Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 111352 times)

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 02:08:21 pm »
so we have this:
- many ppl think Endo is fine at progressive passing, citing what we've all seen him do in other games.

- others say no way, coz he did very little of it on Sunday.

how about:
in recent games he's been caught in possession in dangerous areas a few times.  so on Sunday he was very conservative when passing in our third of the pitch because he was told to do that?

"get the ball, hand it off to your closest teammate, Endo.  play within yourself, lad"

this is not because he cannot progress the ball, he was told to play more cautiously.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 02:10:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:08:21 pm
so we have this:
- many ppl think Endo is fine at progressive passing, citing what we've all seen him do in other games.

- others say no way, coz he did very little of it on Sunday.

how about:
in recent games he's been caught in possession in dangerous areas a few times.  so on Sunday he was very conservative when passing in our third of the pitch because he was told to do that?

"get the ball, hand it off to your closest teammate, Endo.  play within yourself, lad"

this is not because he cannot progress the ball, he was told to play more cautiously.

It's not the progressive passing, it's him being able to receive the ball with his back to goal, turn on it and then play a progressive pass.  I think his vertical passing is fine if he's got the ball and he's facing the opposition.  It's when he's taking it from the centre backs that is the issue.  He tends to either send it back, or he tries to buy a foul.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 02:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 02:04:19 pm
What you could do is suggest an alternative rather than spend the whole time going on about what Endo doesn't have, let's face it he'll be going away soon so we will have to find alternatives anyway. What do you suggest, considering we still have no return date for Thiago, Macca is out for god knows how long?
Well this is the Endo thread and we're discussing his performance from Sunday and how it had a knock-on affect with the teams performance.

But if you want this to become the Klopp Template thread my suggestion would have been to move trent to #6 and bring Gomez on at RB considering United had no intention of attacking us in any numbers.

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 02:16:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:10:12 pm
It's not the progressive passing, it's him being able to receive the ball with his back to goal, turn on it and then play a progressive pass.  I think his vertical passing is fine if he's got the ball and he's facing the opposition.  It's when he's taking it from the centre backs that is the issue.  He tends to either send it back, or he tries to buy a foul.
I think some ppl refuse to accept the bit I bolded, regardless of the situation he's in.

in general, I think a lot of fans piss on a player's behaviour/style of play while completely ignoring the fact that these days they are coached within an inch of their lives

eg. Gini imo was instructed to suppress his natural attacking instinct for the good of the team tactics/needs.  before us and with his national team, he was very much an attack-minded player.  but he got (gets) a lot of grief for not being adventurous enough.

« Reply #1964 on: Today at 02:17:36 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:10:12 pm
It's not the progressive passing, it's him being able to receive the ball with his back to goal, turn on it and then play a progressive pass.  I think his vertical passing is fine if he's got the ball and he's facing the opposition.  It's when he's taking it from the centre backs that is the issue.  He tends to either send it back, or he tries to buy a foul.

Now this is a fair point and not dripped in the mental gymnastics to blame Endo for all our woes.

I think it's the pace of the league, you don't get a second to do anything in the Premiership and that second is enough to get caught every time.

As you've said when he is looking forward he's very progressive.



I don't think that looks particularly good, not what I'd call the right structure.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 02:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 02:17:36 pm
I think it's the pace of the league, you don't get a second to do anything in the Premiership and that second is enough to get caught every time.

It's happening in the Europa too though.  But I'm not sure he's even ever played at that level, let alone the PL.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 02:26:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:20:21 pm
It's happening in the Europa too though.  But I'm not sure he's even ever played at that level, let alone the PL.

His played at the world cup though?

I think the expectations are a bit high, his a squad player whos come in and has done a job.

His a different player to Mac so I think its unfair to just judge him on whether he receives the ball with his back to goal when his strengths seem to be being physical and winning duels.
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 02:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 01:52:44 pm
All people do is come on here and criticise Endo regardless of how he plays.
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 01:52:44 pm
Can we not be more supportive of those squad players who have to come in and fill the gaps, rather than endless threads on how they can't do this, that and the other.
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 02:04:19 pm
What you could do is suggest an alternative rather than spend the whole time going on about what Endo doesn't have, let's face it he'll be going away soon so we will have to find alternatives anyway. What do you suggest, considering we still have no return date for Thiago, Macca is out for god knows how long?
You have a problem with Endo being discussed, and don't think he's being discussed based on performance - and instead would prefer the Endo thread would be better served as a 'how can we do better than Endo' discussion?

Are you sure that's what you want? I think that comes across as a bit confused
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:59:03 pm
They both pass sideways. The difference is that one got praised for doing so.

If anything is factually wrong in the above statement,  please point it out.
If that's the standard of discussion you're offering, I'll leave you to you your one dimensional chat ;D
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 02:29:06 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:26:45 pm
His played at the world cup though?

I think the expectations are a bit high, his a squad player whos come in and has done a job.

His a different player to Mac so I think its unfair to just judge him on whether he receives the ball with his back to goal when his strengths seem to be being physical and winning duels.
yep, yet we don't see Mac getting ripped for not being as physical as Endo.

if we could add their strengths together we'd have a totally WC all-round midfielder.
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 02:30:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:29:06 pm
yep, yet we don't see Mac getting ripped for not being as physical as Endo.

if we could add their strengths together we'd have a totally WC all-round midfielder.

Bajeticic ?  ;D
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 02:30:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:29:06 pm
yep, yet we don't see Mac getting ripped for not being as physical as Endo.

There have been plenty of posts on RAWK about Mac not being ideal for the 6, not being powerful enough, not having the speed to cover enough ground.  Loads of posts along those lines.
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 02:32:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:30:34 pm
There have been plenty of posts on RAWK about Mac not being ideal for the 6, not being powerful enough, not having the speed to cover enough ground.  Loads of posts along those lines.

But isn't that why we have players with different strengths?

CDM isn't as straight forward as it was 10 years ago, theres many ways 6's play now.

It's squad game we need different types of players for different situtations.

We've also got 2 "6s" who are injured also which doensn't help.

I think he played well against United all considering.
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 02:36:02 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:32:59 pm
But isn't that why we have players with different strengths?

CDM isn't as straight forward as it was 10 years ago, theres many ways 6's play now.

It's squad game we need different types of players for different situtations.

We've also got 2 "6s" who are injured also which doensn't help.

I think he played well against United all considering.

I thought he played well too, I said as much before this thread exploded.  But I also think his limitations are clear and while I don't fancy Mac Allister as a long term 6, he looks a lot more comfortable there in comparison.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 02:37:08 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:28:01 pm
You have a problem with Endo being discussed, and don't think he's being discussed based on performance - and instead would prefer the Endo thread would be better served as a 'how can we do better than Endo' discussion?

Are you sure that's what you want? I think that comes across as a bit confusedIf that's the standard of discussion you're offering, I'll leave you to you your one dimensional chat ;D

I'm less confused but wondering what people expect him to do. He's not a 6 he is more an 8 but he's been asked to play as a 6 by the management. So, I don't see it as his fault that he can't do certain things. He can only do what he can do, perhaps we should ask why haven't they tried something else instead. I mean Funky suggested putting Trent as a 6, would he really have the discipline to play that position, I'm not sure.
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 02:39:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:36:02 pm
I thought he played well too, I said as much before this thread exploded.  But I also think his limitations are clear and while I don't fancy Mac Allister as a long term 6, he looks a lot more comfortable there in comparison.

No i def agree with that.

Obviously Mac at 6 would have been better for that specific game, but as you said its more of a reaction to the comments on this thread that the fact he can't turn or receive with back to goal is THE ISSUE.

I just think overall the expectations have leap frogged and now we are harshly critiquing players when we don't win, when at the start of the season the majority on here thought we'd struggle for 4th.

If we win against Arsenal everything will go polar opposites again.
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 02:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 02:37:08 pm
I'm less confused but wondering what people expect him to do. He's not a 6 he is more an 8 but he's been asked to play as a 6 by the management. So, I don't see it as his fault that he can't do certain things. He can only do what he can do, perhaps we should ask why haven't they tried something else instead. I mean Funky suggested putting Trent as a 6, would he really have the discipline to play that position, I'm not sure.

Great point, theres a reason why Endo stayed on even with a yellow card when Trent was moved to the 6.

Trent doesn't hold his position as a 6, on the counter that can be devasting when most of the time there is 3 players back and the CDM helps those 3...
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 02:53:38 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:28:01 pm
If that's the standard of discussion you're offering, I'll leave you to you your one dimensional chat ;D
Predictably, he couldn't point out what was factually incorrect 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Go on.
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 02:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 02:37:08 pm
I'm less confused but wondering what people expect him to do. He's not a 6 he is more an 8 but he's been asked to play as a 6 by the management. So, I don't see it as his fault that he can't do certain things. He can only do what he can do, perhaps we should ask why haven't they tried something else instead. I mean Funky suggested putting Trent as a 6, would he really have the discipline to play that position, I'm not sure.
We all saw how open we were defensively when Trent when into midfield.
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 02:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

I'm sorry but is no one going to call out this bollocks or are we just happy to let him say whatever he wants because it's Al?

In the picture shown, Endo couldn't be more fucking free? An easy pass out to him and he has about 30 yards of open space in front to run into. At this point I have to believe it's personal because you didn't get what you wanted in the summer, like a fucking child pouting at Christmas for not getting the toy they wanted
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 03:05:33 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:57:37 pm
I'm sorry but is no one going to call out this bollocks or are we just happy to let him say whatever he wants because it's Al?

In the picture shown, Endo couldn't be more fucking free? An easy pass out to him and he has about 30 yards of open space in front to run into. At this point I have to believe it's personal because you didn't get what you wanted in the summer, like a fucking child pouting at Christmas for not getting the toy they wanted

Why bother? He'll continue to post the same thing ad nauseum, doesn't matter he's basicallly accusing one of our own of hiding on the football pitch. As if Klopp would play a player who did that.
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 03:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 03:05:33 pm
Why bother? He'll continue to post the same thing ad nauseum, doesn't matter he's basicallly accusing one of our own of hiding on the football pitch. As if Klopp would play a player who did that.

A player who Klopp had to convince the owners to buy as well.  I don't think Endo is the answer, but I agree that bullshit like this needs calling out.
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 03:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

The guy is contstantly moving into space in midfield but he doesn't get the pass as often as he deserves. Either they don't trust him, see better alternatives or he's inherited Minamino's cloak of invisibilty. From my perspective he is a very useful player, but if he's going to try ansdshield the ball he could do with going on Shankly's steak diet.
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 03:17:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:09:55 pm
A player who Klopp had to convince the owners to buy as well.  I don't think Endo is the answer, but I agree that bullshit like this needs calling out.

Neither do I, thought he was boss Sunday but we need better in that role (Mac is ideal for the way we seem to want to play)

It's a shitty thing to say about someone, that they hide on a pitch. Bet he wouldn't have the bollocks to say it to his face either
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 03:18:11 pm »
Gini used to get praised for doing exactly the same thing. I'd argue that his own case was worse. A number 8 that was so limited in the ball progression department that we needed our fullback to carry us creatively.

But still, if you swap Endo with Gini, the narrative changes. It would become "Oh Gini was brilliant today (for doing what Wataru Endo gets slagged off for)":)
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 03:21:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:18:11 pm
Gini used to get praised for doing exactly the same thing. I'd argue that his own case was worse. A number 8 that was so limited in the ball progression department that we needed our fullback to carry us creatively.

But still, if you swap Endo with Gini, the narrative changes. It would become "Oh Gini was brilliant today (for doing what Wataru Endo gets slagged off for)":)

This isn't a fair comparison.  Gini did get praise for recycling possession but that was with the added context of him being impossible to shake off the ball, very physical and powerful, and a decent turn of speed.  Endo is nowhere near him physically and can't protect the ball anywhere near as well as Gini could.
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 03:22:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:18:11 pm
Gini used to get praised for doing exactly the same thing. I'd argue that his own case was worse. A number 8 that was so limited in the ball progression department that we needed our fullback to carry us creatively.

But still, if you swap Endo with Gini, the narrative changes. It would become "Oh Gini was brilliant today (for doing what Wataru Endo gets slagged off for)":)

Gini had a very different role in a very different side. I rate Endo but the comparison to Gini is something of a false equivalency seeing as he was being asked to do a very different job in a side with completely different ability and skillset.

Gini was regularly taking 2 or 3 men out of the game before playing the pass, which opens up a whole host of other options. Now Endo can do this, just with speed of thought and wonderful vertical passing as opposed to physicality
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 03:24:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:21:39 pm
This isn't a fair comparison.  Gini did get praise for recycling possession but that was with the added context of him being impossible to shake off the ball, very physical and powerful, and a decent turn of speed.  Endo is nowhere near him physically and can't protect the ball anywhere near as well as Gini could.
Is that enough for a number 8 though? A number 8 that passes sideways, rarely scores and rarely assists. We didn't miss him after replacing him with Thiago (21/22) who added another dimension to our play.

When he went off to PSG, the press blasted him for being limited on the ball and that contributed to a negative perception that eventually led to his exit after one season.
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 03:39:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:18:11 pm
Gini used to get praised for doing exactly the same thing. I'd argue that his own case was worse. A number 8 that was so limited in the ball progression department that we needed our fullback to carry us creatively.

But still, if you swap Endo with Gini, the narrative changes. It would become "Oh Gini was brilliant today (for doing what Wataru Endo gets slagged off for)":)
This only really works if the same people praising Wijnaldum are the same ones criticising Endo.
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 03:41:27 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:57:37 pm
I'm sorry but is no one going to call out this bollocks or are we just happy to let him say whatever he wants because it's Al?

In the picture shown, Endo couldn't be more fucking free? An easy pass out to him and he has about 30 yards of open space in front to run into. At this point I have to believe it's personal because you didn't get what you wanted in the summer, like a fucking child pouting at Christmas for not getting the toy they wanted
if anyone ever needs proof that some RAWK posters talk absolute shite about players they "support" - claiming repeatedly that a guy playing his guts out for us is "hiding behind players" has to be it.

what a fucking vile comment. 

thanks for reminding me why I have that idiot on Ignore.
