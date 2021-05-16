You thought the £105m Rice was better than the £15m Endo and based on that you conclude that you're not a fan? Daft is being far too kind. Besides the point, but Rice wasn't actually the better player on the day.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Would you swap Endo for Rice?
Oh I also thought £2m Elliott was better than £65m Havertz very daft
Got in some really good intercepts resulting in turn overs, yet got bypassed quite easily as well.
Ah. So you are one of the ones he has proven wrong, yet you aren't willing to admit you were wrong. Shameless.
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.
At first I couldn't see the relevence of this graphic and then I noticed Endo hiding far over on the right...
He was hiding behind a manu player, surely.
That was rather the idea...
