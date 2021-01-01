Everytime Endo has a good game (or scores like the Fulham game) people will rush in here and say 'told you so' (others will keep quiet), every time he has a bad (or indifferent) game or we lose or draw a game we should win, others will rush in here and say 'told you so' (others will keep quiet). The boat will rock from side to side all season as a result. It happens with certain players (e.g. Nunez) who are either cheap or expensive and rarely happens with those players who we buy into early (Macallister) or start off really well (Dom)That said, the recent debate and analysis has been a lot better than the usual standard so praise to the debaters (until tomorrow night at 10pm)It's highly enjoyable as much as the half time thread is, especially this year as we come from behind so often.