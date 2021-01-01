so we have this:

- many ppl think Endo is fine at progressive passing, citing what we've all seen him do in other games.



- others say no way, coz he did very little of it on Sunday.



how about:

in recent games he's been caught in possession in dangerous areas a few times. so on Sunday he was very conservative when passing in our third of the pitch because he was told to do that?



"get the ball, hand it off to your closest teammate, Endo. play within yourself, lad"



this is not because he cannot progress the ball, he was told to play more cautiously.