Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 118763 times)

Online jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 08:03:40 pm »
Great game, our best CM again.
Online GreatEx

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 08:04:56 pm »
Quote from: BeingJohnMarkovic on Today at 07:42:45 pm
4th.

He got a yellow in the EFL Cup, though, do they still count? We desperately can't afford to lose him for a PL game.

I've not slated the guy but I didn't have much confidence him until the past few weeks. Settled nicely, and become a key contributor. Good signing!
Online Bread

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 08:04:58 pm »
I love him. Bossed it in and out of possession today. He's going to end up being a cult hero.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 08:05:35 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:04:56 pm
He got a yellow in the EFL Cup, though.

EFL bookings only count towards the EFL now.
Online Marys Donkey

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 08:08:45 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:03:40 pm
Great game, our best CM again.

I thought Jones was our best CM.
Online JustDan

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 08:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 07:49:04 pm
On current evidence? Not far off. The top 0.1% in World Football for sure.

Hes been on a hiding to nothing the past week or so, glad hes playing well 
Ah. So you are one of the ones he has proven wrong, yet you aren't willing to admit you were wrong. Shameless.
Online GreatEx

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 08:11:18 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:05:35 pm
EFL bookings only count towards the EFL now.

Excellent, thanks. Unfortunately he will probably get booked in his next game :) just checked our schedule, we have only two games until the FA Cup so I hope he can get through Burnley somehow, then lay one on that shit Gordon and reset during the Cup
Offline Fromola

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 08:12:51 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:11:18 pm
Excellent, thanks. Unfortunately he will probably get booked in his next game :) just checked our schedule, we have only two games until the FA Cup so I hope he can get through Burnley somehow, then lay one on that shit Gordon and reset during the Cup

Yeah, he's really important at the moment but seems to get booked every game so missing a match is inevitable. We need him for Burnley and Newcastle, so he's got to try and avoid a yellow next match.

Maybe Mac will be back for Newcastle though or Jones can fill in if necessary.
Offline stockdam

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 08:13:20 pm »
I thought he didnt have a great start to the match and looked a bit sluggish. However he improved as the match went on and made some important tackles.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 08:13:45 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:11:18 pm
Excellent, thanks. Unfortunately he will probably get booked in his next game :) just checked our schedule, we have only two games until the FA Cup so I hope he can get through Burnley somehow, then lay one on that shit Gordon and reset during the Cup

Ha. Ironically, league yellow cards now only count for the league too, so that won't work!

However, after the next match he won't get banned for 5 yellows as it gets upped to 10 after GW 19.
Offline Fromola

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 08:14:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:13:45 pm
Ha. Ironically, league yellow cards now only count for the league too, so that won't work!

Needs to avoid a yellow until Mac is back anyway (or ideally until we sign a boss CDM at the start of Jan).
Online jepovic

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 08:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:12:51 pm
Yeah, he's really important at the moment but seems to get booked every game so missing a match is inevitable. We need him for Burnley and Newcastle, so he's got to try and avoid a yellow next match.

Maybe Mac will be back for Newcastle though or Jones can fill in if necessary.
This yellow was all on Trent though.
Offline Fromola

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 08:15:38 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:14:51 pm
This yellow was all on Trent though.

Yeah, it's often a case of taking one for the team because someone else doesn't do their job.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 08:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:14:25 pm
Needs to avoid a yellow until Mac is back anyway (or ideally until we sign a boss CDM at the start of Jan).

Nope. Just the next match.
Online Avens

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 08:20:15 pm »
Careful chaps, you don't want to overpraise him as that will result in him being criticised.
Online Draex Navidad

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 08:24:05 pm »
Three big performances in a week, not bad for the old man wolverine.
Online RedSince86

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2176 on: Today at 08:25:30 pm »
Brilliant again.

Absolute bargain.
Offline tunred

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2177 on: Today at 08:34:12 pm »
excellent tonight. showed very good composure on the bal. great positioning as well, seems to have finally found his rythme
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2178 on: Today at 08:36:53 pm »
Not a huge fan, don't get this bossed shouts
Online Avens

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2179 on: Today at 08:41:29 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:36:53 pm
Not a huge fan, don't get this bossed shouts

Didn't watch the game then?
Online Good King WencDimGlas

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2180 on: Today at 08:44:40 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:36:53 pm
Not a huge fan, don't get this bossed shouts

its daft comments like this that derail this thread. There is no need for you to make the comment.

If you watched the game, you would know he had a very good game. Its that simple. doesnt matter if you thought he had a poor game a couple weeks ago, or a great game a month ago. TODAY he played very well.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2181 on: Today at 08:44:59 pm »
Really good again.
Online newterp

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 09:01:00 pm »
Played with a lot of intelligence while walking the tightrope of the second yellow.

Shame that just when he is figuring it out we will lose him for a month
Online B0151?

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 09:40:36 pm »
Have a lot of respect for the lad.  30 years old first time starting in a game of this level & magnitude and he was very composed in all aspects. Although I was supportive of the signing, there's always the worry that a game like this might be too much and that he might be a weak link but I was genuinely impressed.
Online Irishred1

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 09:43:20 pm »
Lots of ability and has the heart of a lion. Was all over the pitch making blocks and getting the toe in. I worried for him in his first two games but he is really good. Very strong as well.
Offline classycarra

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 09:44:07 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:13:20 pm
I thought he didnt have a great start to the match and looked a bit sluggish. However he improved as the match went on and made some important tackles.
yeah thought his best spell was for the first half of the second half, until he tired a bit.

as the match went on and he had to walk the yellow tightrope - thanks to his own bad pass and (failure to) move and silly pull - we got a little fortunate that a couple of breakaways that went past him with ease. but he also seemed to save his best tackles for the second half and the fouls he made were just the right side to avoid much risk.

personally thought Szoboslai was our best midfielder by some distance - put in a hell of a shift and also showed great responsibility defensively.

all told, he's been leaned on a lot this week and has manged to give a really good account of himself. but i'm looking forward to having the improved fluency back in our build up play in the coming weeks when alternatives are available.
Offline Andar

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2186 on: Today at 09:44:46 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:36:53 pm
Not a huge fan, don't get this bossed shouts

Even Gary Neville thought he played well.

He was good tonight.
Offline killer-heels

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 09:44:56 pm »
This sort of game suits him. He had to battle and there was more space to play it into.
