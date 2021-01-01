« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 111660 times)

Online Marys Donkey

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 04:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 04:24:01 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0T4b2pvBdnI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0T4b2pvBdnI</a>

Hahaha first comment on that video

"@phumlanimncwango7686

1 month ago
One thing I like about Endo is that his first thought is a forward pass, not sideways and backwards."

Get in there wango7686 lad.

He's Endo Private Dancer.. He Dances for Donkeys..

That is a terrible example. The press is awful. The opposition players press individually and don't get close to any of our players. Endo is already facing the opposition goal before their player gets within a couple of yards of him.

[img width= height= alt=endo" border="0]https://i.ibb.co/p3N3qsX/endo.png[/img]

It is a nice bit of skill letting a ball run across his body and getting away from his man. However, it is not what we are talking about. He isn't receiving a vertical pass from the centre-backs under pressure.

Online Black Bull Nova

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 04:46:36 pm »
Everytime Endo has a good game (or scores like the Fulham game) people will rush in here and say 'told you so' (others will keep quiet), every time he has a bad (or indifferent) game or we lose or draw a game we should win, others will rush in here and say 'told you so' (others will keep quiet). The boat will rock from side to side all season as a result. It happens with certain players (e.g. Nunez) who are either cheap or expensive and rarely happens with those players who we buy into early (Macallister) or start off really well (Dom)

That said, the recent debate and analysis has been a lot better than the usual standard so praise to the debaters (until tomorrow night at 10pm)


It's highly enjoyable as much as the half time thread is, especially this year as we come from behind so often.




Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 05:02:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:41:27 pm
thanks for reminding me why I have that idiot on Ignore.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:11:24 pm
that is without doubt the biggest load of pure unadulterated BULLSHIT I've ever seen anyone post, on this or other LFC forums.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:19:41 pm
Thought you had Al on ignore?
;D I take it back, some of your posts in the thread have been pretty funny now Sam!

Hilarious phenomenon this 'I've put you on block thing'.  Very 'I just popped in to tweet that I'm leaving twitter'
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 05:05:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:19:41 pm
Thought you had Al on ignore?

Online Draex Navidad

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 05:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 04:45:32 pm
That is a terrible example. The press is awful. The opposition players press individually and don't get close to any of our players. Endo is already facing the opposition goal before their player gets within a couple of yards of him.

endo" border="0

It is a nice bit of skill letting a ball run across his body and getting away from his man. However, it is not what we are talking about. He isn't receiving a vertical pass from the centre-backs under pressure.

Now you Al wouldn't be shifting the goal posts would you now?

These are your exact words "Endo just plants his two feet and hopes for a free kick or knocks it back to where it came from."

That video shows him controlling a bouncing pass, using his body whilst on the move to beat a player. The complete opposite of your very black and white statement.

Sometimes Al just accept you were wrong.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 05:08:20 pm »
All you c*nts changing names, I can't remember who I hate.
Online SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 05:09:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:19:41 pm
Thought you had Al on ignore?
I do, but was curious what he was saying.  should have kept my curiosity in check.
Online newterp

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 05:13:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:08:20 pm
All you c*nts changing names, I can't remember who I hate.

If you just hate everyone - it's a lot easier!!
Online Tis the season to be jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 05:13:40 pm »
I think some of the issues we have with this position is in picking players who can play in another position, it sometimes means they don't have all the required qualities that a traditional number 6 would have. Klopp does seem to prefer people who can play in a couple of positions, but sometimes it can cause issues if they don't possess all the qualities of the position, they are being picked for. But it makes me wonder why he isn't picking other people, as he does have options. He could try Curtis as a 6 or as Funky suggested earlier on Trent, but he seems reluctant to go down that path.
Online Draex Navidad

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 05:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 05:13:40 pm
I think some of the issues we have with this position is in picking players who can play in another position, it sometimes means they don't have all the required qualities that a traditional number 6 would have. Klopp does seem to prefer people who can play in a couple of positions, but sometimes it can cause issues if they don't possess all the qualities of the position, they are being picked for. But it makes me wonder why he isn't picking other people, as he does have options. He could try Curtis as a 6 or as Funky suggested earlier on Trent, but he seems reluctant to go down that path.

I think we need Curtis playing he is a really good link player, currently it should be Gravenberch or Szoboszlai + a 6 + Jones. That's got such much better balance, I also think it helps the 6 as Jones is always a safe pass option even under pressure.
