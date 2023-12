Edit - regarding the clip posted above (Iím not getting involved in the whole hiding thing). Endoís movement, body shape, positioning and lack of any scanning or looking around is quite concerning and reminiscent of what happened all game. Because of all those factors, if Konate did pass him the ball it would have gone straight back to him as heís not aware of his surroundings.



The reasons you have highlighted are the exact reasons you need a specialist in that position. Endo shouldn't be showing and receiving the ball in tight situations because he simply doesn't have the skill set to do so. The vast majority of players shouldn't be demanding the ball in those kind of situations.It is completely counterintuitive. The trigger for pressing is a player receiving the ball in those kind of situations. The modern game requires matadors who invite the press and use it to the teams advantage.You look at the best players in that position and they tend to have the frame of a centre-back. A Busquets, Rodri or a Rice.Look at City and they have gone from a slight inverted full-back like Cancelo or Zinchenko to units like Stones and Akanji.