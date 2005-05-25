« previous next »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:26:29 pm
Excellent again today. You can see his confidence is growing with every game.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:26:43 pm
My MotM tonight.

Also, put in some very tasty tackles.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:31:06 pm
Really good again tonight. He'll be missed
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:33:18 pm
rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:31:06 pm
Really good again tonight. He'll be missed

Well, it is good that Mac Allister is back. On a side note, Endo is much more than a £16 million player ...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 10:53:46 pm
He was very good.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 11:00:49 pm
Little terrier.

Couple of good runs forward to break the lines too.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 11:16:13 pm
His effort and personal performance levels have been outstanding these last few weeks, exactly when it's been needed. really commendable, nobody could fault his attitude and desire - it's exactly as was promised and expected when he was signed.

thanks to national rail being tin pot, had to miss most of the game to make a train - but it looks like another game where his best defensive work has taken place with play in front on him (in their half). luckily caught that first half tackle live, and knew immediately it was about to lead to something big (penalty) - it was one of those atmosphere inducing great tackles. i've seen on the highlights he makes another good one just outside their box late on.

I don't share some of the views here (love the enthusiasm but i just dont think that he's been elite, that he's our best reader of the game, that he's like mascherano etc.), but that doesn't mean i don't appreciate him. he's been stretched physically probably more than any player over this last few weeks, which makes high level performance even harder to achieve/maintain. at a stage of the season where we're playing 'win by any means', he's fit the bill and performed close to the best of his ability.

he doesn't cover himself with glory for the disallowed goal around 36 minutes in (doesn't take responsibility covering either VVD's position or tracking the extra man into the box, just passively watches a zone), and could have given away a penalty and got a second yellow when he was treading water slowly chasing back on the counter 73 minutes in without much control - again, to reiterate, you cant really hold it against him - that's game management from the sidelines. he's slow at the best of times, and just been run through these last few weeks, of course he's going to look slow when he's caught up the pitch late in the game.

you can see in two of our later goals (well, one goal and one the run up to the penalty) the benefit of having Mac back, so that the player in that deepest role can read play and opt speed things up and create chances (with a range of passes) directly rather than almost always simply passing the ball off to someone who can or being bypassed entirely in the buildup - so we should be grateful for the timing of his return. but just because Endo's not at the same level as his teammates technically and physically, doesn't mean he hasn't made a huge contribtuion. and you absolutely cannot fault the effort levels, he's performed brilliantly with everything that he's got during this spell.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 11:22:46 pm
JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:26:43 pm
My MotM tonight.

Also, put in some very tasty tackles.
that immense block tackle sparked the move for the Diaz pen.  wonderful from Endo.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 12:30:59 am
Hes been outstanding in recent weeks, the stats show we concede way less goals when he starts as the 6, his anticipation to win the ball back on the counter press mean we have had a way more controlled domination of teams, I feel he is gonna be a massive miss and that we'll see a return to a more end to end kamikaze style of football when Mac Allister comes back in for him as 6, no slight on Mac Allister btw, I just feel he is much more suited to playing as an 8.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 12:39:45 am
blamski on Yesterday at 09:38:55 pm
fucking warrior. love him.
This. The lad is as hard as nails and decent on the ball. Runs his heart out and leaves it all on the pitch. Quality again tonight.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 12:43:30 am
I think all those of ours who shat on him at the start  can just take a step back and maybe accept that they were a bit wrong to judge him too harshly from a couple of cameos. He's done very well and his been instrumental when we've pressed well, arguably the press works because of his reading of the game.

 
classycarra on Yesterday at 11:16:13 pm
His effort and personal performance levels have been outstanding these last few weeks, exactly when it's been needed. really commendable, nobody could fault his attitude and desire - it's exactly as was promised and expected when he was signed.

thanks to national rail being tin pot, had to miss most of the game to make a train - but it looks like another game where his best defensive work has taken place with play in front on him (in their half). luckily caught that first half tackle live, and knew immediately it was about to lead to something big (penalty) - it was one of those atmosphere inducing great tackles. i've seen on the highlights he makes another good one just outside their box late on.

I don't share some of the views here (love the enthusiasm but i just dont think that he's been elite, that he's our best reader of the game, that he's like mascherano etc.), but that doesn't mean i don't appreciate him. he's been stretched physically probably more than any player over this last few weeks, which makes high level performance even harder to achieve/maintain. at a stage of the season where we're playing 'win by any means', he's fit the bill and performed close to the best of his ability.

he doesn't cover himself with glory for the disallowed goal around 36 minutes in (doesn't take responsibility covering either VVD's position or tracking the extra man into the box, just passively watches a zone), and could have given away a penalty and got a second yellow when he was treading water slowly chasing back on the counter 73 minutes in without much control - again, to reiterate, you cant really hold it against him - that's game management from the sidelines. he's slow at the best of times, and just been run through these last few weeks, of course he's going to look slow when he's caught up the pitch late in the game.

you can see in two of our later goals (well, one goal and one the run up to the penalty) the benefit of having Mac back, so that the player in that deepest role can read play and opt speed things up and create chances (with a range of passes) directly rather than almost always simply passing the ball off to someone who can or being bypassed entirely in the buildup - so we should be grateful for the timing of his return. but just because Endo's not at the same level as his teammates technically and physically, doesn't mean he hasn't made a huge contribtuion. and you absolutely cannot fault the effort levels, he's performed brilliantly with everything that he's got during this spell.

Every team struggles once the press gets broken, we're no different, to suddenly expect to develop a robot of a player that never tires and can gallop back when a team manages to break the press would be ridiculous. His positioning and tenacity helps us keep the pressure on. Newcastle were suffocated in large parts due to him.

Is Macca going to be the better option? Who knows, but having watched Endo for the last couple of weeks he's got some boots to fill from a reading of the game standpoint.

Is he elite? I think the numbers would suggests that he's had an elite run of form.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:38:50 am
n00bert on Today at 12:43:30 am
Is he elite? I think the numbers would suggests that he's had an elite run of form.
i think he's been on a good run of form, relative to his quality (giving a really great account of himself). but elite means being great relative to others. which numbers suggest he's elite?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 03:56:49 am
 Hope hope hes  lifting the cup in 6 weeks - good luck Endo
