リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1880 on: Today at 12:01:29 pm
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 11:59:25 am
I thought he was pretty good yesterday to be honest. Broke up play pretty well and was on cleaning after Szabo and Salah kept giving it away.

not his job to be more attack minded so thought it was pretty said when Neville on comms said he hasnt played well when moved forward. That aint what hes there for.

as a DM yesterday he was very good and thats despite being on a yellow for a lot of the game. Happy for him to be the starting DM going fwd. will allow Mac and whoever to push more fwd and help the attack break down these teams who do a low block

No way should he be the starting defensive midfielder. Its not just about breaking up the play, he needs to be able to build attacks for us. He cant do that.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1881 on: Today at 12:07:29 pm
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 11:59:25 am
I thought he was pretty good yesterday to be honest. Broke up play pretty well and was on cleaning after Szabo and Salah kept giving it away.

not his job to be more attack minded so thought it was pretty said when Neville on comms said he hasnt played well when moved forward. That aint what hes there for.

as a DM yesterday he was very good and thats despite being on a yellow for a lot of the game. Happy for him to be the starting DM going fwd. will allow Mac and whoever to push more fwd and help the attack break down these teams who do a low block
We need someone at 6 who can progress the ball forward and break the lines (Thiago-esque).

We played against a team who had little to no interest in keeping possession or trying to build attacks so we needed more on the ball involvement.   
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1882 on: Today at 12:10:52 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:07:29 pm
We need someone at 6 who can progress the ball forward and break the lines (Thiago-esque).

We played against a team who had little to no interest in keeping possession or trying to build attacks so we needed more on the ball involvement.

We already have someone who can do that and has done it this season. It's just he's injured now.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1883 on: Today at 12:17:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:01:29 pm
No way should he be the starting defensive midfielder. Its not just about breaking up the play, he needs to be able to build attacks for us. He cant do that.

Probably agree in that what i want my DM to be able to do. But at the moment we dont have one who can do both.

If you give me the option of Mac in a DM role or Mac in a attacking role i'd take him in the attacking role and let Endo hold.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1884 on: Today at 12:24:46 pm
The way he broke up play yesterday was very good and ultimately meant he did have a good game, very hard to argue otherwise. Yes he has limitations and I think some games will suit him more than others but when it's mattered he's performed quite well overall. As for the transfer fee, not really sure what people expected. He was captain of a Bundesliga side and at 30 years old he's hardly on death's door, he could still be playing at a good level in five years, maybe not with us but who knows.

Ultimately, I think given what we want to do in multiple competitions this season it'll be money well spent, his availability is good and he's playing pretty well, and it has been a struggle to find that top quality defensive mid. I think the problem could go on though because I'm not really convinced with the names you hear in the press, Palinha for example, I just don't think he's good enough to justify huge money on. Then you're down to teenagers from Benfica and the likes. Who knows though. I personally think a central defender in Matip's absence is more pressing for January, especially if we can find a long term solution instead of a short term fix. Looking forward to Mac Allister coming back as well as Bajcetic who's absence has been a huge disappointment this season, see also Thiago.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1885 on: Today at 01:38:03 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 07:08:53 am
He could have taken anyone off yesterday and he also made it clear it was no player in particular.

But he persisted with the player that had a yellow and was most likely to pick up another yellow given where he plays?

Dom was bad - and was hooked. At 60 mins!
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1886 on: Today at 02:26:39 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:38:03 pm
But he persisted with the player that had a yellow and was most likely to pick up another yellow given where he plays?

Dom was bad - and was hooked. At 60 mins!
I was expecting Endo to come off due to the yellow, but I guess with no "natural replacement" our whole setup and tactics would get thrown out. 

ever since we had no CBs are Klopp used Hendo and Fab there, he seems very reluctant to put players into positions not natural to them.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1887 on: Today at 02:56:46 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:38:03 pm
But he persisted with the player that had a yellow and was most likely to pick up another yellow given where he plays?

Dom was bad - and was hooked. At 60 mins!

Well perhaps telling Trent to stop wandering into his space would help improve the overall balance as it's pretty horrible watching at the moment.  Dom seems to be the biggest loser in this system.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1888 on: Today at 03:03:39 pm
I thought he was our best midfielder yesterday. Took responsibility, always open for a pass, made good decisions with the ball. Old school, to some extent boring, but positionally disciplined at pretty much all times and kept thing ticking. When he had to play higher with Trent coming into 6, he looked even better. More importantly, he has a solid 90 in him without dropping off. Needs to not get booked so often so easily but otherwise, he looks like the mature head we expect him to. Getting better with every game.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1889 on: Today at 03:43:19 pm
Annoyed me when neville and carra said he'd struggled, i thought he'd done quite well at times!
Progressed the ball, broke up play....did his job more than others that started mid i thought.

hope he can play vs west ham
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1890 on: Today at 04:01:25 pm
Quote from: Red K8ers 4 his whole family at Xmas on Today at 03:43:19 pm
Annoyed me when neville and carra said he'd struggled, i thought he'd done quite well at times!
Progressed the ball, broke up play....did his job more than others that started mid i thought.

hope he can play vs west ham

He didn't progress the ball very much.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:14:52 am
Pretty shocking how narrow we were and how little ball progression there was from the centre or left;


Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1891 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm
Quote from: Red K8ers 4 his whole family at Xmas on Today at 03:43:19 pm
Annoyed me when neville and carra said he'd struggled, i thought he'd done quite well at times!
Progressed the ball, broke up play....did his job more than others that started mid i thought.

hope he can play vs west ham

He worked hard first half in particular faded in the second half admittedly.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1892 on: Today at 04:34:26 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:01:25 pm
He didn't progress the ball very much.

True. But how much could he have done in that congested midfield? We don't have width (as you show in the chart you quoted). The advanced MF were a yard ahead of him.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Reply #1893 on: Today at 04:50:10 pm
i reckon he retained possession quite well and no maybe not progressed the ball much but its not what he was there for as much as others
