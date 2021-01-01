I thought he didnt have a great start to the match and looked a bit sluggish. However he improved as the match went on and made some important tackles.



yeah thought his best spell was for the first half of the second half, until he tired a bit.as the match went on and he had to walk the yellow tightrope - thanks to his own bad pass and (failure to) move and silly pull - we got a little fortunate that a couple of breakaways that went past him with ease. but he also seemed to save his best tackles for the second half and the fouls he made were just the right side to avoid much risk.personally thought Szoboslai was our best midfielder by some distance - put in a hell of a shift and also showed great responsibility defensively.all told, he's been leaned on a lot this week and has manged to give a really good account of himself. but i'm looking forward to having the improved fluency back in our build up play in the coming weeks when alternatives are available.