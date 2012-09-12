« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2280 on: Yesterday at 10:26:19 pm
Another great performance from Endo.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2281 on: Yesterday at 10:29:18 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:04:57 pm
Good display aside from that pass. Klopp loves him. That'll do me.

yes he does!

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2282 on: Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2283 on: Yesterday at 10:35:42 pm
He has come in and done a really good job at a vital time for us.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2284 on: Yesterday at 10:37:10 pm
Hes a really good passer.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2285 on: Yesterday at 10:43:28 pm
He is so durable. I've said it before, but I'm even more convinced now that Endo could be the difference between winning the title or not. We just don't have another #6 at a critical time in the season. And he isn't just durable, he can play.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2286 on: Yesterday at 10:45:27 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:37:10 pm
Hes a really good passer.
and - like Thiago - wins a really surprising number of headers.

I love the lad. hell of a player.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2287 on: Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 10:35:42 pm
He has come in and done a really good job at a vital time for us.

This is one of the signs of the Apocalypse.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2288 on: Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:45:27 pm
and - like Thiago - wins a really surprising number of headers.

I love the lad. hell of a player.

Be careful. You compare him to Thiago on here and you get called crazy and stupid
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2289 on: Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm
Be careful. You compare him to Thiago on here and you get called crazy and stupid
I know.  good thing I don't give a shit.   ;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2290 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
Really good again. He was on the end of a horrific tackle in the build-up to our 2nd goal
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2291 on: Yesterday at 11:21:57 pm
Thought he was our best midfielder today.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2292 on: Yesterday at 11:22:38 pm
Funny aint it when we missed out on Caicedo and signed Endo the fume on here was nuts, now when you look at their contrasting performances you cant help but think its another brilliant signing by Klopp and the team. Brilliant pro and a damn good player, hell do the dirty stuff and often go unnoticed but hes vital for the team. A shame hes going to miss 4 games at a minimum, Japan like Egypt, will likely go deep in their respective tournaments, gona miss both these lads.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2293 on: Yesterday at 11:23:36 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
Really good again. He was on the end of a horrific tackle in the build-up to our 2nd goal
he's taken a few really hard tackles recently, but he seems to be as hard as fucking nails.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2294 on: Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
A couple of mistakes, the one at the end and getting caught on the ball towards the end of the first half, but on the whole another very good performance.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2295 on: Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
I know.  good thing I don't give a shit.   ;D
;D

Best way to be round here :thumbup
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2296 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 pm
Quote from: johnathank on Yesterday at 11:21:57 pm
Thought he was our best midfielder today.
That wouldn't have been hard
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2297 on: Yesterday at 11:30:57 pm
I love him. The Japanese Mascherano. He genuinely reminds me of Masch
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2298 on: Today at 12:03:34 am
To REM's tune.

Endo's won the ball, don't you know it. And I feel fine.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2299 on: Today at 12:09:06 am
Proving to be an excellent piece of business.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2300 on: Today at 12:10:00 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
I know.  good thing I don't give a shit.   ;D

 :lmao
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2301 on: Today at 12:15:21 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:45:27 pm
and - like Thiago - wins a really surprising number of headers.

I love the lad. hell of a player.
He was winning over like 57% of his aerial Duels at Stuttgart. Winning Aerial Duels is something Klopp has tended to look for buying #6 types.
Mac Allister it not his strength but He kinda just has ended up as his best role over what he was signed for
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2302 on: Today at 12:22:14 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
He was on the end of a horrific tackle in the build-up to our 2nd goal
he was. it was a horrid dirty one.

it was brave of Endo - although very much the norm/expected of everyone in our team to both get to it first and to not shit out of it (something you'd never see Endo do). And enjoyed how smart he was in realising the quality of opening, so decided to make less of a deal of the foul and his knock injury (never know with the refs, might shut down our attack despite the advantage).

Other than that, and his cute left footed shot which won a corner, I thought there was very little of quality from him on either side of the ball today. I can't say I hold it against him at all though, he's still new to the more physical league (adapting at a harder time of his career), playing more games and more minutes than usual, and being leaned on really heavily because of Mac's injury. He looked off the pace from early in the second half, but was just failing to arrive on the scene in the rare moments Burnley were on the attack counter. He made one tackle in the 90 minutes, and gave the ball away three times (which was more than anyone on our team and also on theirs).

Noone needs reminding of the pass to their attacker at the end, that was an exhausted pass (he'd been blowing during attacking set piece breaks before then). Honestly can't blame him even 1% for that. Thought it was asking a lot of him, to the point of it being harsh, making him finish the game despite the fatigue and the performance. This might mean Mac is back for Newcastle, but if not I really we provide him with a better platform to perform against Newcastle however long he plays. Hopefully we can have the game won early, and/or Newcastle's midfield are just as fatigued because despite their form they aren't as rancid as burnley (who have to be one of the worse teams we've played in the league in a while, and also really pleasant in terms of gifting openings like Howe's bournemouth used to be for us.)
