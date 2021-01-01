« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 154312 times)

Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2520 on: Yesterday at 07:56:59 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 06:33:16 pm
Dearly missed
...what? Dearly? He's not Salah. If he's been missed at all, it's been minimal (except Mac has probably played a few more minutes than we wanted). Upside was McConnel gettnig his first chance and grabbing it with both hands (just needs to "grow a body")
Offline PEG2K

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2521 on: Yesterday at 08:04:09 pm »
I like Endo but if he played today he'd be subbed off after 30 minutes. No way he can cope with that intensity from Arsenal in the first half.
Online lionel_messias

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2522 on: Yesterday at 08:13:29 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 08:04:09 pm
I like Endo but if he played today he'd be subbed off after 30 minutes. No way he can cope with that intensity from Arsenal in the first half.

That's 100% bullshit.

Based on his most recent showings for us.

He'll get back in this team.
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2523 on: Yesterday at 08:15:19 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 08:04:09 pm
I like Endo but if he played today he'd be subbed off after 30 minutes. No way he can cope with that intensity from Arsenal in the first half.
Yeah there hasn't been a game while he's been away where 'we missed Endo today' would have applied (except to bring on a body after the game was won, to spare Mac minutes against Chelsea and Bournemouth)
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:13:29 pm
That's 100% bullshit.

Based on his most recent showings for us.

He'll get back in this team.
not without injuries, he won't. so let's hope he comes back to the more peripheral (relatively) minutes from before December/November
Online lionel_messias

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2524 on: Yesterday at 08:21:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:15:19 pm
Yeah there hasn't been a game while he's been away where 'we missed Endo today' would have applied (except to bring on a body after the game was won, to spare Mac minutes against Chelsea and Bournemouth)not without injuries, he won't. so let's hope he comes back to the more peripheral (relatively) minutes from before December/November

Would have had him starting today,
so that both Mac Alister and Jones could operate ahead of him and give Arsenal
more problems.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2525 on: Yesterday at 08:24:06 pm »
Lord Wataru is back now. Fear not people
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2526 on: Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:21:40 pm
Would have had him starting today,
so that both Mac Alister and Jones could operate ahead of him and give Arsenal
more problems.
i wouldn't. we saw how well he handled being pressed by will hughes et al against a team with zero attacking threat. wouldn't have fancied him being better pressed and with two dangerous pacey wide players too.

mac deepest, receiving and distributing from the back, transforms our ability to play. Szobo was terribly missed, but adding our slowest midfielder and pushing Mac forwards doesn't strike me as the best solution to mising Szobo's athleticism in both defence and attacking
Offline PEG2K

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2527 on: Yesterday at 09:02:45 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:13:29 pm
That's 100% bullshit.

Based on his most recent showings for us.

He'll get back in this team.
Well, but based on the most recent showings of our entire 11 we should have battered Arsenal today too?

Okay "subbed off after 30 mins" is a stretch but the point is I don't think any single player in our squad could have saved us from that abysmal game.
Offline spider-neil

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 05:09:30 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:02:45 pm
Well, but based on the most recent showings of our entire 11 we should have battered Arsenal today too?

Okay "subbed off after 30 mins" is a stretch but the point is I don't think any single player in our squad could have saved us from that abysmal game.

We had the momentum at the start of the second half. Goals change games and we handed the momentum to Arsenal without them having to work for it.
Offline Knight

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 07:26:29 am »
Bizarre to think Endo would have been a better option than Mac at 6 today. When a team is pressing us like Arsenal did Mac is a no brainer.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 09:29:15 am »
When we lose the guys missing or not playing always seem the better options. Because they weren't involved in the poor performance.
Online Gus 1855

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2531 on: Today at 09:31:05 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:29:15 am
When we lose the guys missing or not playing always seem the better options. Because they weren't involved in the poor performance.

Exactly

I think Endo's come on leaps and bounds, but not sure he'd feature in our best XI, though I suspect the boss would have more trust in him than Gravenberch yesterday.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2532 on: Today at 09:40:35 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:24:55 pm
i wouldn't. we saw how well he handled being pressed by will hughes et al against a team with zero attacking threat. wouldn't have fancied him being better pressed and with two dangerous pacey wide players too.

mac deepest, receiving and distributing from the back, transforms our ability to play. Szobo was terribly missed, but adding our slowest midfielder and pushing Mac forwards doesn't strike me as the best solution to mising Szobo's athleticism in both defence and attacking
But they dominated our midfield because no one was getting stuck in and disrupting their play. Jorginho and Rice had the run of the park for much of the match. I'd have much rather had Endo at the base and Mac where Gravenberch was.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2533 on: Today at 09:45:09 am »
If we are picking players unavailable I would have Szoboszlai and Salah too please
Offline Coolie High

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2534 on: Today at 09:47:01 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:26:29 am
Bizarre to think Endo would have been a better option than Mac at 6 today. When a team is pressing us like Arsenal did Mac is a no brainer.

We would have competed more with Mac as an 8 and Endo as a 6, we lost the midfield battler because our pressing was off and we simply werent making tackles or competing in the right areas, we would have been far better off with Endo at the base, Endo was excellent against Arsenal at Anfield, playing through their press and winning tackles.
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2535 on: Today at 10:38:51 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:40:35 am
But they dominated our midfield because no one was getting stuck in and disrupting their play. Jorginho and Rice had the run of the park for much of the match. I'd have much rather had Endo at the base and Mac where Gravenberch was.
I agree with the thought that Endo would get more involved in attempts to disrupt their midfield (although not sure he'd have ventured too far to encounter those two all that often), but
he's not a prolific tackler himself despite that being his game (Mac makes more, for example).

The knock on effect of him playing deepest means our CBs/GK avoid passing to their first option when there's an opponent anywhere near Endo, and have to risk more delayed passes (allowing their press to prepare) or playing more long ball (which was enough of an issue yesterday, even with a much better number 6 playing).

Also as we saw in the Palace game, those issues for the deepest midfielder make it much harder for the midfielders to stay joined up with the front three (which wasn't our problem yesterday, at least not until later in the game post-subs)

The only midfielder we missed yesterday was Szoboslai. Personally I'd have started Elliot, but I somewhat empathise with saving him for the bench (on account of Grav regularly being poor from the bench, or entirely indifferent because he's not played his way into the game at all, whereas the opposite is true for Elliot).
Online jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2536 on: Today at 12:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 09:31:05 am
Exactly

I think Endo's come on leaps and bounds, but not sure he'd feature in our best XI, though I suspect the boss would have more trust in him than Gravenberch yesterday.
Not sure about the first 11 but Endo is far better than Gravenberch right now, in particular off the ball. I would also pick him ahead of Jones in this kind of game. He was our best CM in several games before he left. IMO he was exactly what we were missing.
Online lionel_messias

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2537 on: Today at 12:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:47:01 am
We would have competed more with Mac as an 8 and Endo as a 6, we lost the midfield battler because our pressing was off and we simply werent making tackles or competing in the right areas, we would have been far better off with Endo at the base, Endo was excellent against Arsenal at Anfield, playing through their press and winning tackles.

Thank you and again thank.

Looking forward to having Endo back as soon as he is rested and ready for action, which doesn't have to be Burnley but we'll see.
Online Dazzer23

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2538 on: Today at 12:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:26:29 am
Bizarre to think Endo would have been a better option than Mac at 6 today. When a team is pressing us like Arsenal did Mac is a no brainer.

You're forgetting the first rule of RAWK - Players magically become better players when they are not available

Before anyone jumps on me I'm a fan of Endo, but yes, that wasn't the game for him yesterday
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2539 on: Today at 12:36:39 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:07:11 pm
Not sure about the first 11 but Endo is far better than Gravenberch right now, in particular off the ball. I would also pick him ahead of Jones in this kind of game. He was our best CM in several games before he left. IMO he was exactly what we were missing.
Endo ahead of Jones?! Fair to say we just see football incredibly differently (likewise that Endo had several games as our best midfielder).

As for offering more off the ball than Grav, I think Endo benefits a fair bit from people's diminished expectations since he only has one string to his bow.

Because there's really nothing to much to show that Endo offers more. They both come off second best in a lot of tackles, as you'd expect given their lack of strength, but you'd want a sitting midfielder who provides very little with the ball to be able to show a bit more defensively than a very raw young technical player who's often scared to put a foot in. And yet Endo can't even manage that

Online jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2540 on: Today at 12:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:26:29 am
Bizarre to think Endo would have been a better option than Mac at 6 today. When a team is pressing us like Arsenal did Mac is a no brainer.
Did anyone suggest this? I think Mac was our best player by far. Endo would have been better than Gravenberch though.

Endo was voted player of the month for December, before leaving.
It really isnt much of a stretch to say he would have helped us quite a bit yesterday.
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2541 on: Today at 12:43:13 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:37:04 pm
Endo was voted player of the month for December, before leaving.
It really isnt much of a stretch to say he would have helped us quite a bit yesterday.
If we're honest with ourselves, that award is basically the MTV teen choice award. Nat Phillips was a previous winner, beating Ozan Kabak - and I don't think the former would have helped us either (and the latter was shite)
