リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1960 on: Today at 02:08:21 pm
so we have this:
- many ppl think Endo is fine at progressive passing, citing what we've all seen him do in other games.

- others say no way, coz he did very little of it on Sunday.

how about:
in recent games he's been caught in possession in dangerous areas a few times.  so on Sunday he was very conservative when passing in our third of the pitch because he was told to do that?

"get the ball, hand it off to your closest teammate, Endo.  play within yourself, lad"

this is not because he cannot progress the ball, he was told to play more cautiously.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1961 on: Today at 02:10:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:08:21 pm
so we have this:
- many ppl think Endo is fine at progressive passing, citing what we've all seen him do in other games.

- others say no way, coz he did very little of it on Sunday.

how about:
in recent games he's been caught in possession in dangerous areas a few times.  so on Sunday he was very conservative when passing in our third of the pitch because he was told to do that?

"get the ball, hand it off to your closest teammate, Endo.  play within yourself, lad"

this is not because he cannot progress the ball, he was told to play more cautiously.

It's not the progressive passing, it's him being able to receive the ball with his back to goal, turn on it and then play a progressive pass.  I think his vertical passing is fine if he's got the ball and he's facing the opposition.  It's when he's taking it from the centre backs that is the issue.  He tends to either send it back, or he tries to buy a foul.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1962 on: Today at 02:13:48 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 02:04:19 pm
What you could do is suggest an alternative rather than spend the whole time going on about what Endo doesn't have, let's face it he'll be going away soon so we will have to find alternatives anyway. What do you suggest, considering we still have no return date for Thiago, Macca is out for god knows how long?
Well this is the Endo thread and we're discussing his performance from Sunday and how it had a knock-on affect with the teams performance.

But if you want this to become the Klopp Template thread my suggestion would have been to move trent to #6 and bring Gomez on at RB considering United had no intention of attacking us in any numbers.

