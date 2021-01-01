Mad looking back at some of the stuff written earlier in this thread.



I think he's had one absolute stinker vs Palace (when most of the team did too) and another poor game vs United. Other than that he's at worst been solid and is starting to put some very, very good performances in versus big sides in big games. Earlier in the season he was demonstrating this in the Europa league and it was just weird that people weren't crediting it.



His positioning and front foot defending/pressing has been improving game by game, as has his distribution of the ball. I don't think he's got the vision/cuteness that MacAllister offers in the passing department but he's got a lovely tempo and rhythm to his passing - first touch on the half turn, distribute forwards or to open/better player with second touch, third at worst. He very rarely seems to dally on the ball. Strong in the tackle too. Plus a bonus point for the bad-ass mouth guard.



Kinda blows my mind that at this point under Klopp that players are written off inside their first 6 months, or based on price-tag/previous club. The amount of references to his £18m price tag, or fact he played in the German league is just weird, especially given our history with transfer business. Robertson/Fabinho barely got a look-in in their first 3 months or so, Matip was a free transfer, Milner was a free transfer, Henderson/Wijnaldum - even Bobby - all players that improved for a long period of time, and/or new roles/positions in the team, after working with Jurgen and our coaching staff.



None of this means that Endo is going to be a World Class player for us, but there's no reason he can't be an important part of our squad and a very good player in a successful side. It's no bad thing if we've got legitimate competition for places either.