リバプールへようこそ 遠藤

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 07:33:54 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:32:18 pm
He did that well IMO. Very comfortable in possession and elusive.

He didn't he hid behind United players and we passed it between Ali, Konate and Virg.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 07:46:16 pm
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 06:32:00 pm
Absolutely fantastic. Best player on the pitch
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:30:53 pm
One of our best players alongside Van Dijk and Ali
Madness! Where are Grav and Konate in this?

If only we had Mac Allister today
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 07:46:37 pm
He played a bit high and then it got confusing in the double pivot with Trent there (I felt the same sub as last week should have happened).

We can get away with him being limited if every else isnt playing shite.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 07:50:38 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:46:16 pm
Madness! Where are Grav and Konate in this?

If only we had Mac Allister today
Fair shout for Konate. I don't quite agree about Gravenberch though, but that's not his thread.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 07:54:31 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:50:38 pm
Fair shout for Konate. I don't quite agree about Gravenberch though, but that's not his thread.
It was a shame for us he had to go off, he was probably our strongest front six player at that point. Others were ahead of Endo too in MOTM stakes for me.

Found it a bit bizarre he was kept on, on a yellow and having stewarded Hoiberg, or whatever his name is, safely through on goal with no input for their best chance of the game. Wheras Diaz, who was just beginning to dominate his man and Szboslai - both rested midweek - were taken off. Would have liked more of our best players on the pitch for the conclusion, when we were turning the screw.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 08:09:41 pm
I dont buy these shouts that he was good. His passing forward wasnt good and he seemed to go back because he was scared in being caught. Where he was good was he battled hard.

To me he seems miles off the level we need.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 08:15:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:09:41 pm
I dont buy these shouts that he was good. His passing forward wasnt good and he seemed to go back because he was scared in being caught. Where he was good was he battled hard.

To me he seems miles off the level we need.
he had a pretty good first half, but after he got his yellow and the game had a spell of being a basketball match with the ball going back and forth I thought it was time to say alright, lets get our better technical footballers on and exert some control (or pose more of a threat, with better attackers on the pitch during the baskeball game madness).

would have been a case of job done, good shift and provided enough of a platform for the others. but now VVD/Konate are abolutely dominating and the midfield isn't stopping any counters, so let's replace you with Jones/Elliot while we push for a win. him finishing the game didn't make sense to me, unless the plan is that he definitely doesn't start the next game (so preserving Dom and Diaz was prioritised)
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm
Boss today. Might not always be first choice but very dependable when McAllister is out
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Yesterday at 11:57:44 pm
One of our better players today.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 12:42:29 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:15:15 pm
he had a pretty good first half, but after he got his yellow and the game had a spell of being a basketball match with the ball going back and forth I thought it was time to say alright, lets get our better technical footballers on and exert some control (or pose more of a threat, with better attackers on the pitch during the baskeball game madness).

would have been a case of job done, good shift and provided enough of a platform for the others. but now VVD/Konate are abolutely dominating and the midfield isn't stopping any counters, so let's replace you with Jones/Elliot while we push for a win. him finishing the game didn't make sense to me, unless the plan is that he definitely doesn't start the next game (so preserving Dom and Diaz was prioritised)
Dom and Diaz weren't preserved mate. They were yanked for not playing well.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 01:14:18 am
Not perfect, but so far from being one of our problems.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 02:39:21 am
Hes not at the level we need. We needed a body so we got a body but thats kind of that.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 07:05:16 am
Thought he was one of our best players. Closed them down really well, won the ball back a few times and whilst a bit safe at times with his passing, also played a few balls between the lines to set things off.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 07:08:53 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:42:29 am
Dom and Diaz weren't preserved mate. They were yanked for not playing well.

He could have taken anyone off yesterday and he also made it clear it was no player in particular.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 07:11:12 am
He did his job very well, which is more than one can say for the other midfielders.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 07:15:38 am
He's better than being given credit for, I'm not sure what people expect from him. He always wants the ball even though often ignored when he does try to get forward and loves a tackle. Only slight criticism is he struggles to recover when caught wrong side.

We'll need him and I'm glad we got him.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 07:38:10 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:09:41 pm
To me he seems miles off the level we need.
Lots of similar claims on this thread after yesterday's game. He was one of our better players. As others have stated he wasn't the problem.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 07:44:11 am
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 07:38:10 am
Lots of similar claims on this thread after yesterday's game. He was one of our better players. As others have stated he wasn't the problem.

He wasnt the problem and was plenty spirited but his ability to move the ball was lacking and we needed that against a side who sat back.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
Today at 07:45:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:44:11 am
He wasnt the problem and was plenty spirited but his ability to move the ball was lacking and we needed that against a side who sat back.
He was good yesterday.  I honestly don't have an issue with his performance.

Szobo is the one that should take responsibility for that and he had a mare.
