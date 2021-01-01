« previous next »
Author Topic: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤  (Read 108427 times)

Offline Marys Donkey

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 07:33:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:32:18 pm
He did that well IMO. Very comfortable in possession and elusive.

He didn't he hid behind United players and we passed it between Ali, Konate and Virg.
Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 07:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 06:32:00 pm
Absolutely fantastic. Best player on the pitch
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:30:53 pm
One of our best players alongside Van Dijk and Ali
Madness! Where are Grav and Konate in this?

If only we had Mac Allister today
Offline Dree

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 07:46:37 pm »
He played a bit high and then it got confusing in the double pivot with Trent there (I felt the same sub as last week should have happened).

We can get away with him being limited if every else isnt playing shite.
Offline farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 07:50:38 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:46:16 pm
Madness! Where are Grav and Konate in this?

If only we had Mac Allister today
Fair shout for Konate. I don't quite agree about Gravenberch though, but that's not his thread.
Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 07:54:31 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:50:38 pm
Fair shout for Konate. I don't quite agree about Gravenberch though, but that's not his thread.
It was a shame for us he had to go off, he was probably our strongest front six player at that point. Others were ahead of Endo too in MOTM stakes for me.

Found it a bit bizarre he was kept on, on a yellow and having stewarded Hoiberg, or whatever his name is, safely through on goal with no input for their best chance of the game. Wheras Diaz, who was just beginning to dominate his man and Szboslai - both rested midweek - were taken off. Would have liked more of our best players on the pitch for the conclusion, when we were turning the screw.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 08:09:41 pm »
I dont buy these shouts that he was good. His passing forward wasnt good and he seemed to go back because he was scared in being caught. Where he was good was he battled hard.

To me he seems miles off the level we need.
Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 08:15:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:09:41 pm
I dont buy these shouts that he was good. His passing forward wasnt good and he seemed to go back because he was scared in being caught. Where he was good was he battled hard.

To me he seems miles off the level we need.
he had a pretty good first half, but after he got his yellow and the game had a spell of being a basketball match with the ball going back and forth I thought it was time to say alright, lets get our better technical footballers on and exert some control (or pose more of a threat, with better attackers on the pitch during the baskeball game madness).

would have been a case of job done, good shift and provided enough of a platform for the others. but now VVD/Konate are abolutely dominating and the midfield isn't stopping any counters, so let's replace you with Jones/Elliot while we push for a win. him finishing the game didn't make sense to me, unless the plan is that he definitely doesn't start the next game (so preserving Dom and Diaz was prioritised)
Offline David Struhme

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm »
Boss today. Might not always be first choice but very dependable when McAllister is out
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 11:57:44 pm »
One of our better players today.
Offline MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 12:42:29 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:15:15 pm
he had a pretty good first half, but after he got his yellow and the game had a spell of being a basketball match with the ball going back and forth I thought it was time to say alright, lets get our better technical footballers on and exert some control (or pose more of a threat, with better attackers on the pitch during the baskeball game madness).

would have been a case of job done, good shift and provided enough of a platform for the others. but now VVD/Konate are abolutely dominating and the midfield isn't stopping any counters, so let's replace you with Jones/Elliot while we push for a win. him finishing the game didn't make sense to me, unless the plan is that he definitely doesn't start the next game (so preserving Dom and Diaz was prioritised)
Dom and Diaz weren't preserved mate. They were yanked for not playing well.
Online johnathank

  youverymuch
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 01:14:18 am »
Not perfect, but so far from being one of our problems.
Offline Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: リバプールへようこそ 遠藤
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 02:39:21 am »
Hes not at the level we need. We needed a body so we got a body but thats kind of that.
