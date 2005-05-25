His effort and personal performance levels have been outstanding these last few weeks, exactly when it's been needed. really commendable, nobody could fault his attitude and desire - it's exactly as was promised and expected when he was signed.



thanks to national rail being tin pot, had to miss most of the game to make a train - but it looks like another game where his best defensive work has taken place with play in front on him (in their half). luckily caught that first half tackle live, and knew immediately it was about to lead to something big (penalty) - it was one of those atmosphere inducing great tackles. i've seen on the highlights he makes another good one just outside their box late on.



I don't share some of the views here (love the enthusiasm but i just dont think that he's been elite, that he's our best reader of the game, that he's like mascherano etc.), but that doesn't mean i don't appreciate him. he's been stretched physically probably more than any player over this last few weeks, which makes high level performance even harder to achieve/maintain. at a stage of the season where we're playing 'win by any means', he's fit the bill and performed close to the best of his ability.



he doesn't cover himself with glory for the disallowed goal around 36 minutes in (doesn't take responsibility covering either VVD's position or tracking the extra man into the box, just passively watches a zone), and could have given away a penalty and got a second yellow when he was treading water slowly chasing back on the counter 73 minutes in without much control - again, to reiterate, you cant really hold it against him - that's game management from the sidelines. he's slow at the best of times, and just been run through these last few weeks, of course he's going to look slow when he's caught up the pitch late in the game.



you can see in two of our later goals (well, one goal and one the run up to the penalty) the benefit of having Mac back, so that the player in that deepest role can read play and opt speed things up and create chances (with a range of passes) directly rather than almost always simply passing the ball off to someone who can or being bypassed entirely in the buildup - so we should be grateful for the timing of his return. but just because Endo's not at the same level as his teammates technically and physically, doesn't mean he hasn't made a huge contribtuion. and you absolutely cannot fault the effort levels, he's performed brilliantly with everything that he's got during this spell.