36th percentile.
Endo yellow cards 0.72 per game which is in the 99th percentile, Rice 0.13 cards per game which is in the 34th percentile.
Endo card every 126 minutes, Rice card every 715 minutes.
Endo 1 goal, 0 assists so 0.1 goals per game and 0 assists per game. Rice 4 goals and 4 assists so goal every 0.17 games and an assist every 0.17 games.
So if you ignore things like fouls, cards, getting dribbled past, scoring goals, assisting goals and the percentage of ground duels they win then they are both the same.
The thing is comparing them is unfair because Rice is one of the best players in his position on the planet whereas Endo is a useful squad player.