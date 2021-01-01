The way he broke up play yesterday was very good and ultimately meant he did have a good game, very hard to argue otherwise. Yes he has limitations and I think some games will suit him more than others but when it's mattered he's performed quite well overall. As for the transfer fee, not really sure what people expected. He was captain of a Bundesliga side and at 30 years old he's hardly on death's door, he could still be playing at a good level in five years, maybe not with us but who knows.



Ultimately, I think given what we want to do in multiple competitions this season it'll be money well spent, his availability is good and he's playing pretty well, and it has been a struggle to find that top quality defensive mid. I think the problem could go on though because I'm not really convinced with the names you hear in the press, Palinha for example, I just don't think he's good enough to justify huge money on. Then you're down to teenagers from Benfica and the likes. Who knows though. I personally think a central defender in Matip's absence is more pressing for January, especially if we can find a long term solution instead of a short term fix. Looking forward to Mac Allister coming back as well as Bajcetic who's absence has been a huge disappointment this season, see also Thiago.