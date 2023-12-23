« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 122300 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2240 on: Yesterday at 12:32:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:30:02 pm
Didn't realised I'd logged onto twitter. Great tweet mate
Blaming him for the yellow says it all really ;)

Trent misplaced a pass and he took one for the team when we were wide open.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2241 on: Yesterday at 12:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 02:27:22 am
At first I couldn't see the relevence of this graphic and then I noticed Endo hiding far over on the right...
;D
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2242 on: Yesterday at 12:53:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:32:09 pm
Blaming him for the yellow says it all really ;)

Trent misplaced a pass and he took one for the team when we were wide open.
I don't really understand what you're strugglng with. You seem to think that every event in a team sport is down to one person only?

Endo moves centrally while Trent has it in the middle and calls for the ball, which attracts Odegaard's attention and makes him press (Trent should have passed to VVD when he saw it was Endo to be fair - although seemed to consider the upside of the space that someone like Thiago or Mac could have turned into).

Odegaard is on Endo by the time he watches the ball come to him (on his heels), instead of running onto the ball and giving himself an angle which would have made a first time pass to Konate or even VVD (since Endo's left foot is decent). So after waiting for the ball and allowing Odegard to close in, he plays it back in a straight line perfect for Odegaard (to Endo's credit, he hits it firmly).

Trent has zero time because Endo has passed off responsibility to him (which he should probably have expected). So plays it quickly to where when he last looked Szobo was - but Szobo unfortunately started to make a run on the defence, knowing Trent's passing ability, while Rice was on his toes and saw the pressure on Trent so stepped up giving him a headstart on Szobo.

Endo then commits to fouling rather than winning the ball. I'm 50/50 on that decision, but think it's probably right (and I get frustrated when he allows people past him unchallenged and/or unfouled, so can't really fault doing something decisive this time).

I personally don't get what's six laughing emojis about thinking Endo bears some responsibility for his yellow card since firstly it was his choice to receive it and secondly, he was a major factor in why our build up was stymied and they had a chance to counter us when we should have been building an attack
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2243 on: Yesterday at 08:41:48 pm »
He was excellent vs Arsenal
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2244 on: Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:56:01 am
I think it's quite funny you think I have an agenda, knowing how you post about Trent's attitude and how he can't be arsed defending. Not trying to make any drama of your take that Szobo played worse than Endo and Jones's 65 minutes, just don't agree with it in the slightest is all (except we do both see the same thing that he was great defensively).

But to your actual point I have no agenda against Endo. I've complimented his application and how he's performed this week - I just think that it's all relative. Because despite doing a great job with what he's got, he's still levels below the standards we usually have in that position and from our senior midfielders.

He has to get most things right most of the time in order to be able to impact a game really positively (for example, to 'boss it' or play like he's 'elite'). And he didn't do that last night. He had a sluggish start, and took pelters from Van Dijk more than once.

He got a soft yellow. He wanted too much time on the ball several times first half. He let several counters run off him, and not all of them were because he'd got himself booked. For example before the booking, the chance they had when Allison had to come out to Saka with his hands (now I've seen highlights back of the live broadcast on Sky, I can see the worst of his mistake was missed because they were showing a replay - there's a reason he apologises to his teammates at the end of that). Have to mention the good stuff, mostly in the spell immediately after half time. Put in some great front foot tackles/pressure in the Arsenal half (I think he's a much better defender when not facing his own goal), and cut out a couple of passes when they started mucking around in the build up.

I think that one of the ways I'm at disagreement with you and others here is that I think that he has actually played well (in the relative terms of his ability), but I'm trying to consider how the other players can play with him. Was my first live game seeing him for 90 minutes yesterday, and you can really see even better how he contributes (and at times hampers) the way that the leaders at the back (Van Dijk, Ali and Trent) try to control tempo and build attacks and manage the game. They simply don't pass Endo the ball when he's in the same amount of space that theyd pass the ball to Mac or Szobo or Jones. They have to jump a step more often than usual. They have to play longer balls more than usual. They have to verbally communicate and signal more than usual. And, as we saw with the yellow card incident, they have to take a greater share of responsibility with the ball when he plays because he is more likely to pass it to them when under pressure than to find a solution of his own. For me, he has to be adding a hell of a lot more defensive solidity in order to justify him playing in spite of the above. And he's not stood out defensively, even among the more technical and less tenacious midfield colleagues that are currently fit.

I'd say that was close to his best performance for us, even if far from perfect (whereas a couple of the EUropa games in October were close to perfect). And then when you consider it in relative terms, with the standard of opposition he was up against, it probably makes it his best performance. I just think he needs to be 8 or 9 out of 10 of his own ability in a game in order to perform at a 6 or 7 out of 10 overall.

Good, even-handed post that CC....cheers
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2245 on: Yesterday at 08:56:19 pm »
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2246 on: Yesterday at 08:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm
Good, even-handed post that CC....cheers

Yeh that would be my take as well..
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2247 on: Yesterday at 09:00:52 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:41:48 pm
He was excellent vs Arsenal

Yep, gem of a signing imo.

Really liked the look of him and Jones, thought they played  well together
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2248 on: Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:53:50 pm
I don't really understand what you're strugglng with. You seem to think that every event in a team sport is down to one person only?

Endo moves centrally while Trent has it in the middle and calls for the ball, which attracts Odegaard's attention and makes him press (Trent should have passed to VVD when he saw it was Endo to be fair - although seemed to consider the upside of the space that someone like Thiago or Mac could have turned into).

Odegaard is on Endo by the time he watches the ball come to him (on his heels), instead of running onto the ball and giving himself an angle which would have made a first time pass to Konate or even VVD (since Endo's left foot is decent). So after waiting for the ball and allowing Odegard to close in, he plays it back in a straight line perfect for Odegaard (to Endo's credit, he hits it firmly).

Trent has zero time because Endo has passed off responsibility to him (which he should probably have expected). So plays it quickly to where when he last looked Szobo was - but Szobo unfortunately started to make a run on the defence, knowing Trent's passing ability, while Rice was on his toes and saw the pressure on Trent so stepped up giving him a headstart on Szobo.

Endo then commits to fouling rather than winning the ball. I'm 50/50 on that decision, but think it's probably right (and I get frustrated when he allows people past him unchallenged and/or unfouled, so can't really fault doing something decisive this time).

I personally don't get what's six laughing emojis about thinking Endo bears some responsibility for his yellow card since firstly it was his choice to receive it and secondly, he was a major factor in why our build up was stymied and they had a chance to counter us when we should have been building an attack
Cheers for that
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2249 on: Yesterday at 10:03:21 pm »
Best game for us. Soldier
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2250 on: Yesterday at 10:38:55 pm »
One yellow away from a suspension , 3 games til Asia Cup , hopefully doesnt pick one up before FA cup game at Arsenal could do with him with injuries , he can kick fuck out of Rice at Emirates
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2251 on: Yesterday at 10:55:40 pm »
Fuck me scrutinising every single pass, every single blade of glass he covers. RAWK will always go from one extreme to the other.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2252 on: Yesterday at 10:56:18 pm »
Hes fucking boss.

Scrutinise that.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2253 on: Yesterday at 11:08:58 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:55:40 pm
Fuck me scrutinising every single pass, every single blade of glass he covers. RAWK will always go from one extreme to the other.
Heh heh, yep, overkill. And nearly always stems from defensive attempts to justify blag and whinge. Gasbaggery.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2254 on: Yesterday at 11:35:39 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:55:40 pm
Fuck me scrutinising every single pass, every single blade of glass he covers. RAWK will always go from one extreme to the other.
I'm not RAWK, but thanks very much for talking me up
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 11:08:58 pm
Heh heh, yep, overkill. And nearly always stems from defensive attempts to justify blag and whinge. Gasbaggery.
defensive ;D can't you and Dim Glas coordinate where you're gonna post about me, instead of engaging on the football topic - rather than clog up two threads. better still, save the passive aggression for the dinner table like a good old fashionaed christmas! ;D

merry christmas aynway!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2255 on: Yesterday at 11:37:37 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:56:18 pm
Hes fucking boss.

Scrutinise that.

I think we need to give him an improved deal to fight off interest from the likes of Madrid and the nation-states.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2256 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm »
Heh heh, or should that be ho ho ho

"It pains me to say it but I am forced to snipe about this player - forced, you understand! - and here's why..."

It's the eternal quest to find simple meaning in moments that are usually irredicibly complex that inevitably betrays what Wittgenstein would no doubt call 'performative shitbaggery' ;)

Merry Christmas to one and all, and may your stockings be bountiful, your sprouts be spectacular and your mince pie in the morning be half remaining, rather than half eaten ;D

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 12:00:46 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm
Heh heh, or should that be ho ho ho

"It pains me to say it but I am forced to snipe about this player - forced, you understand! - and here's why..."

It's the eternal quest to find simple meaning in moments that are usually irredicibly complex that inevitably betrays what Wittgenstein would no doubt call 'performative shitbaggery' ;)

Merry Christmas to one and all, and may your stockings be bountiful, your sprouts be spectacular and your mince pie in the morning be half remaining, rather than half eaten ;D
I'll take that odd rant as an impolite no - funny how you and Dim Glas both failed to spot the irony of committing the things you've criticised me for! ;D

but i can see why you have me in your sights, I have committed the cardinal sin of thinking a player didn't play as well as you think he played. better you guys both make up random weird back stories about my motivation - to justify your weird pass agg attacks as 'righteous' - instead of actually talking about the football, right!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 12:00:59 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 11:37:37 pm
I think we need to give him an improved deal to fight off interest from the likes of Madrid and the nation-states.
Ah if Madrid don't know want them then we shouldn't have them either?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 12:17:54 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 12:00:59 am
Ah if Madrid don't know want them then we shouldn't have them either?

Why wouldn't Madrid want him though he is 'fucking boss'.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2260 on: Today at 12:24:02 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 12:17:54 am
Why wouldn't Madrid want him though he is 'fucking boss'.
Fucking hell ::)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2261 on: Today at 12:25:54 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 11:37:37 pm
I think we need to give him an improved deal to fight off interest from the likes of Madrid and the nation-states.

The way FSG and Klopp played was so savvy. It was so unheralded that it caught everyone by surprise, giving other teams like City, PSG and Madrid who might otherwise have been interested no chance to gazump LFC for this deal 
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2262 on: Today at 12:36:37 am »
Ho ho ho. Hah Bumhug!

You boy, what day is it?
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2263 on: Today at 02:06:45 am »
I think bearing in mind how our summer went with two experience midfielders leaving at short notice and two other midfielders turning us down, we have done very well to get a player with Endo's qualities in the door. He is by no means a long term solution, but definitely someone who can do a more than good enough job over the next couple of seasons.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2264 on: Today at 06:47:41 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 11:37:37 pm
I think we need to give him an improved deal to fight off interest from the likes of Madrid and the nation-states.

hmm madrids midfield is already kind of crowded with quality

maybe a certain team in blue lead by an argentinian would need some steel in midfield. Bidding obviously starts at 100m at least ;D
