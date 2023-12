He's tidy in possession and passing, BUT in recent games- United and Arsenal, he's had the annoying habit of not moving with the ball at all.

He just receives it at the base- deep in our own half, and passes it immediately, with no progression of the ball at all. Against those two, many of those were straight back to Virgil or... forgive me for saying this as I never thought I would but - "sideways".

I dunno if its an instruction, but it is frustrating af. Not even a 2 or 3 yard shuffle- nada.



in short the non physical japanese gini!maybe that was the instruction to keep it safe and let the others do the progressing and packing stuff. the micro criticism he is getting here is a bit crazy considering how much he cost and the results we are getting with him in the squad.im just happy that we have a midfielder that is not perma crocked getting paid 2-3 times what endo is getting. at least he does something on the pitch and is helping the team and better players get the rotation and rest needed. a 30 year old playing his first season in a new league with a newly rebuild midfield. I dont really know what is expected of him from you guys to be honest.