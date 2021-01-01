« previous next »
リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Mad looking back at some of the stuff written earlier in this thread.

I think he's had one absolute stinker vs Palace (when most of the team did too) and another poor game vs United. Other than that he's at worst been solid and is starting to put some very, very good performances in versus big sides in big games. Earlier in the season he was demonstrating this in the Europa league and it was just weird that people weren't crediting it.

His positioning and front foot defending/pressing has been improving game by game, as has his distribution of the ball. I don't think he's got the vision/cuteness that MacAllister offers in the passing department but he's got a lovely tempo and rhythm to his passing - first touch on the half turn, distribute forwards or to open/better player with second touch, third at worst. He very rarely seems to dally on the ball. Strong in the tackle too. Plus a bonus point for the bad-ass mouth guard.

Kinda blows my mind that at this point under Klopp that players are written off inside their first 6 months, or based on price-tag/previous club. The amount of references to his £18m price tag, or fact he played in the German league is just weird, especially given our history with transfer business. Robertson/Fabinho barely got a look-in in their first 3 months or so, Matip was a free transfer, Milner was a free transfer, Henderson/Wijnaldum - even Bobby - all players that improved for a long period of time, and/or new roles/positions in the team, after working with Jurgen and our coaching staff.

None of this means that Endo is going to be a World Class player for us, but there's no reason he can't be an important part of our squad and a very good player in a successful side. It's no bad thing if we've got legitimate competition for places either.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Agreed with the Palace shout (He wasn't good in any of the three European aways either, at least one was a dead rubber though) but the United game he was good I thought, put him back on a lovely run of form since then.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Mad looking back at some of the stuff written earlier in this thread.

Those same posters are nowhere to be seen months later. Imagine taking a while to adjust to a new team, new surroundings, new training methodologies. It's the modern game, people either hyping a player up to the hills or writing them off after just a few games.

Endo is making an absolute mockery of the posters in the transfer thread who told us our season was over before it started because we missed out of Caicedo and Lavia.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Those same posters are nowhere to be seen months later. Imagine taking a while to adjust to a new team, new surroundings, new training methodologies. It's the modern game, people either hyping a player up to the hills or writing them off after just a few games.

Endo is making an absolute mockery of the posters in the transfer thread who told us our season was over before it started because we missed out of Caicedo and Lavia.

The bit you seem to be missing is that Endo has gone from strength to strength after getting a run of games. I have always been of the opinion that Endo was a useful signing as a squad player. Prior to the MacAllister injury the only League starts Endo got were against Newcastle when Jones and Gravenberch were out and we played Macca as an 8 and against Brentford when Macca was suspended.

Without injuries and suspensions, he may well not have started a League game yet. For me, he has benefitted from injuries and suspensions to others and taken full advantage.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
The bit you seem to be missing is that Endo has gone from strength to strength after getting a run of games. I have always been of the opinion that Endo was a useful signing as a squad player. Prior to the MacAllister injury the only League starts Endo got were against Newcastle when Jones and Gravenberch were out and we played Macca as an 8 and against Brentford when Macca was suspended.

Without injuries and suspensions, he may well not have started a League game yet. For me, he has benefitted from injuries and suspensions to others and taken full advantage.
strange thing to say, when we bought him specifically because both Thiago and Baj had been - and still are - out for a long period.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Mad looking back at some of the stuff written earlier in this thread.

I think he's had one absolute stinker vs Palace (when most of the team did too) and another poor game vs United. Other than that he's at worst been solid and is starting to put some very, very good performances in versus big sides in big games. Earlier in the season he was demonstrating this in the Europa league and it was just weird that people weren't crediting it.

His positioning and front foot defending/pressing has been improving game by game, as has his distribution of the ball. I don't think he's got the vision/cuteness that MacAllister offers in the passing department but he's got a lovely tempo and rhythm to his passing - first touch on the half turn, distribute forwards or to open/better player with second touch, third at worst. He very rarely seems to dally on the ball. Strong in the tackle too. Plus a bonus point for the bad-ass mouth guard.

Kinda blows my mind that at this point under Klopp that players are written off inside their first 6 months, or based on price-tag/previous club. The amount of references to his £18m price tag, or fact he played in the German league is just weird, especially given our history with transfer business. Robertson/Fabinho barely got a look-in in their first 3 months or so, Matip was a free transfer, Milner was a free transfer, Henderson/Wijnaldum - even Bobby - all players that improved for a long period of time, and/or new roles/positions in the team, after working with Jurgen and our coaching staff.

None of this means that Endo is going to be a World Class player for us, but there's no reason he can't be an important part of our squad and a very good player in a successful side. It's no bad thing if we've got legitimate competition for places either.

I'm old enough to remember a new player coming into a team and everyone willing to give them a season to settle into their new surroundings and how that team plays etc.... Now if a lad doesn't do it from the first match he plays he's not good enough and needs binning. It's a general society thing though not just football, people have no patience whatsoever anymore.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
I'm old enough to remember a new player coming into a team and everyone willing to give them a season to settle into their new surroundings and how that team plays etc.... Now if a lad doesn't do it from the first match he plays he's not good enough and needs binning. It's a general society thing though not just football, people have no patience whatsoever anymore.

So you want a 30 year old who has been brought in as a DM to replace the likes of 30 year old Fabinho and 32 year old Henderson to be given a season to bed in? 
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
I was sceptical of the signing of endo. I wanted a athletic young fast player in midfield. After watching Fabinho and Henderson running in treacle last season i thought it was what we needed most. Would have been happy to have got Romeo Lavia or Manu Kone. But Endo the last month has won me over. He has a warrior mentality tactical intelligence and actually good enough on the ball. Sorry Endo for doubting you. Klopp wanted him too that was the key.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
So you want a 30 year old who has been brought in as a DM to replace the likes of 30 year old Fabinho and 32 year old Henderson to be given a season to bed in? 

I think his point was that people should have some patience and not write players off after an inconsistent first couple months, to let our elite manager and coaching staff some time to work with players, and for those players to be given opportunities to play, learn, settle, fail, improve.

Also maybe to display some level of rationality and balance rather than hyperbole - I think your comment here is a perfect example of someone creating drama for no reason or at worst deliberately misconstruing the spirit of the comment. Any sensible person can read the post you've quoted and see that the "season to bed in" was being used to illustrate a point, rather than to be taken literally in this example.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Also maybe to display some level of rationality and balance rather than hyperbole - I think your comment here is a perfect example of someone creating drama for no reason or at worst deliberately misconstruing the spirit of the comment. Any sensible person can read the post you've quoted and see that the "season to bed in" was being used to illustrate a point, rather than to be taken literally in this example.

That is a very polite, well-reasoned and meritorious ass-kicking, Wige ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
For what it's worth, my tuppenceworth.

I think he was really struggling with judging the pace of the game over here in the first few months and lacking a little physicality to do what he'd been doing in Germany. He's not sped up or got stronger, but he's just using his brain. With the odd exception (that everyone has) he's making excellent decisions now and judging the situation superbly. It think that's been the difference, just his reading of the game. The players around him seem to have so much more confidence in him too with allows them to do their thing.

Really is a combined effort. He's not the second coming of Mascherano/Makelele, but he's a smashing little player to have....and I LOVE his attitide.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Should have bought Caicedo and Lavia
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
We did try to sign those 2
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
I think his point was that people should have some patience and not write players off after an inconsistent first couple months, to let our elite manager and coaching staff some time to work with players, and for those players to be given opportunities to play, learn, settle, fail, improve.

Also maybe to display some level of rationality and balance rather than hyperbole - I think your comment here is a perfect example of someone creating drama for no reason or at worst deliberately misconstruing the spirit of the comment. Any sensible person can read the post you've quoted and see that the "season to bed in" was being used to illustrate a point, rather than to be taken literally in this example.

The point is that players need games to bed in. As a 30 year old backup DM in a team that plays with one DM means your chances of starting League games and adjusting to the pace here are likely to be very limited.

The likelihood is that integrating a new player comes with an initial cost as the player adjusts to the League and his teammates adjust to him. The harsh reality is that it makes far more sense to give adjustment minutes to someone like Gravenberch for instance rather than an older player who has less upside in the long run like Endo.

I think Endo deserves great credit for grasping the opportunity that came his way. That however doesn't negate the fact that if Macca hadn't been injured and suspended then Endo would have had to deliver almost instantly. That may be unfair on Endo but it is just the brutal reality of top-level sport.

Kalvin Phillips at City would be a good example. It is harsh that he had to deliver almost instantly and a failure to do so has impacted his career.  The thing is when you are a seasoned professional used to playing week in and week out then failing to deliver instantly usually means the player loses fitness, confidence, and rhythm and usually they drop down the pecking order.

If Phillips had got a run in the team when he first joined City then things may have been different.   
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Plus the fact that we had a brand new midfield makes adapting in a new club all the more difficult.
Szobo, Macca, Grave. All new. Getting familiar with new players takes time. And the opportunity to play continuously helps.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
StanChart player of the month. Fully deserved.

Absolutely instrumental to our improvement this season. If people think he won't play much when we're fully fit they'll be surprised imo. His best is yet to come.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Has been voted our player of the month for December.  8)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
great to see.  well done Endo mate!!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Well earned!

For me he is the most positive surprise of all players this season.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
We should be looking to buy some more $16 million players.  maybe a defender who can play central and left back.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
So well deserved, delighted for him after what must have been a tough transition into english football
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Well deserved, his anticipation to burst in and win a ball that keeps the pressure on the opposition is really good
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Played a really important role last month, great to see that recognised
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Well deserved
