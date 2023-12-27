In the half season hes been here hes more or less met my expectations. Having watched his games from the World Cup in Qatar you can tell then hes special in the way he drives his team on. Relentless is the word I think.



Here it seems hes asked to take on a different role. He plays with his back more to goal in possession compared to how he plays for Japan and indeed Stuttgart. I imagine he is told to play this way as it is quite a departure to his swashbuckling style of yore. But looks like hes adapting, the best is hes kept his aggressive defensive style. Hes had to adjust it a bit it looks to me partly because they dont referee in the PL like they do in Europe. Here 50/50 physical play often goes unabated so there is no advantage to the defender. In that sense hes had to probably adapt the way he tracks runners. Instead of sticking on tight to players he looks like hes more tracking with players now and plotting that interception course. In this sense his limited speed is probably a liability but by learning how to shepard the runners into defensible alleys hes learned with playing with the teammates around him.



In the same vein, by knowing his teammates better, when his team is defending forward facing hes making better choices now where he can take out players more directly without the fear of being bypassed into open field. Case in point are his tackles on Paulinha and Gabriel Jesus. He is fearless when it comes to these crunchers, certainly Fabinho level tackles if not more satisfying. He really does get stuck in, dont see much of those these days.



Hopefully hell come back more energised. Though his role may be reduced again with Mac Allister healthy, but he should be full of confidence from those last few performances and can come back with his head held high. Until he reads this thread