For the same price absolutely. Getting endo for 15% of Rice's price though is a far better deal. I like Rice and think he is a top player. I also don't think Rice is THAT much better than Endo, even though I agree he is way more talented and better attributed physically. But Endo is pretty much hitting all the expectations in his position on a consistent basis now. So for 2-3 years, having him in there while we get time to look for someone better than Rice for a fairer price isn't a bad idea at all.
At this level, whether a player is better than another is a myriad of factors including age, aptitude, desire, and injuries. All of them technically and physically are within the top 0.1% of football players in World Football.
Clubs just pay inflated prices for age and reliability, sell on value is perhaps also factored in. All Rice is is younger