It was a bad performance, there's no controversy in it - these things happen. Also can't agree at all "we went from bad to worse" after he went off. Watch the first five minutes of the half again - the midfield interchanged almost more in that spell than in the first half. The play before the the Diaz shot that glanced Nunez's head was particularly good. The penalty out of nothing is clouding the view I think.

Apologies for cherry picking part of your response to respond to.Once Trent went into the #6 role we did have some nice passing interchanges as we always do when Trent is involved in the game. We also had large passages of play where we had nobody in the middle of the pitch within 30 yards of our central defenders as Trent had roamed and neither of the #8s had taken responsibility to sit in for him (particularly so after the penalty as Gakpo replaced Gravenberch). That was evident before the penalty, during the phases leading up to the penalty and after the penalty. Jones coming on maybe helped but Palace losing a player was probably more responsible as we gained control of the midfield for the first time in the game after that.I do agree that Mac Allister is more press resistant than Endo and some of our problems were due to that. For me though it was more that we lost out on so many second/loose balls and ended up with Palace running at our defenders. That was the point I was trying to make with the comment about other teams overloading their midfield with five players whilst we, in comparison, frequently look undermanned. The flip side of that is when we do emerge with the ball we have lots of options up the pitch (and Palace had to resort to constant fouling which ultimately caught up with them).