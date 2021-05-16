Would you swap Endo for Rice?



For the same price absolutely. Getting endo for 15% of Rice's price though is a far better deal. I like Rice and think he is a top player. I also don't think Rice is THAT much better than Endo, even though I agree he is way more talented and better attributed physically. But Endo is pretty much hitting all the expectations in his position on a consistent basis now. So for 2-3 years, having him in there while we get time to look for someone better than Rice for a fairer price isn't a bad idea at all.