He was on the end of a horrific tackle in the build-up to our 2nd goal

he was. it was a horrid dirty one.it was brave of Endo - although very much the norm/expected of everyone in our team to both get to it first and to not shit out of it (something you'd never see Endo do). And enjoyed how smart he was in realising the quality of opening, so decided to make less of a deal of the foul and his knock injury (never know with the refs, might shut down our attack despite the advantage).Other than that, and his cute left footed shot which won a corner, I thought there was very little of quality from him on either side of the ball today. I can't say I hold it against him at all though, he's still new to the more physical league (adapting at a harder time of his career), playing more games and more minutes than usual, and being leaned on really heavily because of Mac's injury. He looked off the pace from early in the second half, but was just failing to arrive on the scene in the rare moments Burnley were on the attack counter. He made one tackle in the 90 minutes, and gave the ball away three times (which was more than anyone on our team and also on theirs).Noone needs reminding of the pass to their attacker at the end, that was an exhausted pass (he'd been blowing during attacking set piece breaks before then). Honestly can't blame him even 1% for that. Thought it was asking a lot of him, to the point of it being harsh, making him finish the game despite the fatigue and the performance. This might mean Mac is back for Newcastle, but if not I really we provide him with a better platform to perform against Newcastle however long he plays. Hopefully we can have the game won early, and/or Newcastle's midfield are just as fatigued because despite their form they aren't as rancid as burnley (who have to be one of the worse teams we've played in the league in a while, and also really pleasant in terms of gifting openings like Howe's bournemouth used to be for us.)