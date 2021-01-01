But they dominated our midfield because no one was getting stuck in and disrupting their play. Jorginho and Rice had the run of the park for much of the match. I'd have much rather had Endo at the base and Mac where Gravenberch was.



I agree with the thought that Endo would get more involved in attempts to disrupt their midfield (although not sure he'd have ventured too far to encounter those two all that often), buthe's not a prolific tackler himself despite that being his game (Mac makes more, for example).The knock on effect of him playing deepest means our CBs/GK avoid passing to their first option when there's an opponent anywhere near Endo, and have to risk more delayed passes (allowing their press to prepare) or playing more long ball (which was enough of an issue yesterday, even with a much better number 6 playing).Also as we saw in the Palace game, those issues for the deepest midfielder make it much harder for the midfielders to stay joined up with the front three (which wasn't our problem yesterday, at least not until later in the game post-subs)The only midfielder we missed yesterday was Szoboslai. Personally I'd have started Elliot, but I somewhat empathise with saving him for the bench (on account of Grav regularly being poor from the bench, or entirely indifferent because he's not played his way into the game at all, whereas the opposite is true for Elliot).