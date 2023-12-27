Noticed that Endo is quite good at picking a straight pass directly forward to a red shirt, when pressed after receiving it from the CBs
Did it several times v Burnley when I was expecting a square pass to the wings or a return pass to the centre backs. He turned towards trouble and picked a pass to Szobo or Gravenberch, or Gakpo, which threw the Burnley press off kilter and allowed us possession within 10 yards of their area.
To me its a sign that he is learning his role, and the other lads are adjusting to him and looking for him playing that ball.
Knockers forget that Fab spent almost half a season learning his new role with us, whereas Endo is learning on the job.
We forget how fluid Fab was in his movement, he always seemed to be moving and rarely broke stride receiving or passing. Endo may not have that grace, but he is starting to show why he was well respected and captained his country, looks like he is determined to keep his place as well.