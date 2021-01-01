I think some of the issues we have with this position is in picking players who can play in another position, it sometimes means they don't have all the required qualities that a traditional number 6 would have. Klopp does seem to prefer people who can play in a couple of positions, but sometimes it can cause issues if they don't possess all the qualities of the position, they are being picked for. But it makes me wonder why he isn't picking other people, as he does have options. He could try Curtis as a 6 or as Funky suggested earlier on Trent, but he seems reluctant to go down that path.