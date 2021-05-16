« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 119789 times)

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,520
  • JFT 97
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 12:38:34 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:31:29 pm
You thought the £105m Rice was better than the £15m Endo and based on that you conclude that you're not a fan? Daft is being far too kind. Besides the point, but Rice wasn't actually the better player on the day.

Would you swap Endo for Rice?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,075
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 01:06:00 am »
Rice is the best central midfielder in the league, Endo was marvellous tonight.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 01:09:56 am »
Got in some really good intercepts resulting in turn overs, yet got bypassed quite easily as well.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 01:51:51 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:31:29 pm
You thought the £105m Rice was better than the £15m Endo and based on that you conclude that you're not a fan? Daft is being far too kind. Besides the point, but Rice wasn't actually the better player on the day.

Oh I also thought £2m Elliott was better than £65m Havertz very daft
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 01:52:08 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 12:38:34 am
Would you swap Endo for Rice?

Yep, I think Rice is an outstanding talent. I really like Endo though and I think he's doing well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 01:53:52 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:51:51 am
Oh I also thought £2m Elliott was better than £65m Havertz very daft

My point is that you used Rice being better on the day (which I disagree with, but fine) as justification for you not being a fan of Endo. It's a daft comparison, poorly timed after an excellent performance.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 02:01:15 am »
Oh I didn't say Endo didn't play well. He did just I wouldn't call it boss(top guy). By not a fan i meant more of signing him not him personally. I like his attitude. Anyway I'm off to bed.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 02:03:37 am »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 01:09:56 am
Got in some really good intercepts resulting in turn overs, yet got bypassed quite easily as well.

thats was his performance. all round busy bee. his energy was incredible and he was everywhere. thats where he does his strongest work and not as a no 6 spraying passes and controlling the tempo.
Logged

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,177
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 02:10:00 am »
Quote from: JustDan on Yesterday at 08:08:49 pm
Ah. So you are one of the ones he has proven wrong, yet you aren't willing to admit you were wrong. Shameless.

No I am not  ? I have never in my post history criticised a Liverpool player. Thats just not on 
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,810
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 02:27:22 am »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Yesterday at 01:40:28 pm

At first I couldn't see the relevence of this graphic and then I noticed Endo hiding far over on the right...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,156
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 02:31:33 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 02:27:22 am
At first I couldn't see the relevence of this graphic and then I noticed Endo hiding far over on the right...

He was hiding behind a manu player, surely.
Logged

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,810
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 02:58:06 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:31:33 am
He was hiding behind a manu player, surely.
That was rather the idea... ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,156
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 03:03:59 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 02:58:06 am
That was rather the idea... ;)

Just trying to help the folks who have been drinking all night!!
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,323
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 03:10:35 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 12:38:34 am
Would you swap Endo for Rice?

For the same price absolutely. Getting endo for 15% of Rice's price though is a far better deal. I like Rice and think he is a top player. I also don't think Rice is THAT much better than Endo, even though I agree he is way more talented and better attributed physically. But Endo is pretty much hitting all the expectations in his position on a consistent basis now. So for 2-3 years, having him in there while we get time to look for someone better than Rice for a fairer price isn't a bad idea at all.
Logged

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 03:18:09 am »
Not expecting much from him, but tonight it felt like he was the only player (from both teams) who had some kind of control of the game. Really like him honestly.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 