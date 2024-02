haha fair play



but jokes aside, yes, in short. i've made it clear enough (lol) I don't rate him as highly as many seem to, but I've always been clear about his contribution and appreciated it. i'd love to have him back as quick as possible any time, but particularly with injuries adding up right now. even if, in my ideal world, he'd be contributing almost entirely from the bench in the more competitive games



Meh stick to your guns .. he’s fine and he’s had a couple to good performances but he’s a notch below our other midfielders ... Everything is relative to expectations with footballers though because he’s a decent amount better than first thought and a whole hearted player he’s now a cult hero etcThe most interesting thing about him and Macalister being our deep lying midfielders this year with both having some limitations of different kinds is it does show how, unless you have a world beater, it remains a less critical area of the pitch that people think … spend your money in both boxes!