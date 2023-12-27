« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 131445 times)

Offline DG

  • Killjoy who loves himself.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,795
  • Lovern
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2360 on: December 27, 2023, 05:08:48 pm »
I think he's brilliant. For long periods it seems like he's directly or indirectly involved every single time we win the ball. Reminds me of Lucas Leiva, he too could run the midfield, misplace one pass and hear about the latter all week.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2361 on: December 27, 2023, 05:15:50 pm »
Let's hope Japan and Egypt get knocked out as early as possible so we get both back for the Chelsea and Arsenal games.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2362 on: December 27, 2023, 05:29:30 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on December 27, 2023, 09:59:36 am
Still getting caught in possession occasionally because he's still not quite used to the speed of things, but he keeps asking for it and taking it in the most crucial part of the build-up. The awful pass should have been whistled for a foul prior to it, but we all know who was refereeing.

The only mistakes I noticed that visibly put the team under pressure were the ones post the 80th minute. He has been playing (suddenly) 90 mins of high intensity games, it was bound to catch up to him considering we have no one to help him out with rotation and the Elliot+Grav is a weak pairing to defend. Given that, he won the ball in the 90th for the Jota goal.

He's fine.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,608
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2363 on: December 27, 2023, 05:59:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December 27, 2023, 04:11:02 pm
I wish Endo was more physical.

Get him listening to some Olivia Newton-John.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,087
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2364 on: December 27, 2023, 06:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on December 27, 2023, 05:59:48 pm
Get him listening to some Olivia Newton-John.

Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,208
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2365 on: December 27, 2023, 09:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on December 27, 2023, 04:10:19 pm
He is certainly an upgrade on a past it Fabinho. Is he the greatest player to ever play the game? No. Gets the job done though.

He does have some pretty awful brain fart moments and a tendency to lose the ball at inopportune times, that is his biggest weakness really.

Endo is a massive upgrade on last years Fabinho, who was utterly fucking shot last season. Cant believe we got so much money for him. Thats one of the big drop offs I have ever seen. Far worse than Torres when he moved to Chelsea. He will be great to have in the squad for the next few years
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,339
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2366 on: December 27, 2023, 10:33:12 pm »
He's tidy in possession and passing, BUT in recent games- United and Arsenal, he's had the annoying habit of not moving with the ball at all.
He just receives it at the base- deep in our own half, and passes it immediately, with no progression of the ball at all. Against those two, many of those were straight back to Virgil or... forgive me for saying this as I never thought I would but  - "sideways".
I dunno if its an instruction, but it is frustrating af. Not even a 2 or 3 yard shuffle- nada.
« Last Edit: December 27, 2023, 11:11:17 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,737
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2367 on: December 27, 2023, 11:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 27, 2023, 03:42:45 pm
He drinks Ribena?

I won't be surprised if that is the case ...
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,048
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2368 on: December 28, 2023, 12:57:41 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on December 27, 2023, 04:10:19 pm
He is certainly an upgrade on a past it Fabinho. Is he the greatest player to ever play the game? No. Gets the job done though.

He does have some pretty awful brain fart moments and a tendency to lose the ball at inopportune times, that is his biggest weakness really.
So did Ronnie Whelan as i recall. Under rated player too.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2369 on: December 28, 2023, 03:10:08 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 27, 2023, 10:33:12 pm
He's tidy in possession and passing, BUT in recent games- United and Arsenal, he's had the annoying habit of not moving with the ball at all.
He just receives it at the base- deep in our own half, and passes it immediately, with no progression of the ball at all. Against those two, many of those were straight back to Virgil or... forgive me for saying this as I never thought I would but  - "sideways".
I dunno if its an instruction, but it is frustrating af. Not even a 2 or 3 yard shuffle- nada.

in short the non physical japanese gini!

maybe that was the instruction to keep it safe and let the others do the progressing and packing stuff. the micro criticism he is getting here is a bit crazy considering how much he cost and the results we are getting with him in the squad.

im just happy that we have a midfielder that is not perma crocked getting paid 2-3 times what endo is getting. at least he does something on the pitch and is helping the team and better players get the rotation and rest needed. a 30 year old playing his first season in a new league with a newly rebuild midfield. I dont really know what is expected of him from you guys to be honest.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,794
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2370 on: December 28, 2023, 04:55:17 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on December 27, 2023, 12:09:31 pm
Most incredible thing about that stat is that Kewell managed to start 5 games in 13 days :o

:) yeah that caught my eye too, but if memory serves (and it's quite possible it doesn't), when not injured he had excellent stamina and would play the full 90 game after game. Possibly because the manager knew his next lengthy rest was just around the corner, but still.

Edit: looked it up, he had three seasons playing more than 3100 Premier League minutes - who remembers him playing 36 games/3129 mins his first season at LFC? - and another playing 2702 mins across 31 games... so my memory is working on this occasion.
« Last Edit: December 28, 2023, 07:39:18 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,024
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2371 on: December 28, 2023, 05:56:54 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on December 27, 2023, 05:15:50 pm
Let's hope Japan and Egypt get knocked out as early as possible so we get both back for the Chelsea and Arsenal games.

It will give other players the chance to step up and in some ways we might even find a different and possibly better way to play.  Less so because of Endo's absence and more Salah. 

Think of the great discoveries that have come from such situations.  TAA got into the side at a very young age, Bajetic last year.  No doubt Klopp will have a plan and we'll be fine.  ;)
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2372 on: December 29, 2023, 01:14:28 am »
i was kind of pissed at that time when TAA was chosen ahead of world superstar clyne as i thought clyne was doing a steady  enough job at RB. little did i know i have not much knowledge of how the game works and how the RB role will be redefined which such a local talent.

lets hope mac will fully recovered by the time endo leaves. we still do have curtis and maybe grav to step in as the deepest midfielder role if needed. not ideal but we do with what we got.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2373 on: December 29, 2023, 12:30:35 pm »
Noticed that Endo is quite good at picking a straight pass directly forward to a red shirt, when pressed after receiving it from the CBs
Did it several times v Burnley when I was expecting a square pass to the wings or a return pass to the centre backs. He turned towards trouble and picked a pass to Szobo or Gravenberch, or Gakpo, which threw the Burnley press off kilter and allowed us possession within 10 yards of their area.
To me its a sign that he is learning his role, and the other lads are adjusting to him and looking for him playing that ball.
Knockers forget that Fab spent almost half a season learning his new role with us, whereas Endo is learning on the job.
We forget how fluid Fab was in his movement, he always seemed to be moving and rarely broke stride receiving or passing. Endo may not have that grace, but he is starting to show why he was well respected and captained his country, looks like he is determined to keep his place as well.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,084
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2374 on: December 29, 2023, 01:37:53 pm »
Hes going to be missed. How things change.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,188
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2375 on: December 29, 2023, 04:03:56 pm »
My lad watches all those videos that LFC post of the players arriving for training, eating breakfast, doing their laces up etc. Whenever he shows me one, Endo is always rocking some trendy get up. A man of style.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline norfolkexile

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 10:46:22 am »
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,031
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 04:30:38 pm »
In the half season hes been here hes more or less met my expectations. Having watched his games from the World Cup in Qatar you can tell then hes special in the way he drives his team on. Relentless is the word I think.

Here it seems hes asked to take on a different role. He plays with his back more to goal in possession compared to how he plays for Japan and indeed Stuttgart. I imagine he is told to play this way as it is quite a departure to his swashbuckling style of yore. But looks like hes adapting, the best is hes kept his aggressive defensive style. Hes had to adjust it a bit it looks to me partly because they dont referee in the PL like they do in Europe. Here 50/50 physical play often goes unabated so there is no advantage to the defender. In that sense hes had to probably adapt the way he tracks runners. Instead of sticking on tight to players he looks like hes more tracking with players now and plotting that interception course. In this sense his limited speed is probably a liability but by learning how to shepard the runners into defensible alleys hes learned with playing with the teammates around him.

In the same vein, by knowing his teammates better, when his team is defending forward facing hes making better choices now where he can take out players more directly without the fear of being bypassed into open field. Case in point are his tackles on Paulinha and Gabriel Jesus. He is fearless when it comes to these crunchers, certainly Fabinho level tackles if not more satisfying. He really does get stuck in, dont see much of those these days.

Hopefully hell come back more energised. Though his role may be reduced again with Mac Allister healthy, but he should be full of confidence from those last few performances and can come back with his head held high. Until he reads this thread
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 09:24:34 pm »
Hes been great today
Logged

Online blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 153
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 09:38:55 pm »
fucking warrior. love him.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 09:41:05 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 09:38:55 pm
fucking warrior. love him.

Yep hes proven to be hes usually in the right place breaking up play a shrewd signing
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,897
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 09:48:39 pm »
He's been very good lately, we'll miss him for the next month.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,900
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 09:49:20 pm »
Another boss game for him.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,048
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 09:54:08 pm »
Good.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Up
« previous next »
 