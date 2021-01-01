« previous next »
リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2240 on: Today at 12:32:09 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:30:02 pm
Didn't realised I'd logged onto twitter. Great tweet mate
Blaming him for the yellow says it all really ;)

Trent misplaced a pass and he took one for the team when we were wide open.
Online zero snow zero presents zero baubles zero partys zero fun

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2241 on: Today at 12:32:16 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 02:27:22 am
At first I couldn't see the relevence of this graphic and then I noticed Endo hiding far over on the right...
;D
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2242 on: Today at 12:53:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:32:09 pm
Blaming him for the yellow says it all really ;)

Trent misplaced a pass and he took one for the team when we were wide open.
I don't really understand what you're strugglng with. You seem to think that every event in a team sport is down to one person only?

Endo moves centrally while Trent has it in the middle and calls for the ball, which attracts Odegaard's attention and makes him press (Trent should have passed to VVD when he saw it was Endo to be fair - although seemed to consider the upside of the space that someone like Thiago or Mac could have turned into).

Odegaard is on Endo by the time he watches the ball come to him (on his heels), instead of running onto the ball and giving himself an angle which would have made a first time pass to Konate or even VVD (since Endo's left foot is decent). So after waiting for the ball and allowing Odegard to close in, he plays it back in a straight line perfect for Odegaard (to Endo's credit, he hits it firmly).

Trent has zero time because Endo has passed off responsibility to him (which he should probably have expected). So plays it quickly to where when he last looked Szobo was - but Szobo unfortunately started to make a run on the defence, knowing Trent's passing ability, while Rice was on his toes and saw the pressure on Trent so stepped up giving him a headstart on Szobo.

Endo then commits to fouling rather than winning the ball. I'm 50/50 on that decision, but think it's probably right (and I get frustrated when he allows people past him unchallenged and/or unfouled, so can't really fault doing something decisive this time).

I personally don't get what's six laughing emojis about thinking Endo bears some responsibility for his yellow card since firstly it was his choice to receive it and secondly, he was a major factor in why our build up was stymied and they had a chance to counter us when we should have been building an attack
Offline MD1990

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2243 on: Today at 08:41:48 pm
He was excellent vs Arsenal
Offline Pistolero

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2244 on: Today at 08:53:09 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:56:01 am
I think it's quite funny you think I have an agenda, knowing how you post about Trent's attitude and how he can't be arsed defending. Not trying to make any drama of your take that Szobo played worse than Endo and Jones's 65 minutes, just don't agree with it in the slightest is all (except we do both see the same thing that he was great defensively).

But to your actual point I have no agenda against Endo. I've complimented his application and how he's performed this week - I just think that it's all relative. Because despite doing a great job with what he's got, he's still levels below the standards we usually have in that position and from our senior midfielders.

He has to get most things right most of the time in order to be able to impact a game really positively (for example, to 'boss it' or play like he's 'elite'). And he didn't do that last night. He had a sluggish start, and took pelters from Van Dijk more than once.

He got a soft yellow. He wanted too much time on the ball several times first half. He let several counters run off him, and not all of them were because he'd got himself booked. For example before the booking, the chance they had when Allison had to come out to Saka with his hands (now I've seen highlights back of the live broadcast on Sky, I can see the worst of his mistake was missed because they were showing a replay - there's a reason he apologises to his teammates at the end of that). Have to mention the good stuff, mostly in the spell immediately after half time. Put in some great front foot tackles/pressure in the Arsenal half (I think he's a much better defender when not facing his own goal), and cut out a couple of passes when they started mucking around in the build up.

I think that one of the ways I'm at disagreement with you and others here is that I think that he has actually played well (in the relative terms of his ability), but I'm trying to consider how the other players can play with him. Was my first live game seeing him for 90 minutes yesterday, and you can really see even better how he contributes (and at times hampers) the way that the leaders at the back (Van Dijk, Ali and Trent) try to control tempo and build attacks and manage the game. They simply don't pass Endo the ball when he's in the same amount of space that theyd pass the ball to Mac or Szobo or Jones. They have to jump a step more often than usual. They have to play longer balls more than usual. They have to verbally communicate and signal more than usual. And, as we saw with the yellow card incident, they have to take a greater share of responsibility with the ball when he plays because he is more likely to pass it to them when under pressure than to find a solution of his own. For me, he has to be adding a hell of a lot more defensive solidity in order to justify him playing in spite of the above. And he's not stood out defensively, even among the more technical and less tenacious midfield colleagues that are currently fit.

I'd say that was close to his best performance for us, even if far from perfect (whereas a couple of the EUropa games in October were close to perfect). And then when you consider it in relative terms, with the standard of opposition he was up against, it probably makes it his best performance. I just think he needs to be 8 or 9 out of 10 of his own ability in a game in order to perform at a 6 or 7 out of 10 overall.

Good, even-handed post that CC....cheers
Offline Huyrob

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2245 on: Today at 08:56:19 pm
Offline Marys Donkey

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2246 on: Today at 08:57:16 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:53:09 pm
Good, even-handed post that CC....cheers

Yeh that would be my take as well..
Offline Wghennessy

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2247 on: Today at 09:00:52 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:41:48 pm
He was excellent vs Arsenal

Yep, gem of a signing imo.

Really liked the look of him and Jones, thought they played  well together
Online DiggerJohn

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2248 on: Today at 09:57:55 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:53:50 pm
I don't really understand what you're strugglng with. You seem to think that every event in a team sport is down to one person only?

Endo moves centrally while Trent has it in the middle and calls for the ball, which attracts Odegaard's attention and makes him press (Trent should have passed to VVD when he saw it was Endo to be fair - although seemed to consider the upside of the space that someone like Thiago or Mac could have turned into).

Odegaard is on Endo by the time he watches the ball come to him (on his heels), instead of running onto the ball and giving himself an angle which would have made a first time pass to Konate or even VVD (since Endo's left foot is decent). So after waiting for the ball and allowing Odegard to close in, he plays it back in a straight line perfect for Odegaard (to Endo's credit, he hits it firmly).

Trent has zero time because Endo has passed off responsibility to him (which he should probably have expected). So plays it quickly to where when he last looked Szobo was - but Szobo unfortunately started to make a run on the defence, knowing Trent's passing ability, while Rice was on his toes and saw the pressure on Trent so stepped up giving him a headstart on Szobo.

Endo then commits to fouling rather than winning the ball. I'm 50/50 on that decision, but think it's probably right (and I get frustrated when he allows people past him unchallenged and/or unfouled, so can't really fault doing something decisive this time).

I personally don't get what's six laughing emojis about thinking Endo bears some responsibility for his yellow card since firstly it was his choice to receive it and secondly, he was a major factor in why our build up was stymied and they had a chance to counter us when we should have been building an attack
Cheers for that
Online Tony19:6

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #2249 on: Today at 10:03:21 pm
Best game for us. Soldier
