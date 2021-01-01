I dont buy these shouts that he was good. His passing forward wasnt good and he seemed to go back because he was scared in being caught. Where he was good was he battled hard.



To me he seems miles off the level we need.



he had a pretty good first half, but after he got his yellow and the game had a spell of being a basketball match with the ball going back and forth I thought it was time to say alright, lets get our better technical footballers on and exert some control (or pose more of a threat, with better attackers on the pitch during the baskeball game madness).would have been a case of job done, good shift and provided enough of a platform for the others. but now VVD/Konate are abolutely dominating and the midfield isn't stopping any counters, so let's replace you with Jones/Elliot while we push for a win. him finishing the game didn't make sense to me, unless the plan is that he definitely doesn't start the next game (so preserving Dom and Diaz was prioritised)